Westrock Coffee Company Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Updates 2025 and 2026 Outlook

Announces Issuance of $30.0 million Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due 2031

Announces Amendment to Existing Credit Agreement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights1

Consolidated Results Net sales were $354.8 million, an increase of 60.7% Gross profit was $41.4 million, an increase of 11.6% compared to the prior year period Net loss was $19.1 million, compared to a net loss of $14.3 million in the prior year period Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $23.2 million and included $3.0 million of scale-up costs associated with our Conway Facility, compared to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million and $4.0 million of scale-up costs in the prior year period

Segment Results Beverage Solutions Net sales were $263.0 million, an increase of 60.4% Segment Adjusted EBITDA 3 was $20.4 million, an increase of 73.8% Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (“SS&T”) Net sales were $91.8 million, an increase of 61.5% Segment Adjusted EBITDA 3 was $5.8 million compared to $2.5 million for the prior year period



Commenting on our results, Scott T. Ford, CEO and Co-founder stated, "We are pleased to announce another quarter of record results, which reflect the strength of our customer-centered model and the benefits of the strategic investments that we have made over the past three years. We remain on track toward our goal of becoming the premiere integrated, strategic supplier to the pre-eminent global coffee, tea and energy beverage brands.”

Capital Markets Activity

On November 4, 2025, the Company sold and issued in a private placement $30.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.00% convertible senior notes due 2031 (the “Convertible Notes”). The Convertible Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Company, and bear interest at a rate equal to 5.00% per year. The Convertible Notes are convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock in certain circumstances and during certain periods at a conversion price of $5.25 per share, subject to adjustment.

1 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

2 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is included under the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and a reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this release.

3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility.

The Company also announced it has amended its existing credit agreement to increase the Company’s total net leverage financial covenant compliance levels and decrease its minimum interest coverage ratio compliance levels through the third quarter of 2026.

Wells Fargo Securities served as Capital Markets Advisor to Westrock Coffee. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel to Westrock Coffee.

Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its 2025 outlook to reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding its Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio for the fiscal year.

Consolidated Guidance

2025 (Millions) Low High Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 60.0 $ 65.0

The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of forecasted Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact such figure are uncertain or outside the Company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Such items include the impact of non-cash gains or losses resulting from market-to-market adjustments, among others.

Segment Guidance

2025 (Millions) Low High Segment Adjusted EBITDA Beverage Solutions $ 63.0 $ 68.0 SS&T 14.0 16.0

Leverage Guidance

December 31, 2025 Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio 4.50x

The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of forecasted Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted Beverage Solutions Adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact such figure are uncertain or outside the Company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted.

Due to uncertainties regarding projected customer demand resulting from recently announced industry consolidation, and the continued elevation in coffee prices and tariffs, the Company is re-evaluating its 2026 outlook provided in its earnings release dated March 11, 2025. The Company will update its 2026 outlook when it reports its full year 2025 results.

Management will provide additional details regarding the 2025 and 2026 outlook on its earnings results call to be held today.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States, providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from numerous countries of origin.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our financial outlook, our expectations regarding leverage ratios and compliance with the financial covenants in our credit agreement, expected volume growth in the Company’s core coffee business, our expectations regarding volume commitments from existing single serve customers and new single serve customer volumes, the plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions of Westrock Coffee, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on information available to Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and Westrock Coffee is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform these statements to actual results. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the management of Westrock Coffee as of the date hereof and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and should not be relied on by an investor, or others, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Westrock Coffee. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market (including continued increases in the “C” market price of green coffee), financial, political (including effects of a continued government shutdown), and legal conditions; our inability to secure an adequate supply of key raw materials, including green coffee and tea, or disruption in our supply chain, including from tariffs or trade restrictions; risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Westrock Coffee; risks related to the rollout of Westrock Coffee's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition and industry consolidation on Westrock Coffee's business; the ability of Westrock Coffee to issue equity or equity-linked securities or obtain debt financing in the future; Westrock Coffee’s future level of indebtedness, which may reduce funds available for other business purposes and reduce the Company’s operational flexibility; the risk that Westrock Coffee fails to attract, motivate or retain qualified personnel; the risk that Westrock Coffee fails to fully realize the potential benefits of acquisitions or joint ventures or has difficulty successfully integrating acquired companies; the availability of equipment and the timely performance by suppliers involved with the build-out of the Conway, Arkansas extract and ready-to-drink facility; Westrock Coffee’s inability to complete the installation and commercialization of its second RTD can line or RTD glass line as expected or the risk of incurring additional expenses in the process; the loss of significant customers or delays in bringing their products to market; litigation or legal disputes, which could lead us to incur significant liabilities and costs or harm our reputation; the risk of incurring additional costs if Westrock Coffee no longer qualifies as an emerging growth company (as defined in the JOBS Act); and those factors discussed in Westrock Coffee’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 12, 2025, in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and other documents Westrock Coffee has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Westrock Coffee does not presently know, or that Westrock Coffee currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements reflect Westrock Coffee's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Westrock Coffee anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Westrock Coffee's assessments to change. However, while Westrock Coffee may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Westrock Coffee specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a representation of Westrock Coffee's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Westrock Coffee Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Thousands, except par value) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,971 $ 26,151 Restricted cash 14,413 9,413 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,274 and $3,995, respectively 97,660 99,566 Inventories 212,970 163,323 Derivative assets 14,006 19,746 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,626 15,444 Total current assets 393,646 333,643 Property, plant and equipment, net 485,111 467,011 Goodwill 116,111 116,111 Intangible assets, net 109,011 114,879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60,945 63,380 Other long-term assets 13,188 6,756 Total Assets $ 1,178,012 $ 1,101,780 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 17,875 $ 14,057 Short-term debt 84,120 54,659 Accounts payable 75,674 84,255 Supply chain finance program 98,707 78,838 Derivative liabilities 30,655 11,966 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,477 34,095 Total current liabilities 384,508 277,870 Long-term debt, net 383,534 325,880 Convertible notes payable - related party, net 49,758 49,706 Deferred income taxes 15,397 14,954 Operating lease liabilities 58,742 60,692 Other long-term liabilities 1,041 1,346 Total liabilities 892,980 730,448 Commitments and contingencies Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 24,000 shares authorized, 23,511 shares and 23,511 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, $11.50 liquidation value 273,590 273,850 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 26,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 96,825 shares and 94,221 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 968 942 Additional paid-in-capital 541,657 519,878 Accumulated deficit (510,806 ) (442,922 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (20,377 ) 19,584 Total shareholders' equity 11,442 97,482 Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,178,012 $ 1,101,780





Westrock Coffee Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales $ 354,825 $ 220,860 $ 849,480 $ 621,749 Costs of sales 313,423 183,775 737,610 505,987 Gross profit 41,402 37,085 111,870 115,762 Selling, general and administrative expense 46,996 46,132 141,271 142,182 Transaction, restructuring and integration expense 3,029 2,538 7,297 9,901 Impairment charges — 1,165 — 1,996 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 (8 ) 15 965 Total operating expenses 50,033 49,827 148,583 155,044 Loss from operations (8,631 ) (12,742 ) (36,713 ) (39,282 ) Other (income) expense Interest expense 14,023 6,889 39,741 21,921 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (5,481 ) — (7,134 ) Other, net (992 ) (10 ) (3,962 ) 223 Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities (21,662 ) (14,140 ) (72,492 ) (54,292 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (122 ) 84 1,336 1,254 Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities (2,437 ) 35 (5,944 ) 145 Net loss $ (19,103 ) $ (14,259 ) $ (67,884 ) $ (55,691 ) Amortization of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares 88 88 260 262 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (19,015 ) $ (14,171 ) $ (67,624 ) $ (55,429 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.63 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 95,569 88,540 94,847 88,320 Diluted 95,569 88,540 94,847 88,320





Westrock Coffee Company Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (Thousands) 2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (67,884 ) $ (55,691 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,669 23,196 Impairment charges — 1,996 Equity-based compensation 11,709 8,508 Provision for credit losses 165 1,368 Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense 2,744 2,432 Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees 137 — Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 15 965 Gain on de-consolidation of Rwanda Trading Company (2,291 ) — Mark-to-market adjustments (983 ) (2,692 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (7,134 ) Foreign currency transactions (141 ) 461 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1,336 1,133 Other (4,784 ) 1,003 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,932 ) (4,930 ) Inventories (54,752 ) (7,191 ) Derivative assets and liabilities (12,025 ) 12,685 Prepaid expense and other assets (1,891 ) 1,447 Accounts payable 18,795 (2,650 ) Accrued liabilities and other 17,410 9,071 Net cash used in operating activities (55,703 ) (16,023 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (79,885 ) (141,451 ) Additions to intangible assets (85 ) (144 ) Proceeds from sale of equity method investments and non-marketable securities 500 — Acquisition of equity method investments and non-marketable securities, inclusive of cash contributed (2,952 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 329 1,225 Proceeds from deferred purchase price of sold trade receivables 3,924 — Net cash used in investing activities (78,169 ) (140,370 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on debt (61,215 ) (151,968 ) Proceeds from debt 161,923 250,882 Payments on supply chain financing program (131,068 ) (121,203 ) Proceeds from supply chain financing program 150,937 114,008 Proceeds from convertible notes payable — 22,000 Proceeds from convertible notes payable - related party — 50,000 Payment of debt issuance costs (2,730 ) (3,329 ) Payment of convertible notes payable issuance costs — (511 ) Net proceeds from (repayments of) repurchase agreements 11,161 (7,111 ) Net change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables 7,896 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 12 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 12,097 635 Payment of equity issuance costs (181 ) (10 ) Payment for taxes for net share settlement of equity awards (2,079 ) (2,041 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 146,741 151,364 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (49 ) (131 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,820 (5,160 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 35,564 37,840 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 48,384 $ 32,680

The total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:

(Thousands) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,971 $ 22,359 Restricted cash 14,413 10,321 Total $ 48,384 $ 32,680





Westrock Coffee Company Summary of Segment Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Beverage Solutions Net sales $ 263,029 $ 164,010 $ 635,922 $ 485,322 Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 20,422 11,752 49,675 35,797 Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability Net sales2 $ 91,796 $ 56,850 $ 213,558 $ 136,427 Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 5,755 2,475 10,998 3,236





________________________________

1 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility. Refer to the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding our segments and a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities.

2 - Net of intersegment revenues.

Westrock Coffee Company Calculation of Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement Secured Net Leverage Ratio (Unaudited) (Thousands, except leverage ratio) Trailing Twelve-Months Beverage Solutions Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,517 Permissible credit agreement adjustments1 8,612 Trailing Twelve-Months Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,129 End of period: Term loan facility $ 148,750 Delayed draw term loan facility 46,250 Revolving credit facility 182,500 Letters of credit outstanding 1,980 Secured debt 379,480 Beverage Solutions unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (31,134 ) Secured net debt $ 348,346 Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio 4.58x





________________________________

1 – Primarily consists of $6.1 million of pro forma run-rate impact of cost savings initiatives, as permitted by the Credit Agreement.

The Company is required to maintain compliance with, among other things, a secured net leverage ratio under the terms of its credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) among the Company, Westrock Beverage Solutions, LLC, as the borrower, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, collateral agent, and swingline lender, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as sustainability structuring agent, and each issuing bank and lender party thereto. The secured net leverage ratio is calculated as secured net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period, each as defined in the Credit Agreement, and is applicable only to our Beverage Solutions segment.

Management believes that our secured net leverage ratio provides useful information to investors and other users of our financial data regarding the Company’s compliance with its material financial covenants. Failure to comply with the covenants in the Credit Agreement or make payments when due could result in an event of default, which, if not cured or waived, could accelerate our repayment obligations under the Credit Agreement and could result in a default and acceleration under other agreements containing cross-default provisions. Under these circumstances, we might not have sufficient funds or other resources to satisfy all of our obligations. As of the date of this press release, the Company is in compliance with its financial covenants.

Westrock Coffee Company Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss $ (19,103 ) $ (14,259 ) $ (67,884 ) $ (55,691 ) Interest expense 14,023 6,889 39,741 21,921 Income tax expense (benefit) (122 ) 84 1,336 1,254 Depreciation and amortization 13,898 7,680 40,669 23,196 EBITDA 8,696 394 13,862 (9,320 ) Transaction, restructuring and integration expense 3,029 2,538 7,297 9,901 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (5,481 ) — (7,134 ) Equity-based compensation 3,629 3,028 11,709 8,508 Impairment charges — 1,165 — 1,996 Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility pre-production costs 5,246 7,937 18,766 30,115 Mark-to-market adjustments 2,531 470 (983 ) (2,692 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 (8 ) 15 965 Other 20 226 (3,946 ) 1,506 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,159 $ 10,269 $ 46,720 $ 33,845

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company’s future operating performance and comparisons to the Company’s past operating performance. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company’s operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.

We define “EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of transaction, restructuring and integration related costs, impairment charges, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain non-capitalizable costs necessary to place the Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility into commercial production, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis.

Since EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.