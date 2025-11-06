Beyond Oil Receives Final Approval for Uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL) (OTCQB:BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that, further the news release dated August 25, 2025, it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") in connection with the uplisting of its common shares (the "Common Shares") to the TSX. The Common Shares is expected to commence trading on the TSX at the opening of market on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The Company has applied to have its shares delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and the last day of trading on the CSE is expected to be Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The Company will continue to trade under its existing symbol “BOIL” on the TSX.

"We are excited to begin trading on the TSX, marking a pivotal moment in Beyond Oil's journey," said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Oil. "Our business momentum remains strong with significant tailwinds in key markets like North America. The enhanced visibility and access to institutional capital provided by this uplisting will help us accelerate our growth strategy along with our mission of becoming the global standard in frying operations while creating a healthier and more sustainable future through food innovation."

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or direct registration system advices, or take any other action in connection with the listing on the TSX, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the Common Shares.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

