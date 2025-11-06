CTO Realty Growth Announces Grand Opening of the Picklr at the Collection at Forsyth

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”), an owner and operator of high-quality open-air retail centers located primarily in higher-growth markets in the Southeast and Southwest regions, today announced that The Picklr, a premier membership-based indoor pickleball club, will have its grand opening at The Collection at Forsyth on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The highly anticipated grand opening is the latest in a series of new stores at the center.

The Picklr, spanning 23,775 square feet, will offer an energetic and social fitness experience to the Forsyth community in the Atlanta metro area, including multiple indoor courts, lessons, leagues, tournaments, and social events – creating a destination for both seasoned players and newcomers. To learn more, visit thepicklr.com/location/cumming.

The Picklr is the latest of several destination recent openings at The Collection at Forsyth, reflecting the center’s ongoing wave of growth and tenant activity. Approximately 37,000 square feet of new space has recently opened, with an additional 17,000 square feet of leases are expected to commence in 2026.

This recent leasing activity has boosted leased occupancy significantly to 91% at The Collection at Forsyth, a 561,000-square-foot premier outdoor lifestyle destination located at the intersection of Georgia 400 and Peachtree Parkway. The center features a dynamic mix of national retailers, local boutiques, restaurants, fitness concepts, and entertainment venues, serving one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. owns and operates high-quality, open-air shopping centers located in the higher growth Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE).

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation and supplemental financial information, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words. Statements, among others, relating to enhancing the Center’s merchandising mix, bringing a high-performing brand to the community in a fast-growing suburb of Atlanta are forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s present expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT; the Company’s exposure to U.S. federal and state income tax law changes, including changes to the REIT requirements; general adverse economic and real estate conditions; macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, including but not limited to inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, distress in the banking sector, global supply chain disruptions, and ongoing geopolitical war; credit risk associated with the Company investing in structured investments; the impact of epidemics or pandemics on the Company’s business and the businesses of its tenants or borrowers and the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally; the inability of major tenants or borrowers to continue paying their rent or obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their businesses; the loss or failure, or decline in the business or assets of PINE; the completion of 1031 exchange transactions; the availability of investment properties that meet the Company’s investment goals and criteria; the uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales; and the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@ctoreit.com