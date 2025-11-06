A-Mark Precious Metals to Become Gold.com and Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals (Nasdaq: AMRK) (“A-Mark” or “the Company”), a fully integrated alternative assets platform that offers an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins, and collectibles to consumers, collectors, and institutional clients worldwide, today announced a corporate rebranding initiative that will change its name to “Gold.com” and transfer its common shares from the Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), effective Dec. 2, 2025. The shares of the Company, to be known as Gold.com, are expected to trade under the symbol "GOLD."

This strategic evolution better aligns the Company’s corporate identity with its category leadership in precious metals, coins, currency, and other collectibles, with services spanning Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services (including proprietary minting, logistics, and secure storage capabilities), and Secured Lending. With $11.9 billion in revenues for the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2025, and a strong balance sheet, Gold.com will operate as one of the most comprehensive vertically integrated precious metals platforms for global customers, retailers, collectors, and institutional clients.

“Gold.com perfectly encapsulates our identity and the whitespace in front of the business as we fortify our category leadership and work to define the future of precious metals, numismatics, and other collectibles,” said Gregory N. Roberts, CEO of A-Mark. “Gold’s history as the original store of value goes back generations, as does our heritage as a steward of this industry since our founding in 1965. We’re thrilled to continue growing and building on this foundation, now under this dynamic new name that reflects our forward-thinking and trusted approach. This name change is just the first step in positioning ourselves for long-term success, enhancing our operational excellence, and delivering value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

While Gold.com will serve as the corporate brand, A-Mark’s Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) segment will continue to operate through its portfolio of trusted brands and channels (including JM Bullion, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, and others). Additionally, the Company’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment will continue to operate under the A-Mark name. Collateral Finance Corporation, the Company’s wholly owned, California-licensed finance lender that originates and acquires commercial loans secured by bullion, numismatics, and sports cards, will also retain its name.

“Investor interest in gold and silver has surged in recent years, and as we expand into additional high-growth adjacent categories, including fine wines, sports cards, and other collectibles, now is the ideal time to update our name as we revolutionize how these assets are managed and transacted,” continued Mr. Roberts. “Furthermore, transferring to the NYSE provides strong credibility and a tremendous opportunity to leverage the public markets as we continue to expand and execute on our strategic growth plan.”

To highlight this milestone, the Company will design a range of gold and silver bullion bars that feature its new name and logo. Beginning Dec. 2, 2025, these items will be available for purchase from JM Bullion. Sunshine Minting, Inc., the Las Vegas-based company in which A-Mark holds a 45% equity interest – which also works with sovereign entities such as the United States Mint, the Royal Canadian Mint, and The Royal Mint – will manufacture the products.

Key Business Segments

Offering one of the precious metals industry’s most complete vertical stack infrastructures and working with major banks and private and sovereign mints around the world, Gold.com will operate as a one-stop, end-to-end solution that cuts across multiple areas of expertise. The Company’s three business segments include:

Direct-to-Consumer

A-Mark’s Direct-to-Consumer segment operates as an omni-channel retailer of precious metals and serves a network of leading online and physical retail brands, including the Company’s wholly owned flagship brands such as JM Bullion, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, GovMint.com, and Goldline, among others.

The Company owns a controlling majority interest in Silver Gold Bull, an online precious metals retailer in Canada, as well as non-controlling minority interests in other leading retailers in the United Kingdom and United States.

The various brands comprising the Company’s DTC segment have accumulated a total of 4.3 million customers since inception, including 147,000 customers during the most recent quarter ending Sept. 30, 2025.



Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services

The Company’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sources and distributes over 200 products from major sovereign and private mints to retailers, dealers, institutions, and industrial clients worldwide, and maintains trading desks in Southern California, Boston, Vienna, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

A-Mark has been a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver, and platinum coins since 1986 and has longstanding distributorships with other sovereign mints, including the Royal Canadian Mint, The Royal Mint, and the Perth Mint.

Ancillary Services: Logistics & Storage A-M Global Logistics provides a range of complementary services, including managed storage options from a global custodial network, and secure fulfillment services from state-of-the-art facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Irving, Texas, that are capable of handling over 200,000 shipments per month. Minting A-Mark’s mint operations are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Silver Towne Mint, as well as its minority interest in Sunshine Minting, Inc. These facilities produce a wide range of proprietary, premium, and custom coin and bar designs and afford preferred product access during periods of product constraint and market volatility.



Secured Lending

A-Mark’s secured lending segment operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC).

CFC offers dealers, investors and collectors of all sizes commercial loans and inventory financing solutions collateralized by bullion, numismatics, and sports cards.

The rebranding initiative is not expected to result in any management or leadership changes. In addition, Gold.com’s headquarters will be located in Costa Mesa, California, where the Company plans to expand offices currently occupied by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, an A-Mark DTC brand. A new corporate website, www.Gold.com, will also be launched on Dec. 2, 2025, and will feature enhanced investor resources, streamlined access to the Company’s portfolio of brands, and educational content about alternative assets and precious metals markets.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals builds on gold’s storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, A-Mark offers a comprehensive solution for all aspects of the precious metals and collectibles value chain. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and collectibles that include rare coins and currency with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve consumers, collectors, and institutional clients globally.

A-Mark’s direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands JMBullion.com, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, GovMint.com, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company’s trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates under the A-Mark Precious Metals name, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an “authorized purchaser” of the United States Mint since 1986. A-Mark’s Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary extends bullion, numismatic, and sports card loans while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company’s operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories.

A-Mark is based in El Segundo, California, and operates across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at https://www.amark.com/

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding expectations with respect to growth, long-term success, operational enhancement, delivery of value, access to and credibility in the public markets, continuing execution on other steps in our strategic planning and anticipated cost savings. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: a neutral or negative reaction of our customers, partners and public markets to the change of our name, our brand and other corporate identifiers, and to our listing venue; our inability to seamlessly execute our rebranding strategy and the move to our new corporate headquarters location; unanticipated costs that may be incurred in connection with our rebranding and our headquarters move; potential confusion in the markets that we serve concerning our rebranding; difficulties with formulating and effectively executing on additional steps in our strategic plan; and our inability to successfully expand into other categories of collectibles or to enhance how these new asset categories are managed or transacted. There are other factors affecting our business generally which could cause our actual results to differ from those that we anticipate as a result of our rebranding program, including government regulations that might impede growth, particularly in Asia, including with respect to tariff policy; the inability to successfully integrate recently acquired businesses; changes in the current international political climate, which historically has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets but also has posed certain risks and uncertainties for the Company, particularly in recent periods; increased competition for the Company’s higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of the Company’s business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; changes in consumer demand and preferences for precious metal products generally; potential negative effects that inflationary pressure may have on our business; the failure of our investee companies to maintain, or address the preferences of, their customer bases; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other Risk Factors described in in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

