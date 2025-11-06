Applied Optoelectronics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) (“AOI”), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power the internet, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“We successfully delivered revenue, gross margin, and non-GAAP EPS in line with our expectations,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI’s Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to see strong demand in our CATV business, driven by the continued ramp in orders for our 1.8 GHz amplifier products. We believe that the appeal of our amplifiers and QuantumLink™ software is broad-based, which was evident by the continued momentum we saw with our largest customer as well as new customers during the quarter, and which led to the highest quarterly CATV revenue in our Company’s history. We continued to make progress on securing 800G product qualification. We are nearing what we believe are the final stages of 800G product qualification with several customers, and we continue to believe that we will produce meaningful shipments of 800G products in the fourth quarter.”

“We continue to demonstrate steady revenue growth and are pleased by the continued progress we have made in improving our gross margin,” said Dr. Stefan Murry, AOI’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. “Exceptionally strong demand in our CATV business more than offset our datacenter revenue, which came in a touch below our expectations, largely due to the timing of certain shipments at quarter end due to various shipping and receiving delays. We continued to make progress on increasing our production capacity in both our U.S. and Taiwan locations, and believe that our U.S. factory will be the largest U.S. domestic production facility for high-speed, AI-focused datacenter transceivers. We expect to exit this year with a production capacity of around 100,000 units of 800G transceivers per month, with about 35% of this production being done in the U.S.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

  • GAAP revenue was $118.6 million, compared with $65.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $103.0 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP gross margin was 28.0%, compared with 24.4% in the third quarter of 2024 and 30.3% in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin was 31.0%, compared with 25.0% in the third quarter of 2024 and 30.4% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • GAAP net loss was $17.9 million, or $0.28 per basic share, compared with net loss of $17.8 million, or $0.42 per basic share in the third quarter of 2024, and a net loss of $9.1 million, or $0.16 per basic share in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $5.4 million, or $0.09 per basic share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $8.8 million, or $0.21 per basic share in the third quarter of 2024, and a non-GAAP net loss of $8.8 million, or $0.16 per basic share in the second quarter of 2025.

A reconciliation between all GAAP and non-GAAP information referenced above is contained in the tables below. Please also refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Business Outlook (+)

For fourth quarter of 2025, the company currently expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $125 million to $140 million.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 29% to 31%.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of a loss of $9.0 million to a loss of $2.8 million, and non-GAAP income per share in the range of a loss of $0.13 to a loss of $0.04 using approximately 70.3 million shares.

(+) Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors today, November 6th, 2025 to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results and outlook for its fourth quarter 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time / 3:30 p.m. Central time. This call will be open to the public, and investors may access the call by dialing 844-890-1794 (domestic) or 412-717-9586 (international). A live audio webcast of the conference call along with supplemental financial information will also be accessible on the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 8050941.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "could," "would," "target," "seek," "aim," "predicts," "think," "objectives," "optimistic," "new," "goal," "strategy," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," "plan" "project," "permit" or by other similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements include management’s beliefs and expectations related to our outlook for the fourth quarter of 2025. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions and current expectations, which could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: reduction in the size or quantity of customer orders; change in demand for the company's products due to industry conditions; changes in manufacturing operations; volatility in manufacturing costs; delays in shipments of products; disruptions in the supply chain; change in the rate of design wins or the rate of customer acceptance of new products; the company's reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; potential pricing pressure; a decline in demand for our customers' products or their rate of deployment of their products; general conditions in the internet datacenter, cable television (CATV) broadband, telecom, or fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets; changes in the world economy (particularly in the United States and China); changes in the regulation and taxation of international trade, including the imposition of tariffs; changes in currency exchange rates; the negative effects of seasonality; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in the company's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. More information about these and other risks that may impact the company's business are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date hereof, and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the company's expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings per share, and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of our overall operating performance. To arrive at our non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude stock-based compensation and related expenses, expenses associated with discontinued products, and non-recurring (income) expenses, if any, from our GAAP gross margin. To arrive at our non-GAAP net income (loss), we exclude all amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain), losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, non-GAAP tax benefit (expenses), and losses from the disposal of idle assets, if any, from our GAAP net income (loss). Included in our non-recurring expenses in Q3 2025 and Q3 2024 are employee severance expenses (if any), legal expenses associated with litigation and certain legal and advisory expenses associated with purchase termination or patent protection (if any). Also included in our non-recurring expenses in Q3 2024, but not in Q3 2025, is management's estimate on the loss of aged account receivables. Moreover, in our non-recurring expenses in Q3 2025, but not in Q3, 2024, there is an early termination of factory lease related cost incurred. In computing our non-GAAP income tax benefit (expense), we have applied an estimate of our annual effective income tax rate and applied it to our net income before income taxes. Our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding depreciation expense, non-GAAP tax benefit (expense), and interest (income) expense, as well as the items excluded from non-GAAP net income (loss), from our GAAP net loss. Our non-GAAP diluted net loss per share is calculated by dividing our non-GAAP net loss by the fully diluted share count (for periods in which non-GAAP net income is positive) or basic share count (for periods in which our non-GAAP net income is negative).

We believe that our non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance for the following reasons:

  • We believe that elimination of items such as amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring revenue and expenses, losses from the disposal of idle assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, and depreciation on certain equipment undergoing reconfiguration is appropriate because treatment of these items may vary for reasons unrelated to our overall operating performance;
  • We believe that elimination of expenses associated with discontinued products, including depreciation and inventory obsolescence is appropriate because these expenses are not indicative of our ongoing operations;
  • We believe that estimating non-GAAP income taxes allows comparison with prior periods and provides additional information regarding the generation of potential future deferred tax assets;
  • We believe that non-GAAP measures provide better comparability with our past financial performance, period-to-period results and with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures; and
  • We anticipate that investors and securities analysts will utilize non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP measures to evaluate our overall operating performance.

A reconciliation of our GAAP net income (loss), GAAP total gross profit, GAAP earnings (loss), and GAAP earnings (loss) per share for Q3 2025 and first three quarters of 2025 to our non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP total gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings (loss) per share, respectively, is provided below, together with corresponding reconciliations for Q3 2024 and first three quarters of 2024.

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit, net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such other non-GAAP measures in the same manner. We have not reconciled the non-GAAP measures included in our guidance to the appropriate GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not readily determinable on a forward-looking basis. GAAP measures that impact our non-GAAP financial measures may include stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses, amortization of intangible assets, unrealized exchange loss (gain), asset impairment charges, loss (gain) from disposal of idle assets, and changes in the fair value of our convertible notes. These GAAP measures cannot be reasonably predicted and may directly impact our non-GAAP gross margin, our non-GAAP net income and our non-GAAP fully-diluted earnings per share, although changes with respect to certain of these measures may offset other changes. In addition, certain of these measures are out of our control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
ASSETS  
CURRENT ASSETS  
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash$150,717 $79,133 
Accounts Receivable, Net 224,028  116,801 
Inventories 170,214  88,135 
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 30,353  17,199 
Total Current Assets 575,312  301,268 
   
Property, Plant And Equipment, Net 310,303  219,235 
Land Use Rights, Net 4,804  4,837 
Operating Right of Use Asset 42,048  9,646 
Intangible Assets, Net 3,640  3,680 
Other Assets 42,421  8,366 
TOTAL ASSETS$ 978,528 $ 547,032 
   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
CURRENT LIABILITIES  
Accounts Payable$150,145 $104,969 
Bank Acceptance Payable 34,046  19,259 
Accrued Expenses 34,135  22,091 
Current Lease Liability-Operating 2,838  1,380 
Current Portion of Notes Payable and Long Term Debt 27,978  22,370 
Total Current Liabilities 249,142  170,069 
Convertible Senior Notes 130,120  134,497 
Other Long-Term Liabilities 40,181  13,354 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 419,443  317,920 
   
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Common Stock 68  49 
Additional Paid-in Capital 1,045,986  683,462 
Cumulative Translation Adjustment 1,088  (2,548)
Retained Earnings (488,057) (451,851)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 559,085  229,112 
   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$ 978,528 $ 547,032 
   


 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
Revenue 2025  2024   2025  2024 
CATV$70,602 $20,947  $191,122 $35,501 
Datacenter 43,935  40,945   120,775  104,283 
Telecom 3,742  2,798   8,618  7,445 
Other 351  461   926  1,865 
Total Revenue 118,630  65,151   321,441  149,094 
      
Total Cost of Goods Sold 85,367  49,234   226,472  116,023 
      
Total Gross Profit 33,263  15,917   94,969  33,071 
      
Operating Expenses:     
Research and Development 21,265  13,428   59,687  38,218 
Sales and Marketing 9,871  4,796   23,363  14,503 
General and Administrative 20,314  14,240   55,020  44,786 
Total Operating Expenses 51,450  32,464   138,070  97,507 
      
Operating Loss (18,187) (16,547)  (43,101) (64,436)
      
Other Income (Expense):     
Interest Income 451  156   961  509 
Interest Expense (902) (1,702)  (2,653) (5,072)
Other Income (Expense), net 702  336   8,587  1,957 
Total Other Income (Expense): 251  (1,210)  6,895  (2,606)
      
Net loss before Income Taxes (17,936) (17,757)  (36,206) (67,042)
Income Tax Expense -  -   -  - 
Net loss$ (17,936)$ (17,757) $ (36,206)$ (67,042)
   
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders  
basic$(0.28)$(0.42) $(0.64)$(1.68)
diluted$(0.28)$(0.42) $(0.64)$(1.68)
      
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders   
basic 63,329  42,312   56,762  40,021 
diluted 63,329  42,312   56,762  40,021 
      


 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
Reconciliation of Statements of Operations under GAAP and Non-GAAP
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025  2024   2025  2024 
GAAP total gross profit (a)$33,263 $15,917  $94,969 $33,071 
Share-based compensation expense 87  116   264  355 
Non-recurring expense 7  29   48  66 
Expenses associated with discontinued products 3,372  202   3,372  202 
Non-GAAP total gross profit (a)$36,729 $16,264  $98,653 $33,694 
      
GAAP net loss$(17,936)$(17,757) $(36,206)$(67,042)
Share-based compensation expense 3,116  2,943   8,842  11,841 
Expenses associated with discontinued products 3,372  202   3,372  202 
Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 1,106  1,074   3,225  3,163 
Amortization of intangible assets 113  102   330  332 
Non-recurring (income) expense 86  409   1,340  2,507 
Unrealized exchange loss (gain) 5,550  (260)  490  16 
Tax (benefit) expense related to the above (806) 4,505   3,519  17,311 
Non-GAAP net loss$(5,399)$(8,782) $(15,088)$(31,670)
      
GAAP net loss$(17,936)$(17,757) $(36,206)$(67,042)
Share-based compensation expense 3,116  2,943   8,842  11,841 
Expenses associated with discontinued products 3,372  202   3,372  202 
Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 1,106  1,074   3,225  3,163 
Amortization of intangible assets 113  102   330  332 
Non-recurring expense (income) 85  409   1,341  2,507 
Unrealized exchange loss (gain) 5,550  (260)  490  16 
Depreciation expense 6,148  4,055   15,936  11,798 
Interest (income) expense, net 451  1,547   1,692  4,563 
Adjusted EBITDA$2,005 $(7,685) $(978)$(32,620)
      
GAAP diluted net loss per share$(0.28)$(0.42) $(0.64)$(1.68)
Share-based compensation expense 0.05  0.07   0.16  0.30 
Expenses associated with discontinued products 0.05  -   0.06  0.01 
Non-cash expenses associated with discontinued products 0.02  0.03   0.06  0.08 
Amortization of intangible assets -  -   -  0.01 
Non-recurring (income) expense -  0.01   0.02  0.06 
Unrealized exchange loss (gain) 0.08  (0.01)  0.01  - 
Non-GAAP tax benefit (0.01) 0.11   0.06  0.43 
Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share$(0.09)$(0.21) $(0.27)$(0.79)
      
Shares used to compute diluted loss per share 63,329  42,312   56,762  40,021 
Shares used to compute diluted earnings per share 63,329  42,312   56,762  40,021 
      
(a) Provided for the purpose of calculating gross profit as a percentage of revenue (gross margin). 



