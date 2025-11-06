Middlesex Water Company to Present at Baird Global Industrial Conference

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) (NASDAQ: MSEX) today announced that Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Rally Zerhouni will present at the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. CT (11:50 a.m. ET).

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company is one of the nation’s premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

