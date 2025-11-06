StepStone Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

 | Source: StepStone Group Inc StepStone Group Inc

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This represents results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A common stock, payable on December 15, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2025.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its second quarter fiscal 2026 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6110359ebc534347ba5e789875bc419c. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $771 billion of total capital, including $209 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 23, 2025, and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: fee revenues, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and performance fee-related earnings. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”


Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted)September 30,
2024		December 31, 
2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2025		  2024  2025  vs.
FQ2'25		vs. FQ2'25
YTD
Financial Highlights           
GAAP Results           
Management and advisory fees, net$184,758 $190,840 $213,401 $211,173 $215,489  $362,773 $426,662  17%18%
Total revenues 271,677  339,023  377,729  364,287  454,225   458,078  818,512  67%79%
Total performance fees 86,919  148,183  164,328  153,114  238,736   95,305  391,850  175%311%
Net income (loss) 53,138  (287,163) 13,153  (12,011) (575,490)  101,183  (587,501) nana
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:           
Basic$0.26 $(2.61)$(0.24)$(0.49)$(4.66) $0.46 $(5.17) nana
Diluted$0.26 $(2.61)$(0.24)$(0.49)$(4.66) $0.46 $(5.17) nana
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:           
Basic 68,772,051  73,687,289  75,975,770  77,846,710  78,561,587   67,486,964  78,206,102  14%16%
Diluted 69,695,315  73,687,289  75,975,770  77,846,710  78,561,587   69,147,549  78,206,102  13%13%
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1)$0.24 $0.24 $0.24 $0.24 $0.28  $0.45 $0.52  17%16%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2)$ $ $ $0.40 $  $0.15 $0.40  na167%
Accrued carried interest allocations 1,381,110  1,474,543  1,495,664  1,585,209  1,733,922     26% 
            
Non-GAAP Results(3)           
Fee revenues(4)$185,481 $191,832 $214,662 $212,740 $217,461  $363,995 $430,201  17%18%
Adjusted revenues 208,788  243,905  295,861  237,467  282,342   429,953  519,809  35%21%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”) 72,349  74,118  94,081  81,246  78,633   144,005  159,879  9%11%
FRE margin(5) 39% 39% 44% 38% 36%  40% 37%   
Gross realized performance fees 23,307  52,073  81,199  24,727  64,881   65,958  89,608  178%36%
Performance fee-related earnings (“PRE”) 14,540  26,596  41,543  13,022  33,886   36,343  46,908  133%29%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”) 53,569  52,659  80,603  48,534  66,709   110,810  115,243  25%4%
Adjusted weighted-average shares 118,774,233  118,935,179  118,869,111  122,292,943  122,462,594   118,643,088  122,378,231  3%3%
ANI per share$0.45 $0.44 $0.68 $0.40 $0.54  $0.93 $0.94  20%1%
            
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics(in billions)           
Assets under management (“AUM”)(6)$176.1 $179.2 $189.4 $199.3 $209.1     19% 
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(6) 505.9  518.7  519.7  524.2  561.6     11% 
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”) 104.4  114.2  121.4  127.2  132.8     27% 
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”) 29.7  21.7  24.6  28.7  29.8     % 

_______________________________
(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2024 and 2025, respectively.
(3) Fee revenues, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, PRE, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. See reconciliation of GAAP measures to adjusted measures that follows.
(5) FRE margin is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues.
(6) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 As of
 September 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$229,824  $244,791 
Restricted cash 531   502 
Fees and accounts receivable 81,435   80,871 
Due from affiliates 117,621   92,723 
Investments:   
Investments in funds 210,162   183,694 
Accrued carried interest allocations 1,733,922   1,495,664 
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1) 679,470   629,228 
Deferred income tax assets 524,320   382,886 
Lease right-of-use assets, net 86,646   91,841 
Other assets and receivables 57,661   62,869 
Intangibles, net 243,458   263,872 
Goodwill 580,542   580,542 
Assets of Consolidated Funds:   
Cash and cash equivalents 136,353   44,511 
Investments, at fair value 647,827   415,011 
Other assets 2,335   17,688 
Total assets$5,332,107  $4,586,693 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities$93,310  $89,731 
Accrued compensation and benefits 1,826,201   736,695 
Accrued carried interest-related compensation 891,485   757,968 
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1) 544,919   495,739 
Due to affiliates 346,952   331,821 
Lease liabilities 109,458   113,519 
Debt obligations 269,920   269,268 
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:   
Other liabilities 24,076   17,580 
Total liabilities 4,106,321   2,812,321 
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 671,705   377,897 
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 7,290   6,327 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 79,124,247 and 76,761,399 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 79   77 
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 39,133,716 and 39,656,954 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively 39   40 
Additional paid-in capital 485,919   421,057 
Accumulated deficit (720,431)  (242,546)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 935   728 
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity (233,459)  179,356 
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 927,728   1,056,510 
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 134,551   133,489 
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership (282,029)  20,793 
Total stockholders’ equity 546,791   1,390,148 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$5,332,107  $4,586,693 

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.


StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues       
Management and advisory fees, net$215,489  $184,758  $426,662  $362,773 
Performance fees:       
Incentive fees 4,902   3,155   5,092   3,996 
Carried interest allocations:       
Realized 58,878   17,632   83,282   59,436 
Unrealized 147,813   52,215   236,696   27,045 
Total carried interest allocations 206,691   69,847   319,978   86,481 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1) 27,143   13,917   66,780   4,828 
Total performance fees 238,736   86,919   391,850   95,305 
Total revenues 454,225   271,677   818,512   458,078 
Expenses       
Compensation and benefits:       
Cash-based compensation 100,348   82,871   196,333   161,095 
Equity-based compensation 884,470   37,332   1,073,188   56,511 
Performance fee-related compensation:       
Realized 30,995   8,767   42,700   29,615 
Unrealized 88,727   27,748   133,084   16,825 
Total performance fee-related compensation 119,722   36,515   175,784   46,440 
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1) 27,143   13,917   66,780   4,828 
Total compensation and benefits 1,131,683   170,635   1,512,085   268,874 
General, administrative and other 45,292   50,061   88,206   91,072 
Total expenses 1,176,975   220,696   1,600,291   359,946 
Other income (expense)       
Investment income (loss) (1,210)  2,051   9,302   4,646 
Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)(1) 1,313   (4,031)  4,695   (5,286)
Investment income of Consolidated Funds 46,044   8,206   67,715   15,841 
Interest income 3,224   3,016   5,720   5,073 
Interest expense (4,425)  (3,512)  (8,959)  (6,502)
Other income 1,978   1,177   7,130   826 
Total other income 46,924   6,907   85,603   14,598 
Income (loss) before income tax (675,826)  57,888   (696,176)  112,730 
Income tax expense (benefit) (100,336)  4,750   (108,675)  11,547 
Net income (loss) (575,490)  53,138   (587,501)  101,183 
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 9,242   19,125   37,859   35,740 
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 1,313   (4,031)  4,695   (5,286)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership (259,946)  13,580   (287,068)  26,904 
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 39,659   6,525   60,616   12,196 
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 384   307   963   669 
Net income (loss) attributable to StepStone Group Inc.$(366,142) $17,632  $(404,566) $30,960 
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:       
Basic$(4.66) $0.26  $(5.17) $0.46 
Diluted$(4.66) $0.26  $(5.17) $0.46 
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:       
Basic 78,561,587   68,772,051   78,206,102   67,486,964 
Diluted 78,561,587   69,695,315   78,206,102   69,147,549 

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.

     

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Fee Revenues

Fee revenues represents management and advisory fees, net, including amounts earned from the Consolidated Funds which are eliminated in consolidation. We believe fee revenues is useful to investors because it presents the net amount of management and advisory fee revenues attributable to us.

The table below presents the components of fee revenues.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024 2025
Focused commingled funds(1)(2)$107,855$105,718$124,604$120,036$127,085 $212,653$247,121
Separately managed accounts 61,393 66,245 67,695 70,379 71,685  118,769 142,064
Advisory and other services 14,907 17,458 19,927 19,939 16,259  29,676 36,198
Fund reimbursement revenues(1) 1,326 2,411 2,436 2,386 2,432  2,897 4,818
Fee revenues$185,481$191,832$214,662$212,740$217,461 $363,995$430,201

_______________________________
(1)      Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2)      Includes income-based incentive fees from certain funds:

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024 2025
Income-based incentive fees$1,347$2,120$3,377$4,408$5,334 $2,460$9,742


Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024  2025 
Total revenues$271,677 $339,023 $377,729 $364,287 $454,225  $458,078 $818,512 
Unrealized carried interest allocations (52,215) (93,325) (21,177) (88,883) (147,813)  (27,045) (236,696)
Deferred incentive fees 2,445    (513)   671   2,451  671 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (13,917) (8,207) (61,306) (39,637) (27,143)  (4,828) (66,780)
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 723  992  1,261  1,567  1,972   1,222  3,539 
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2) 75  5,422  (133) 133  430   75  563 
Adjusted revenues$208,788 $243,905 $295,861 $237,467 $282,342  $429,953 $519,809 

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises fee revenues less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024  2025 
GAAP management and advisory fees, net$184,758 $190,840 $213,401 $211,173 $215,489  $362,773 $426,662 
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 723  992  1,261  1,567  1,972   1,222  3,539 
Fee revenues$185,481 $191,832 $214,662 $212,740 $217,461  $363,995 $430,201 
         
GAAP incentive fees$3,155 $22,369 $5,910 $190 $4,902  $3,996 $5,092 
Adjustments(2) 2,520  5,422  (646) 133  1,101   2,526  1,234 
Adjusted incentive fees$5,675 $27,791 $5,264 $323 $6,003  $6,522 $6,326 
         
GAAP cash-based compensation$82,871 $85,203 $85,510 $95,985 $100,348  $161,095 $196,333 
Adjustments(3) (285) 339    (17) (17)  (713) (34)
Adjusted cash-based compensation$82,586 $85,542 $85,510 $95,968 $100,331  $160,382 $196,299 
         
GAAP equity-based compensation$37,332 $486,418 $126,197 $188,718 $884,470  $56,511 $1,073,188 
Adjustments(4) (34,947) (483,958) (123,263) (184,509) (880,154)  (51,732) (1,064,663)
Adjusted equity-based compensation$2,385 $2,460 $2,934 $4,209 $4,316  $4,779 $8,525 
         
GAAP general, administrative and other$50,061 $43,130 $43,152 $42,914 $45,292  $91,072 $88,206 
Adjustments(5) (21,900) (13,418) (11,015) (11,597) (11,111)  (36,243) (22,708)
Adjusted general, administrative and other$28,161 $29,712 $32,137 $31,317 $34,181  $54,829 $65,498 
         
GAAP interest income$3,016 $2,559 $3,218 $2,496 $3,224  $5,073 $5,720 
Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(6) (1,363) (887) (1,600) (998) (1,273)  (2,270) (2,271)
Adjusted interest income$1,653 $1,672 $1,618 $1,498 $1,951  $2,803 $3,449 
         
GAAP other income (loss)$1,177 $(2,452)$(31,024)$5,152 $1,978  $826 $7,130 
Adjustments(7) (1,082) 1,883  30,606  (4,159) (1,073)  (1,154) (5,232)
Adjusted other income (loss)$95 $(569)$(418)$993 $905  $(328)$1,898 

______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.
(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out and unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to the performance of a designated investment fund.
(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5) Reflects the removal of amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs, unrealized mark-to-market changes in fair value for contingent consideration obligation and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024  2025 
Income (loss) before income tax$57,888 $(344,715)$9,950 $(20,350)$(675,826) $112,730 $(696,176)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) (17,812) (32,765) (33,369) (30,725) (27,645)  (36,763) (58,370)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities 4,031  (1,167) (2,934) (3,382) (1,313)  5,286  (4,695)
Unrealized carried interest allocations (52,215) (93,325) (21,177) (88,883) (147,813)  (27,045) (236,696)
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation 27,748  49,670  27,777  44,357  88,727   16,825  133,084 
Unrealized investment (income) loss (430) 656  (6,007) (9,572) 3,726   (1,610) (5,846)
Impact of Consolidated Funds (9,267) (6,892) (35,723) (24,407) (43,864)  (16,998) (68,271)
Deferred incentive fees 2,445    (513)   671   2,451  671 
Equity-based compensation(2) 34,947  483,958  123,263  184,509  880,154   51,732  1,064,663 
Amortization of intangibles 10,250  10,250  10,250  10,207  10,207   20,500  20,414 
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings     (348)   (1,302)    (1,302)
Non-core items(3) 11,349  2,094  32,474  686  99   15,486  785 
Pre-tax ANI 68,934  67,764  103,643  62,440  85,821   142,594  148,261 
Income taxes(4) (15,365) (15,105) (23,040) (13,906) (19,112)  (31,784) (33,018)
ANI 53,569  52,659  80,603  48,534  66,709   110,810  115,243 
Income taxes(4) 15,365  15,105  23,040  13,906  19,112   31,784  33,018 
Realized carried interest allocations (17,632) (24,282) (75,935) (24,404) (58,878)  (59,436) (83,282)
Realized performance fee-related compensation 8,767  25,477  39,656  11,705  30,995   29,615  42,700 
Realized investment income (1,621) (1,720) (3,379) (940) (2,516)  (3,036) (3,456)
Adjusted incentive fees(5) (5,675) (27,791) (5,264) (323) (6,003)  (6,522) (6,326)
Adjusted interest income(6) (1,653) (1,672) (1,618) (1,498) (1,951)  (2,803) (3,449)
Interest expense 3,512  3,008  3,191  4,534  4,425   6,502  8,959 
Adjusted other (income) loss(7) (95) 569  418  (993) (905)  328  (1,898)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) 17,812  32,765  33,369  30,725  27,645   36,763  58,370 
FRE$72,349 $74,118 $94,081 $81,246 $78,633  $144,005 $159,879 

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024 2025
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests$14,969$21,063$30,451$26,672$24,791 $28,277$51,463
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests 2,843 11,702 2,918 4,053 2,854  8,486 6,907
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests$17,812$32,765$33,369$30,725$27,645 $36,763$58,370


The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024 2025
FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary$2,051$2,956$6,399 $8,469 $10,103 $2,625$18,572
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary 206 11,137 (224) (14) 31  257 17
Net income attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary$2,257$14,093$6,175 $8,455 $10,134 $2,882$18,589


The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries presented above specifically not attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024 2025
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries$12,918$18,107$24,052$18,203$14,688 $25,652$32,891
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 2,637 565 3,142 4,067 2,823  8,229 6,890
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries$15,555$18,672$27,194$22,270$17,511 $33,881$39,781

(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024 2025
Transaction costs$140$12 $179 $605$24 $812$629
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation 10,888 2,476  (205) 64 58  13,841 122
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out 321 (394)      803 
Unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to investment funds      17 17   34
Loss on payment made in connection with private wealth fund secondary transaction    32,500      
Other non-core items         30 
Total non-core operating income and expenses$11,349$2,094 $32,474 $686$99 $15,486$785

(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
 September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		 2024 2025 
Federal statutory rate21.0%21.0%21.0%21.0%21.0% 21.0%21.0%
Combined state, local and foreign rate1.3%1.3%1.2%1.3%1.3% 1.3%1.3%
Blended statutory rate22.3%22.3%22.2%22.3%22.3% 22.3%22.3%

(5) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.
(6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(7) Reflects the removal of Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and $1.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds ($32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025), and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024  2025 
FRE$72,349 $74,118 $94,081 $81,246 $78,633  $144,005 $159,879 
Fee revenues 185,481  191,832  214,662  212,740  217,461   363,995  430,201 
FRE margin 39% 39% 44% 38% 36%  40% 37%


Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Performance Fee-Related Earnings

Performance fee-related earnings, or “PRE,” represents gross realized performance fees less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe PRE is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross realized performance fees and PRE.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024  2025 
Incentive fees$3,155 $22,369 $5,910 $190 $4,902  $3,996 $5,092 
Realized carried interest allocations 17,632  24,282  75,935  24,404  58,878   59,436  83,282 
Unrealized carried interest allocations 52,215  93,325  21,177  88,883  147,813   27,045  236,696 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 13,917  8,207  61,306  39,637  27,143   4,828  66,780 
Total performance fees 86,919  148,183  164,328  153,114  238,736   95,305  391,850 
Unrealized carried interest allocations (52,215) (93,325) (21,177) (88,883) (147,813)  (27,045) (236,696)
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (13,917) (8,207) (61,306) (39,637) (27,143)  (4,828) (66,780)
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 75  5,422  (133) 133  430   75  563 
Deferred incentive fees 2,445    (513)   671   2,451  671 
Gross realized performance fees 23,307  52,073  81,199  24,727  64,881   65,958  89,608 
Realized performance fee-related compensation (8,767) (25,477) (39,656) (11,705) (30,995)  (29,615) (42,700)
PRE$14,540 $26,596 $41,543 $13,022 $33,886  $36,343 $46,908 

______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30,
 September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024 2025
ANI$53,569$52,659$80,603$48,534$66,709 $110,810$115,243
         
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic 68,772,051 73,687,289 75,975,770 77,846,710 78,561,587  67,486,964 78,206,102
Assumed vesting of RSUs 921,166 491,014 270,492 347,813 509,007  798,186 428,850
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units(1)       861,344 
Assumed purchase under ESPP 2,098      1,055 
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(2) 45,212,921 41,729,937 40,122,028 39,608,270 39,500,159  45,518,634 39,553,919
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(2) 1,626,812 1,016,737 965,761 960,025 947,580  1,737,720 953,768
Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(2) 2,239,185 2,010,202 1,535,060 3,530,125 2,944,261  2,239,185 3,235,592
Adjusted weighted-average shares 118,774,233 118,935,179 118,869,111 122,292,943 122,462,594  118,643,088 122,378,231
         
ANI per share$0.45$0.44$0.68$0.40$0.54 $0.93$0.94

_______________________________
(1) The Class B2 units fully vested in June 2024.
(2) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.     

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, Percentage Change
(in millions)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		  2024  2025  vs. FQ2'25
Separately Managed Accounts          
Beginning balance$60,272 $62,121 $69,974 $73,174 $76,708  $58,897 $73,174  27%
Contributions(1) 1,723  9,033  3,874  3,013  2,559   3,808  5,572  49%
Distributions(2) (535) (1,000) (1,225) (1,010) (725)  (1,365) (1,735) 36%
Market value, FX and other(3) 661  (180) 551  1,531  (335)  781  1,196  na  
Ending balance$62,121 $69,974 $73,174 $76,708 $78,207  $62,121 $78,207  26%
           
Focused Commingled Funds          
Beginning balance$40,084 $42,294 $44,192 $48,216 $50,511  $34,961 $48,216  26%
Contributions(1) 2,122  2,520  3,403  2,022  3,547   7,775  5,569  67%
Distributions(2) (282) (682) (313) (392) (580)  (943) (972) 106%
Market value, FX and other(3) 370  60  934  665  1,106   501  1,771  199%
Ending balance$42,294 $44,192 $48,216 $50,511 $54,584  $42,294 $54,584  29%
           
Total          
Beginning balance$100,356 $104,415 $114,166 $121,390 $127,219  $93,858 $121,390  27%
Contributions(1) 3,845  11,553  7,277  5,035  6,106   11,583  11,141  59%
Distributions(2) (817) (1,682) (1,538) (1,402) (1,305)  (2,308) (2,707) 60%
Market value, FX and other(3) 1,031  (120) 1,485  2,196  771   1,282  2,967  (25)%
Ending balance$104,415 $114,166 $121,390 $127,219 $132,791  $104,415 $132,791  27%

_______________________________
(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments. The three months ended March 31, 2025 include a $0.6 billion secondary transaction within focused commingled funds.     

Asset Class Summary

 Three Months Ended Percentage Change
(in millions)September
30, 2024		December
31, 2024		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September
30, 2025		 vs. FQ2'25
FEAUM       
Private equity$57,136$62,811$65,007$66,428$69,932 22%
Infrastructure 20,986 23,411 23,830 26,090 27,007 29%
Private debt 16,975 17,882 19,517 21,435 22,443 32%
Real estate 9,318 10,062 13,036 13,266 13,409 44%
Total$104,415$114,166$121,390$127,219$132,791 27%
        
Separately managed accounts$62,121$69,974$73,174$76,708$78,207 26%
Focused commingled funds 42,294 44,192 48,216 50,511 54,584 29%
Total$104,415$114,166$121,390$127,219$132,791 27%
        
AUM(1)       
Private equity$91,891$93,404$95,937$100,540$106,408 16%
Infrastructure 35,392 36,156 37,026 40,087 42,437 20%
Private debt 31,854 31,987 37,133 39,242 40,438 27%
Real estate 16,996 17,665 19,284 19,445 19,864 17%
Total$176,133$179,212$189,380$199,314$209,147 19%
        
Separately managed accounts$107,252$109,305$114,806$120,649$124,991 17%
Focused commingled funds 53,870 55,142 59,410 62,672 68,014 26%
Advisory AUM 15,011 14,765 15,164 15,993 16,142 8%
Total$176,133$179,212$189,380$199,314$209,147 19%
        
AUA       
Private equity$255,125$263,420$262,884$262,472$283,034 11%
Infrastructure 62,891 67,100 69,027 71,126 78,762 25%
Private debt 19,328 19,325 19,726 20,874 23,402 21%
Real estate 168,519 168,807 168,047 169,679 176,357 5%
Total$505,863$518,652$519,684$524,151$561,555 11%
        
Total capital responsibility(2)$681,996$697,864$709,064$723,465$770,702 13%

_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com 
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick / Matt Lettiero, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com 
1-203-682-8268

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of September 30, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (June 30, 2025), adjusted for net new client account activity through September 30, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of June 30, 2025, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2025. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2025, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of September 30, 2025 reflects final data for the prior period (June 30, 2025), adjusted for net new client account activity through September 30, 2025. NAV data for underlying investments is as of June 30, 2025, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2025. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2025, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.


Recommended Reading