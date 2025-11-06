Freehold Royalties Announces Conference Call for Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) intends to release third quarter results on November 13, 2025 after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET) on Friday, November 14, 2025.

For Research Analysts wanting to participate in the call, please register in advance:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa70358a207164cd2bca2fcd6b4aefeeb.

Once registered, you will receive a unique PIN to access the call by phone.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the link below and on Freehold’s website under “Events & Presentations” on Freehold’s website at www.freeholdroyalties.com. Please use the link below for all other investors and stakeholders to participate in the conference call in a listen only mode or to submit written questions:

Live Audio Webcast URL (listen only):

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yw96asca/

For further information contact Freehold Royalties Ltd. Todd McBride, CPA, CMA Nick Thomson, CFA Investor Relations Investor Relations t. 403.221.0833 t. 403.221.0874 e. tmcbride@freeholdroyalties.com e. nthomson@freeholdroyalties.com



