HCI Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), reported pre-tax income of $90.6 million and net income of $67.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared with pre-tax income of $14.1 million and net income of $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $65.5 million compared with $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $4.90 in the third quarter of 2025, compared with $0.52 in the third quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary

“This was another strong quarter, marked by solid profitability, industry-leading net combined ratios, and meaningful growth in book value per share,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Most importantly, we progressed our initiative to unlock shareholder value and establish Exzeo as an independent, publicly traded entity which was achieved earlier this week.”

Third Quarter 2025 Commentary

Gross premiums earned in the third quarter of 2025 increased by 13.4% to $301.1 million from $265.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 as a result of a higher volume of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the third quarter of 2025 were $106.1 million compared with $109.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $66.2 million compared with $105.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the third quarter of 2024 included net losses of $40.0 million from Hurricane Helene. The gross loss ratio was 22.0% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 39.8% in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the lower catastrophic event activity as well as lower claim frequency on other non-catastrophic claims.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $31.7 million compared with $26.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the third quarter of 2025 increased to $20.8 million from $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in incentive compensation.

Interest expense in the third quarter of 2025 decreased to $1.0 million from $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 as a result of the conversion of the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes during the second quarter of 2025.

Other operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 decreased to $6.1 million from $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in bank service charges and other miscellaneous operating expenses.

Year-to-Date 2025 Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported pre-tax income of $285.3 million and net income of $212.4 million compared with pre-tax income of $167.5 million and net income of $123.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $201.4 million compared with $107.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $15.47 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $8.59 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross premiums earned for the nine months of 2025 increased by 15.1% to $904.1 million from $785.7 million in the same period of 2024 as a result of a higher volume of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the nine months of 2025 were $308.2 million compared with $254.5 million for the nine months of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in the number of policies in force and total insured value.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the nine months of 2025 were $189.9 million compared with $264.0 million for the nine months of 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the nine months ended of 2024 included net losses of $40.0 million from Hurricane Helene. The gross loss ratio for the nine months of 2025 was 21.0% compared to 33.6% for the nine months of 2024, reflecting the lower catastrophic event activity as well as lower claim frequency on other non-catastrophic claims.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the nine months of 2025 were $89.5 million compared with $71.7 million for the nine months of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses for the nine months of 2025 increased to $61.3 million from $52.9 million for the nine months of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in stock-based and other incentive compensation, and employee health benefits.

Interest expense for the nine months of 2025 decreased to $8.1 million from $10.0 million for the nine months of 2024 as a result of the conversion of the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes during the second quarter of 2025.

Other operating expenses for the nine months of 2025 decreased to $20.6 million from $22.0 million for the nine months of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in bank service charges and other miscellaneous operating expenses; partially offset by a $1.1 million debt conversion charge in connection with the conversion of our 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes during the second quarter of 2025.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit www.exzeo.com.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Metrics

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Gross Written Premiums: Homeowners Choice $ 182,863 $ 165,208 TypTap Insurance Company 109,963 93,716 Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 6,380 11,455 Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange 15,965 - Total Gross Written Premiums 315,171 270,379 Gross Premiums Earned: Homeowners Choice 156,904 139,822 TypTap Insurance Company 124,613 108,266 Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 10,499 17,430 Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange 9,063 - Total Gross Premiums Earned 301,079 265,518 Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 22.0 % 39.8 % Per Share Metrics Diluted EPS $ 4.90 $ 0.52 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Book value per share at the end of period $ 63.41 $ 43.45 Shares outstanding at the end of period 12,959,362 10,479,076





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $559,378 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 562,094 $ 718,537 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $59,821 and $52,030, respectively) 64,479 56,200 Limited partnership investments 18,936 20,802 Real estate investments 104,651 79,120 Other investments 5,000 - Total investments 755,160 874,659 Cash and cash equivalents 987,933 532,471 Restricted cash 3,739 3,714 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 7,572 6,008 Income taxes receivable 2,547 463 Deferred income tax assets, net 619 72 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,052 and $5,891, respectively) 70,225 50,582 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 65,593 92,060 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 34,442 36,062 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $130 and $186, respectively) 295,200 522,379 Deferred policy acquisition costs 67,446 54,303 Property and equipment, net 29,400 29,544 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 1,005 1,182 Intangible assets, net 3,290 5,206 Funds withheld for assumed business 7,496 11,690 Other assets 15,112 9,818 Total assets $ 2,346,779 $ 2,230,213 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 615,635 $ 845,900 Unearned premiums 641,576 584,703 Advance premiums 43,018 18,867 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,369 2,496 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 3,760 18,313 Assumed premiums payable 613 2,176 Accrued expenses 46,811 17,677 Income taxes payable 19,061 5,451 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 6,576 2,830 Revolving credit facility 38,000 44,000 Long-term debt 32,078 185,254 Lease liabilities - operating leases 997 1,185 Other liabilities 41,716 32,320 Total liabilities 1,491,210 1,761,172 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,223 1,691 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,959,362 and 10,767,184

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 300,703 122,289 Retained earnings 519,037 331,793 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,036 (749 ) Total stockholders' equity 821,776 453,333 Noncontrolling interests 30,570 14,017 Total equity 852,346 467,350 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity $ 2,346,779 $ 2,230,213





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 301,079 $ 265,518 $ 904,090 $ 785,723 Premiums ceded (106,088 ) (109,694 ) (308,245 ) (254,513 ) Net premiums earned 194,991 155,824 595,845 531,210 Net investment income 17,529 13,714 47,725 44,662 Net realized investment gains 618 2,846 1,940 3,058 Net unrealized investment gains 1,214 657 488 3,825 Policy fee income 1,569 1,229 5,265 3,337 Other 429 1,047 3,440 2,084 Total revenue 216,350 175,317 654,703 588,176 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 66,153 105,736 189,901 263,982 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 31,652 26,104 89,490 71,695 General and administrative personnel expenses 20,806 19,175 61,274 52,920 Interest expense 1,019 3,421 8,147 10,022 Other operating expenses 6,121 6,801 20,561 22,021 Total expenses 125,751 161,237 369,373 420,640 Income before income taxes 90,599 14,080 285,330 167,536 Income tax expense 22,711 4,688 72,933 44,089 Net income $ 67,888 $ 9,392 $ 212,397 $ 123,447 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests — — — (10,149 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,381 ) (3,710 ) (11,046 ) (5,929 ) Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 65,507 $ 5,682 $ 201,351 $ 107,369 Basic earnings per share $ 5.05 $ 0.54 $ 16.96 $ 10.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.90 $ 0.52 $ 15.47 $ 8.59 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.20 $ 1.20





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amount)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share is presented below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 Income Shares Per Share Income Shares Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 67,888 $ 212,397 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,381 ) (11,046 ) Net income attributable to HCI 65,507 201,351 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (2,385 ) (8,030 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income attributable to common stockholders 63,122 12,487 $ 5.05 193,321 11,399 $ 16.96 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 398 — 383 Convertible senior notes — — 4,879 1,068 Warrants — 7 — 7 Net impact from reallocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities 67 — 643 — Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income attributable to common stockholders $ 63,189 12,892 $ 4.90 $ 198,843 12,857 $ 15.47



