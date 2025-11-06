Reliance, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) announced today that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Koch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, are scheduled to present on Thursday, November 13 th , at 9:05 a.m. CT.





, at 9:05 a.m. CT. The Goldman Sachs 2025 Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 in New York City. Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Koch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 3rd, at 12:50 p.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.reliance.com . In addition to the live webcasts, replays will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the events.

About Reliance, Inc.

Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 320 locations in 41 states and 10 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2024, Reliance’s average order size was $2,980, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing, and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at reliance.com .

