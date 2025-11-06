Phunware Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Consistent Product Revenue, Customer Momentum and Strong Liquidity Positioning the Company for New AI Technology Integration and Corporate Initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), the enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data, and services for brands to engage, manage and monetize global audiences, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights

Net revenue decreased 6.5% to $0.6 million in Q3 2025, as compared to $0.7 million in Q3 2024.

Gross margin was 46.1% in Q3 2025, as compared to 48.4% in Q3 2024.

Net loss improved to $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $2.8 million in the previous year period.

Net loss per share improved to ($0.12) in Q3 2025, as compared to ($0.25) per share in Q3 2024.

Net cash used in operations decreased to $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to $10.6 million for the previous year period.

Cash and cash equivalents of $103.8 million at September 30, 2025.

Recent Business Highlights

Appointed Mr. Jeremy Krol as Interim CEO and to the Board of Directors.

Announced December 17, 2025, as the date for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, with October 23, 2025, set as the record date for stockholders entitled to vote.

Forward momentum continues as sales pipeline opportunities created increased quarter over quarter.

Continued advancement of AI Concierge, a context-aware agent that personalizes the guest journey through real-time wayfinding, Q&A, and on-property recommendations - currently in pilot testing with a trusted hospitality partner.

Investments in sales and marketing increased from our pullback in 2024, including investing in brand & performance marketing spending, a new website expected to launch in Q4 2025 and the addition of senior marketing and product leadership as we continue to focus on the hospitality and healthcare sectors.



Management Commentary

“The third quarter of 2025 was underscored by progress toward the launch of our new AI Concierge product and steady revenue as we continue to advance our investment in AI,” said Jeremy Krol, Interim CEO of Phunware. “Earlier this year we announced our new AI Concierge product feature and Guest Services Agent product with features to help hoteliers unlock additional revenue by utilizing AI in their hospitality applications. AI Concierge functionalities will serve as a human-like interface in our mobile apps for customers to enhance customer engagement with users, providing customers with innovative opportunities to further monetize their products and services with users. We are running an AI Concierge pilot testing program with an existing customer in their mobile application and are delighted by the initial positive response. We look forward to measuring its impact on user engagement and customer insights.”

“Looking ahead, we are highly focused on adding more AI-related features and functionalities within our current product offerings and are working with other customers to launch pilot testing programs for our AI Concierge. Our team is continuing internal development and testing of our Guest Services Agent to provide information and book reservations at restaurants located on customer properties. Expanding business and sales initiatives, including new sales consultants, are ramping momentum in our existing products and building interest in our upcoming AI features and functionalities. To support our strategy, we continue to have ample liquidity to invest in our product development and sales initiatives, as well as the deployment of capital for organic and inorganic growth," concluded Krol.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest expense (income), income tax expense, depreciation, and further adjusted for non-cash impairment, valuation adjustments and stock-based compensation expense. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides additional information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company’s internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

US-GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (2,409 ) $ (2,760 ) $ (9,276 ) $ (7,683 ) Add back: Depreciation 3 4 11 12 Add back: Interest expense 9 10 23 126 Less: Interest income (1,077 ) (381 ) (3,290 ) (760 ) EBITDA (3,474 ) (3,127 ) (12,532 ) (8,305 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 134 242 338 1,532 Less: Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (535 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,340 ) $ (2,885 ) $ (12,194 ) $ (7,308 )

Phunware, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets: (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,783 $ 112,974 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $113 and $166 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 350 276 Digital currencies 127 103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 583 406 Total current assets 104,843 113,759 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 13 24 Right-of-use asset, net 626 840 Other assets 158 158 Total non-current assets 797 1,022 Total assets $ 105,640 $ 114,781 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,177 $ 3,754 Accrued expenses 152 148 Deferred revenue 1,290 1,034 Lease liability 335 313 PhunCoin subscription payable 1,202 1,202 Total current liabilities 6,156 6,451 Deferred revenue 793 528 Lease liability 366 619 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,159 1,147 Total liabilities 7,315 7,598 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 20,197,456 shares issued and 20,187,326 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 20,166,665 shares issued and 20,156,535 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 2 2 Treasury stock (502 ) (502 ) Additional paid-in capital 421,421 421,003 Accumulated deficit (322,596 ) (313,320 ) Total stockholders' equity 98,325 107,183 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 105,640 $ 114,781





Phunware, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 622 $ 665 $ 1,765 $ 2,597 Cost of revenue 335 343 929 1,281 Gross profit 287 322 836 1,316 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 800 619 2,386 1,671 General and administrative 2,308 2,281 8,562 7,051 Research and development 679 612 2,462 1,592 Total operating expenses 3,787 3,512 13,410 10,314 Operating loss (3,500 ) (3,190 ) (12,574 ) (8,998 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (9 ) (10 ) (23 ) (126 ) Interest income 1,077 381 3,290 760 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - 535 Other income, net 23 59 31 146 Total other income 1,091 430 3,298 1,315 Loss before taxes (2,409 ) (2,760 ) (9,276 ) (7,683 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss (2,409 ) (2,760 ) (9,276 ) (7,683 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic & diluted 20,182,247 11,104,174 20,174,508 8,755,908





Phunware, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Operating activities Net loss $ (9,276 ) $ (7,683 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on extinguishment of debt - (535 ) Stock-based compensation 338 1,532 Other adjustments 235 653 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (71 ) (561 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (177 ) (2,759 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (573 ) (457 ) Lease liability payments (268 ) (560 ) Deferred revenue 521 (43 ) Net cash used in operating activities from continued operations (9,271 ) (10,413 ) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations - (177 ) Net cash used in operating activities (9,271 ) (10,590 ) Investing activities Net cash for investing activities - - Financing activities Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs 80 42,193 Net cash provided by financing activities 80 42,193 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (9,191 ) 31,603 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 112,974 3,934 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 103,783 $ 35,537 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Interest paid $ 23 $ 22 Income taxes paid $ 23 $ 40 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities: Issuance of common stock upon conversion of the 2022 Promissory Note $ - $ 4,505 Issuance of common stock for payment of bonuses and consulting fees $ - $ 35



