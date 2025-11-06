LeMaitre Q3 2025 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, today reported Q3 2025 results, announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share, and provided guidance.

Q3 2025 results include a non-recurring benefit from the Employee Retention Tax Credit. Non-GAAP adjusted figures exclude this benefit. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included.

Q3 2025:

  • Sales $61.0mm, +11% (+12% organic)
  • Gross margin 75.3% (+750 bps), adjusted 70.8% (+300 bps)
  • Op. income $20.3mm (+54%), adjusted $16.9mm (+29%)
  • Op. margin 33%, adjusted 28%
  • Diluted EPS $0.75 (+54%), adjusted $0.62 (+27%)
  • Cash up $23.6mm sequentially to $343.1mm

Grafts (+23%) and Shunts (+18%) drove Q3 sales growth. Artegraft (+33%) growth accelerated due to the international launch. EMEA sales increased 18%, Americas 10%, and APAC 4%.

Adjusted gross margin of 70.8% (vs. 67.8% in Q3 2024) increased due to higher average selling prices and manufacturing efficiencies. Adjusted operating income of $16.9mm (+29%) benefited from moderating operating expenses. Headcount was 633 at 9/30/2025 vs. 637 at 9/30/2024.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “2025 is shaping up to be another year of healthy sales and profit growth, and Artegraft’s international launch is ahead of plan. We continue to make investments in our sales force, new international offices, and regulatory approvals. We have increased our bottom-line guidance.”

Business Outlook

 Q4 2025 GuidanceFull Year Guidance
Sales$61.8mm - $63.8mm
(Mid: $62.8mm, +13%, +13% Org.)		$247mm - $249mm
(Mid: $248mm, +13%, +13% Org.)
Gross Margin71.2%
71.4%
(Adjusted: 70.3%)
Op. Income$17.3mm - $18.7mm
(Mid: $18.0mm, +40%)		$66.4mm - $67.8mm
(Mid: $67.1mm, +28%)
(Adjusted Mid: $63.7mm, +22%)
Op. Margin (Mid)29%
27%
(Adjusted: 26%)
EPS$0.64 - $0.69
(Mid: $0.67, +36%)		$2.48 - $2.53
(Mid: $2.51, +30%)
(Adjusted Mid: $2.37, +22%)


Quarterly Dividend

On October 27, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.20/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 4, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 20, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 18, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 17, 2026, unless extended by the Board.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP financial performance measures. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. Additionally, the Company has provided figures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS in this press release. Management believes that use of these non-GAAP profitability metrics allows the Company to better measure the comparability of results between periods. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income, and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the status of our regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both domestically and internationally; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other commercial matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
(amounts in thousands)    
      
      
   September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
   (unaudited)  
Assets    
      
Current assets:    
 Cash and cash equivalents $25,494  $25,610 
 Short-term marketable securities  317,561   274,112 
 Accounts receivable, net  32,416   30,063 
 Inventory and other deferred costs  70,793   64,927 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,761   7,480 
Total current assets  452,025   402,192 
      
Property and equipment, net  26,464   24,800 
Right-of-use leased assets  16,040   16,768 
Goodwill  65,945   65,945 
Other intangibles, net  31,711   35,819 
Deferred tax assets  854   1,425 
Other assets  5,030   4,868 
      
Total assets $598,069  $551,817 
      
      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
      
Current liabilities:    
 Accounts payable $3,465  $1,761 
 Accrued expenses  26,933   24,732 
 Acquisition-related obligations  95   1,433 
 Lease liabilities - short-term  2,794   2,681 
Total current liabilities  33,287   30,607 
      
Convertible senior notes, net  168,424   167,772 
Lease liabilities - long-term  14,414   15,232 
Deferred tax liabilities  2,088   85 
Other long-term liabilities  933   831 
Total liabilities  219,146   214,527 
      
Stockholders' equity    
 Common stock  243   242 
 Additional paid-in capital  224,145   213,760 
 Retained earnings  173,670   145,090 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,912)  (6,184)
 Treasury stock  (16,223)  (15,618)
Total stockholders' equity  378,923   337,290 
      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $598,069  $551,817 
      


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS    
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)       
(unaudited)       
         
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
         
Net sales$61,046  $54,819 $185,149  $164,146
Cost of sales 15,091   17,641  52,800   51,835
         
Gross profit 45,955   37,178  132,349   112,311
         
Operating expenses:       
 Sales and marketing 11,923   11,441  41,030   34,111
 General and administrative 10,750   8,933  31,633   26,766
 Research and development 2,970   3,656  10,606   12,032
Total operating expenses 25,643   24,030  83,269   72,909
         
Income from operations 20,312   13,148  49,080   39,402
         
Other income (expense):       
 Interest income 3,864   1,201  9,747   3,339
 Interest expense (1,297)  -  (3,886)  -
 Other income (loss), net (306)  202  (57)  113
         
Income before income taxes 22,573   14,551  54,884   42,854
         
Provision for income taxes 5,211   3,410  12,732   10,000
         
Net income$17,362  $11,141 $42,152  $32,854
         
Earnings per share of common stock       
 Basic$0.77  $0.50 $1.86  $1.46
 Diluted$0.75  $0.49 $1.84  $1.45
         
Weighted - average shares outstanding:       
 Basic 22,660   22,476  22,615   22,433
 Diluted 24,392   22,836  22,915   22,723
         
         
Cash dividends declared per common share
$0.20  $0.16 $0.60  $0.48
         


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)            
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION              
(amounts in thousands)               
(unaudited)               
                 
  For the three months ended  For the nine months ended
  September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
  $ % $ % $ % $ %
Net Sales by Geography               
 Americas$39,218 64% $35,802 65% $119,49664% $107,95466%
 Europe, Middle East and Africa 17,631 29%  15,001 28%  53,431 29%  44,694 27%
 Asia Pacific 4,197 7%  4,016 7%  12,222 7%  11,498 7%
Total Net Sales$61,046 100% $54,819 100% $185,149 100% $164,146 100%
                 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)    
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES  
ADJUSTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS - SELECTED INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)     
(unaudited)     
       
  For the three months ended
  Reported ERTC Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
  September 30, 2025 Adjustment September 30, 2025
       
Net sales$61,046  $-  $61,046 
Cost of sales 15,091   2,713   17,804 
       
Gross profit 45,955   (2,713)  43,242 
Gross margin 75.3%    70.8%
       


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)    
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES  
ADJUSTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS - SELECTED INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)     
(unaudited)     
       
  For the three months ended
  Reported ERTC Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
  September 30, 2025 Adjustment September 30, 2025
       
Total operating expenses25,643 667 26,310
       


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)    
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES  
ADJUSTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS - SELECTED INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)     
(unaudited)     
       
  For the three months ended
  Reported ERTC Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
  September 30, 2025 Adjustment September 30, 2025
       
Income from operations 20,312   (3,380)  16,932 
Operating margin 33%    28%
       
Other income, net 2,261   (691)  1,570 
       
Income before income taxes 22,573   (4,071)  18,502 
       
Provision for income taxes 5,211   (885)  4,326 
       
Net income$17,362  $(3,186) $14,176 
       


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)    
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES  
ADJUSTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS - SELECTED INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)     
(unaudited)     
       
  For the three months ended
  Reported ERTC Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
  September 30, 2025 Adjustment September 30, 2025
       
Earnings per share of common stock     
 Basic$0.77 $(0.14) $0.63
 Diluted$0.75 $(0.13) $0.62
       


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)    
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES  
ADJUSTED FULL YEAR GUIDANCE     
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)     
(unaudited)     
       
  For the twelve months ended
  Full Year Guidance ERTC Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
  December 31, 2025 Adjustment December 31, 2025
       
Net sales$248,000  $-  $248,000 
Gross margin 71.4%  -1.1%  70.3%
Income from operations$67,100  $(3,380) $63,720 
Operating margin 27%  -1%  26%
       
Earnings per share of common stock     
 Diluted$2.51  $(0.14) $2.37 
       


           
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)        
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES      
(amounts in thousands)        
(unaudited)        
           
    For the three months ended For the nine months ended
    September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA        
 Net income as reported $17,362  $11,141  $42,152  $32,854 
 Employee retention tax credit, net  (3,380)  -   (3,380)  - 
 Interest (income) expense, net  (2,567)  (1,201)  (5,861)  (3,339)
 Amortization and depreciation expense  2,612   2,426   7,812   7,192 
 Provision for income taxes  5,211   3,410   12,732   10,000 
           
 Adjusted EBITDA $19,238  $15,776  $53,455  $46,707 
           
 Adjusted EBITDA percentage increase    22%    14%
           


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)      
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES      
(amounts in thousands)      
(unaudited)      
         
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:      
 For the three months ended September 30, 2025      
  Net sales as reported $61,046     
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  (950)    
      Adjusted net sales   $60,096  
         
 For the three months ended September 30, 2024      
  Net sales as reported $54,819     
  Net impact of divestitures excluding currency  (1,316)    
      Adjusted net sales   $53,503  
         
  Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended September 30, 2025 $6,593 12%
         
         
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:      
 For the three months ending December 31, 2025      
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $62,800     
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  (1,231)    
      Adjusted projected net sales   $61,569  
         
 For the three months ended December 31, 2024      
  Net sales as reported $55,717     
  Net impact of divestitures excluding currency  (989)    
      Adjusted net sales   $54,728  
         
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending December 31, 2025 $6,841 13%
         
         
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:      
 For the year ending December 31, 2025      
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $248,000     
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  (2,466)    
      Adjusted projected net sales   $245,534  
         
 For the year ended December 31, 2024      
  Net sales as reported $219,863     
  Net impact of divestitures excluding currency  (3,265)    
      Adjusted net sales   $216,598  
         
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2025 $28,936 13%
         


 

            








        

            

                

                    
