Inseego Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q3 2025 revenue of $45.9 million, second consecutive quarter of sequential growth

Q3 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million and GAAP Net Income of $1.4 million

Nabil Bukhari and Stephen Bye join Inseego Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today reported its results for the third quarter of 2025 ended September 30, 2025.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for Inseego, reflecting solid execution across our key strategic growth and value creation initiatives,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “We delivered key wins and extended our enterprise FWA leadership with strong FX4100 demand, launched our premium FX4200 5G solution, and broadened our Tier-1 carrier base across both FWA and mobile. We also made key additions to our leadership team and board of directors, further positioning Inseego to execute on the large opportunity in front of us. We’re focused on continuing to scale our cloud-managed wireless broadband solutions to drive sustainable growth and profitability as we look to successfully close-out 2025.”

Steven Gatoff, CFO of Inseego, added: “We delivered another quarter of sequential growth, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA both above guidance. Our results reflect quality growth and we continue to gain traction with our customers across our product lines. Strong gross margins, disciplined expense management, and effective working capital drove meaningful operating leverage.”

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for Q3 2025 was $45.9 million, up 14% sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA* for Q3 2025 was $5.8 million, up 22% sequentially. GAAP Net Income was $1.4 million.

GAAP gross margin for Q3 2025 was 41.6%, the Company’s third consecutive quarter with gross margin exceeding 40%.



Business Highlights

Secured a new Tier-1 U.S. carrier customer to stock both our mobile and FWA next generation products, with FWA shipments expected to begin late in Q4 2025 and mobile shipments in Q1 2026.

Expanded FWA deployments with T-Mobile across multiple industries and saw significant traction in the recently launched FX4100.

Launched the FX4200 enterprise FWA solution and updated software suite, Inseego Connect. When paired with the X700 mesh access point, these become a complete enterprise solution that enables us to expand into larger enterprises. Additionally, this creates a new path to market via MSPs and MSOs who can augment their existing networks with cellular capabilities.

Announced appointment of Donna Johnson as CMO, Donna was most recently head of Marketing and Communications and CMO at Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, formerly Cradlepoint.

Announced appointment of Vishal Donthireddy as CTO, Vishal has been with the company for almost 20 years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

Appointed Nabil Bukhari and Stephen Bye to the Board of Directors, both of whom are experienced operating executives with extensive experience in wireless networking, SaaS, and AI, and share a strong track record of driving transformation and go-to-market execution.

Upcoming Investor Events

Inseego management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in New York in November and the Company will also pass a milestone anniversary of being listed on Nasdaq for 25 years with the closing bell ceremony at the Nasdaq Market Site on Monday, December 8th:

November 18, 2025 – Craig-Hallum 16th Annual Alpha Select Conference

November 19, 2025 – Roth Capital 14th Annual Technology Conference

November 20, 2025 – Needham 6th Annual Tech Week One-on-One Event



Q4 2025 Guidance

Total revenue in the range of $45.0 million to $48.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $4.0 million to $5.0 million.

The Company’s Q4 2025 financial guidance does not include any potential impact of the evolving tariff environment.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information, and the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading provider of cloud-managed, wireless broadband connectivity solutions. Inseego’s comprehensive hardware portfolio, combined with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for device, network, and subscriber management, enables seamless business connectivity and simplifies subscription management, wireless deployments, and network operations for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IoT, and mobile networking. As an early pioneer in mobile broadband and a leading innovator in 5G for business, Inseego has delivered over 10 generations of solutions that provide unmatched speed, security, and reliability for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. For more information about Inseego, visit www.inseego.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our financial guidance, future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (2) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and device management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (3) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and device management software and services; (4) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (5) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, (18) the impact of import tariffs on our materials and products, and (19) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, for example, exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, impairment of capitalized software, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, and other non-recurring gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to those items excluded from non-GAAP net income (loss), excludes all interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-operating income/expense.

Non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for cost of revenues, operating expenses, net income (loss), net income (loss) per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.

INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Mobile solutions $ 16,037 $ 32,282 $ 47,499 $ 73,431 Fixed wireless access solutions 17,650 9,723 34,064 37,222 Product 33,687 42,005 81,563 110,653 Software services and other 12,206 12,027 36,226 32,504 Total revenues 45,893 54,032 117,789 143,157 Cost of revenues: Product 25,253 33,592 63,014 86,812 Software services and other 1,556 1,640 4,193 5,492 Total cost of revenues 26,809 35,232 67,207 92,304 Gross profit 19,084 18,800 50,582 50,853 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 4,878 5,176 14,233 15,032 Sales and marketing 4,198 4,125 12,083 12,176 General and administrative 5,689 4,822 14,882 12,695 Depreciation and amortization 2,164 3,154 5,989 10,098 Impairment of capitalized software — 507 384 927 Total operating costs and expenses 16,929 17,784 47,571 50,928 Operating income (loss) 2,155 1,016 3,011 (75 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (885 ) (5,731 ) (2,844 ) (9,686 ) Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility — — — (788 ) Gain on debt restructurings, net — 12,366 — 13,690 Other income (expense), net 126 (72 ) 611 (864 ) Income (Loss) before income taxes 1,396 7,579 778 2,277 Income tax provision (benefit) (36 ) 36 9 171 Income (Loss) from continuing operations 1,432 7,543 769 2,106 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision — 1,426 (400 ) 3,032 Net income (loss) 1,432 8,969 369 5,138 Preferred stock dividends (903 ) (827 ) (2,650 ) (2,425 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 529 $ 8,142 $ (2,281 ) $ 2,713 Per share data: Net earnings (loss) per share Basic Continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.54 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.03 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ 0.12 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.25 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share* $ 0.03 $ 0.66 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.23 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.03 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.03 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ 0.11 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.23 Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share Basic 15,142,000 12,336,503 15,056,458 12,036,989 Diluted 15,522,042 13,218,293 15,056,458 12,036,989 (*) Adjusted retroactively for reverse stock split that occurred on January 24, 2024





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,559 $ 39,596 Accounts receivable, net 27,563 13,803 Inventories 8,602 13,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,261 5,926 Total current assets 56,985 72,900 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,016 1,102 Intangible assets, net 19,635 18,747 Goodwill 3,949 3,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,663 2,855 Other assets 565 446 Total assets $ 85,813 $ 99,999 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,783 $ 18,433 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,075 30,133 2025 Convertible Notes, net — 14,905 Total current liabilities 43,858 63,471 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 3,161 2,627 Deferred tax liabilities, net 183 174 2029 Senior Secured Notes, net 41,666 41,830 Other long-term liabilities 4,663 4,755 Total liabilities 93,531 112,857 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock (aggregate liquidation preference of $41,043 as of September 30, 2025) — — Common stock 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 899,808 892,534 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 365 218 Accumulated deficit (907,906 ) (905,625 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (7,718 ) (12,858 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 85,813 $ 99,999





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 369 $ 5,138 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: (Income) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 400 (3,032 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,079 10,214 Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility — 788 Gain on debt restructurings, net — (13,690 ) Provision for expected credit losses 287 (372 ) Impairment of capitalized software 384 927 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 510 901 Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets — 139 Gain on early lease termination (443 ) — Share-based compensation expense 5,105 2,714 Amortization of debt discount (premium) and debt issuance costs, net (120 ) 4,435 Deferred income taxes 9 9 Non-cash operating lease expense 774 738 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,047 ) 2,962 Inventories 4,463 1,536 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,164 ) 1,993 Accounts payable (184 ) 12,021 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,325 ) 14,146 Operating lease liabilities (952 ) (888 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations (3,855 ) 40,679 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations (908 ) 7,031 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (4,763 ) 47,710 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (321 ) (30 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets (6,121 ) (3,608 ) Investing cash flows from continuing operations (6,442 ) (3,638 ) Investing cash flows from discontinued operations 710 (16 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,732 ) (3,654 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments related to repayments of 2025 Convertible Notes (14,949 ) (33,781 ) Proceeds from issuance of short-term loan and warrants, net of issuance costs — 19,350 Net repayments on revolving credit facility — (4,882 ) Repayments on short-term loan — (13,500 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes 308 2 Financing cash flows from continuing operations (14,641 ) (32,811 ) Financing cash flows from discontinued operations — — Net cash used in financing activities (14,641 ) (32,811 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash 99 (1,682 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (25,037 ) 9,563 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 39,596 2,409 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,559 $ 11,972





INSEEGO CORP.

Supplemental Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 GAAP Income (Loss) from continuing operations $ 1,432 $ 507 $ (1,170 ) $ (16,475 ) $ 7,543 $ 79 $ (5,516 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,850 1,654 1,601 1,109 1,193 834 687 Impairment of capitalized software — — 384 — 507 — 420 Gain on early lease termination (443 ) — — — — — — Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets — — — — 139 — — Purchased intangible amortization — — 316 330 330 330 330 Debt restructuring costs — — — 201 669 452 — Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility — — — — — 788 — Gain/(loss) on debt restructurings, net — — — 16,541 (12,366 ) (1,324 ) — Non-GAAP net income (loss) 2,839 2,161 1,131 1,706 (1,985 ) 1,159 (4,079 ) Depreciation and amortization1 2,189 1,792 1,782 1,978 2,863 3,361 3,007 Interest expense 885 933 1,026 1,220 5,731 1,776 2,179 Other (income) expense, net (126 ) (182 ) (303 ) (14 ) 72 417 375 Income tax provision (benefit) (36 ) 22 23 518 36 118 17 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,751 $ 4,726 $ 3,659 $ 5,408 $ 6,717 $ 6,831 $ 1,499 1 Excluding purchased intangible amortization







Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE: GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share2 $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.53 ) Share-based compensation expense 0.12 0.11 0.10 0.07 0.10 0.07 0.06 Impairment of capitalized software — — 0.03 — 0.04 — 0.04 Gain on early lease termination (0.03 ) — — — — — — Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets — — — — 0.01 — — Purchased intangibles amortization ​ — — 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 Debt restructuring costs — — — 0.01 0.05 0.04 — Loss on extinguishment of revolving credit facility — — — — — 0.07 — Gain/(loss) on debt restructurings, net — — — 1.12 (1.00 ) (0.11 ) — Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share2,3 $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.95 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.41 ) Shares used in computing GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share 15,522,042 15,023,832 15,002,003 14,032,056 13,218,293 11,894,746 11,879,719 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share 15,522,042 15,147,769 15,328,069 14,792,934 12,336,503 11,996,070 11,879,719 2 Includes the impact of preferred stock dividends



3 The per share reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP may not aggregate due to both calculations utilizing a different share basis. The loss per diluted share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares included in the net income per diluted share calculation.





See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures.