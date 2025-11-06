HCI Group Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: HCI Group, Inc. HCI Group, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), reported pre-tax income of $90.6 million and net income of $67.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared with pre-tax income of $14.1 million and net income of $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $65.5 million compared with $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $4.90 in the third quarter of 2025, compared with $0.52 in the third quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary
“This was another strong quarter, marked by solid profitability, industry-leading net combined ratios, and meaningful growth in book value per share,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Most importantly, we progressed our initiative to unlock shareholder value and establish Exzeo as an independent, publicly traded entity which was achieved earlier this week.”

Third Quarter 2025 Commentary
Gross premiums earned in the third quarter of 2025 increased by 13.4% to $301.1 million from $265.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 as a result of a higher volume of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the third quarter of 2025 were $106.1 million compared with $109.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $66.2 million compared with $105.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the third quarter of 2024 included net losses of $40.0 million from Hurricane Helene. The gross loss ratio was 22.0% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 39.8% in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting the lower catastrophic event activity as well as lower claim frequency on other non-catastrophic claims.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $31.7 million compared with $26.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the third quarter of 2025 increased to $20.8 million from $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in incentive compensation.

Interest expense in the third quarter of 2025 decreased to $1.0 million from $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 as a result of the conversion of the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes during the second quarter of 2025.

Other operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 decreased to $6.1 million from $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in bank service charges and other miscellaneous operating expenses.

Year-to-Date 2025 Results
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported pre-tax income of $285.3 million and net income of $212.4 million compared with pre-tax income of $167.5 million and net income of $123.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $201.4 million compared with $107.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $15.47 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $8.59 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross premiums earned for the nine months of 2025 increased by 15.1% to $904.1 million from $785.7 million in the same period of 2024 as a result of a higher volume of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the nine months of 2025 were $308.2 million compared with $254.5 million for the nine months of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to growth in the number of policies in force and total insured value.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the nine months of 2025 were $189.9 million compared with $264.0 million for the nine months of 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the nine months ended of 2024 included net losses of $40.0 million from Hurricane Helene. The gross loss ratio for the nine months of 2025 was 21.0% compared to 33.6% for the nine months of 2024, reflecting the lower catastrophic event activity as well as lower claim frequency on other non-catastrophic claims.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the nine months of 2025 were $89.5 million compared with $71.7 million for the nine months of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses for the nine months of 2025 increased to $61.3 million from $52.9 million for the nine months of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in stock-based and other incentive compensation, and employee health benefits.

Interest expense for the nine months of 2025 decreased to $8.1 million from $10.0 million for the nine months of 2024 as a result of the conversion of the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes during the second quarter of 2025.

Other operating expenses for the nine months of 2025 decreased to $20.6 million from $22.0 million for the nine months of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in bank service charges and other miscellaneous operating expenses; partially offset by a $1.1 million debt conversion charge in connection with the conversion of our 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes during the second quarter of 2025.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, November 6, 2025, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (877) 545-0320
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0002
Entry Code: 310078

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through November 6, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 53155

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit www.exzeo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Nat Otis
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-5341
notis@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gateway-grp.com

 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 Q3 2025  Q3 2024 
      
Gross Written Premiums:     
Homeowners Choice$182,863  $165,208 
TypTap Insurance Company 109,963   93,716 
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 6,380   11,455 
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange 15,965   - 
Total Gross Written Premiums 315,171   270,379 
      
Gross Premiums Earned:     
Homeowners Choice 156,904   139,822 
TypTap Insurance Company 124,613   108,266 
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 10,499   17,430 
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange 9,063   - 
Total Gross Premiums Earned 301,079   265,518 
      
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio 22.0%  39.8%
      
Per Share Metrics     
Diluted EPS$4.90  $0.52 
      
Dividends per share$0.40  $0.40 
      
Book value per share at the end of period$63.41  $43.45 
      
Shares outstanding at the end of period 12,959,362   10,479,076 


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts)
 
 September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
 (Unaudited)    
Assets     
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $559,378 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)$562,094  $718,537 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $59,821 and $52,030, respectively) 64,479   56,200 
Limited partnership investments 18,936   20,802 
Real estate investments 104,651   79,120 
Other investments 5,000   - 
Total investments 755,160   874,659 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 987,933   532,471 
Restricted cash 3,739   3,714 
Accrued interest and dividends receivable 7,572   6,008 
Income taxes receivable 2,547   463 
Deferred income tax assets, net 619   72 
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,052 and $5,891, respectively) 70,225   50,582 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums 65,593   92,060 
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:     
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 34,442   36,062 
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $130 and $186, respectively) 295,200   522,379 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 67,446   54,303 
Property and equipment, net 29,400   29,544 
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 1,005   1,182 
Intangible assets, net 3,290   5,206 
Funds withheld for assumed business 7,496   11,690 
Other assets 15,112   9,818 
      
Total assets$2,346,779  $2,230,213 
      
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses$615,635  $845,900 
Unearned premiums 641,576   584,703 
Advance premiums 43,018   18,867 
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,369   2,496 
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 3,760   18,313 
Assumed premiums payable 613   2,176 
Accrued expenses 46,811   17,677 
Income taxes payable 19,061   5,451 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net 6,576   2,830 
Revolving credit facility 38,000   44,000 
Long-term debt 32,078   185,254 
Lease liabilities - operating leases 997   1,185 
Other liabilities 41,716   32,320 
      
Total liabilities 1,491,210   1,761,172 
      
Commitments and contingencies     
Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,223   1,691 
      
Equity:     
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,959,362 and 10,767,184
shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)		     
Additional paid-in capital 300,703   122,289 
Retained earnings 519,037   331,793 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,036   (749)
Total stockholders' equity 821,776   453,333 
Noncontrolling interests 30,570   14,017 
Total equity 852,346   467,350 
      
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity$2,346,779  $2,230,213 


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,  September 30, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue           
Gross premiums earned$301,079  $265,518  $904,090  $785,723 
Premiums ceded (106,088)  (109,694)  (308,245)  (254,513)
Net premiums earned 194,991   155,824   595,845   531,210 
            
Net investment income 17,529   13,714   47,725   44,662 
Net realized investment gains 618   2,846   1,940   3,058 
Net unrealized investment gains 1,214   657   488   3,825 
Policy fee income 1,569   1,229   5,265   3,337 
Other 429   1,047   3,440   2,084 
Total revenue 216,350   175,317   654,703   588,176 
            
Expenses           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 66,153   105,736   189,901   263,982 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 31,652   26,104   89,490   71,695 
General and administrative personnel expenses 20,806   19,175   61,274   52,920 
Interest expense 1,019   3,421   8,147   10,022 
Other operating expenses 6,121   6,801   20,561   22,021 
Total expenses 125,751   161,237   369,373   420,640 
            
Income before income taxes 90,599   14,080   285,330   167,536 
            
Income tax expense 22,711   4,688   72,933   44,089 
            
Net income$67,888  $9,392  $212,397  $123,447 
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests          (10,149)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,381)  (3,710)  (11,046)  (5,929)
            
Net income after noncontrolling interests$65,507  $5,682  $201,351  $107,369 
            
Basic earnings per share$5.05  $0.54  $16.96  $10.42 
            
Diluted earnings per share$4.90  $0.52  $15.47  $8.59 
            
Dividends per share$0.40  $0.40  $1.20  $1.20 


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amount)
 
A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share is presented below.
 
 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, 2025  September 30, 2025 
 Income  Shares  Per Share  Income  Shares  Per Share 
 (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount 
Net income$67,888        $212,397       
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,381)        (11,046)      
Net income attributable to HCI 65,507         201,351       
Less: Income attributable to participating securities (2,385)        (8,030)      
Basic Earnings Per Share:                 
Income attributable to common stockholders 63,122   12,487  $5.05   193,321   11,399  $16.96 
                  
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                 
Stock options    398         383    
Convertible senior notes          4,879   1,068    
Warrants    7         7    
Net impact from reallocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities 67         643       
                  
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                 
Income attributable to common stockholders$63,189   12,892  $4.90  $198,843   12,857  $15.47 
                  



Recommended Reading