Announcement Regarding the Result of the Fossil Plan Meeting

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the “ Company ”) announces that today its subsidiary, Fossil (UK) Global Services Ltd (the “ Plan Company ”), held its Plan Meeting (as defined below), at which its restructuring plan pursuant to Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (as amended) (the “ Restructuring Plan ”) was approved by the requisite statutory majority of Plan Creditors (as defined below).

Pursuant to an order made by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales (the “ Court ”), dated October 15, 2025 (the “ Convening Order ”), in respect of the Company’s US$150,000,000 7.00% Senior Notes (the “Notes” ), a single meeting of such persons who are or may be creditors of the Plan Company in respect of the Notes (the “ Plan Creditors ”) was held today, Thursday, November 6, 2025 (the “ Plan Meeting ”). The purpose of the Plan Meeting was for the Plan Creditors to consider, vote and, if they thought fit, approve, the Restructuring Plan.

The Plan Meeting was held at the offices of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, 110 Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1AY, United Kingdom and via video conference for Plan Creditors and proxies who were unable to attend the physical meeting.

For the Restructuring Plan to be approved by the Plan Creditors, at least 75% in value of the Notes held by the Plan Creditors who were present and voting (in person or by proxy) at the Plan Meeting needed to vote in favour of the Restructuring Plan. 82.88% of Plan Creditors by value entitled to vote on the Restructuring Plan were present (either in person or by proxy) at the Plan Meeting, of which:

363 Plan Creditors voted in favour of the Restructuring Plan, representing 99.99% by value of the Plan Creditors present and voting (in person or by proxy) at the Plan Meeting; and



1 Plan Creditor voted against the Restructuring Plan, representing 0.01% by value of the Plan Creditors present and voting (in person or by proxy) at the Plan Meeting.



As the Restructuring Plan was approved by the Plan Creditors at the Plan Meeting, a hearing before the Court will be held in respect of the Plan Company’s application for the sanction of the Restructuring Plan (the “ Sanction Hearing ”). The Sanction Hearing is expected to be held at the Royal Courts of Justice, Rolls Building, Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1NL, United Kingdom on November 10, 2025. The exact time and location will be confirmed and published by the Court by 4:30 p.m. (London time) / 11:30 a.m. (New York City time) on November 7, 2025 in the Insolvency & Companies Court Cause List, which can be accessed via the following link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/business-and-property-courts-rolls-building-cause-list/business-and-property-courts-of-england-and-wales-cause-list#insolvency--companies-court-list-chancery-division.

A copy of the document containing the terms of the Restructuring Plan and the statement required to be furnished pursuant to section 901D of the Companies Act 2006 (as amended) (the “ Explanatory Statement ”) is available online through the website https://dm.epiq11.com/fossil (the “ Plan Website ”) which was set up by Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC as the information agent in respect on the Restructuring Plan (the “ Information Agent ”) or by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“ SEC ”) website (www.sec.gov). Plan Creditors are able to request a paper copy of the Explanatory Statement be provided to them, free of charge, by emailing the Information Agent at: registration@epiqglobal.com (referencing “Fossil” in the subject line).

Retail holders of the Notes should contact Mr. Jon Yorke (the “ Retail Advocate ”), who has been appointed by the Plan Company to act as an independent representative of retail holders, using the contact details below if they have any questions in relation to the Sanction Hearing or the general nature of the Restructuring Plan.

Plan Website: https://dm.epiq11.com/fossil

Contact details:

Information Agent

Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC

registration@epiqglobal.com (referencing “Fossil” in the subject line)

Retail Advocate

Jon Yorke

jy@fgadvocate.com

Investor Relations

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

christine@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group LLP

Fossilgroup@brunswickgroup.com

Where You Can Find Additional Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security.

The Company has filed with the SEC a registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-3, as amended and supplemented (File No. 333-290139) (the “ S-3 Registration Statement ”) and a registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-4, as amended and supplemented (File No. 333-290141) (together with the S-3 Registration Statement, the “ Registration Statements ”) in connection with the Restructuring Plan. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus (the “ Prospectus ”) dated September 25, 2025 in the Registration Statements, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated October 16, 2025 and any further prospectus supplement thereto, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offerings. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website (www.sec.gov). Alternatively, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC will arrange to send you the Prospectus if you request it by emailing registration@epiqglobal.com (with the subject line to include “Fossil”) or via phone at +1 (646) 362-6336.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include men’s and women’s fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. The Company and its subsidiaries (the “ Fossil Group ”) are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands. The Fossil Group brings each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories and channels. Certain press releases and SEC filing information concerning the Company are also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

