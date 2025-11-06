Clarus Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Increased Quarterly Sales 3% and Adjusted EBITDA 15%

Adventure Reported Sales up 16%

Apparel Sales at Outdoor up 29%

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year‐Ago Quarter

Sales of $69.3 million compared to $67.1 million.

Gross margin was 35.1% compared to 35.0%; adjusted gross margin of 35.1% compared to 37.8%.

Net loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.2 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share.

Adjusted net income of $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.0% compared to $2.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.6%.



Management Commentary

“During the third quarter, we continued to navigate a challenging global consumer landscape,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “Amidst the macro uncertainty, particularly with respect to evolving tariff policies and consumer behavior, our focus is on controlling what we can to position Clarus for sustainable, profitable growth as market conditions normalize. We continued to make incremental progress against our operational initiatives, reflected in Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year. Under the new leadership team, Adventure segment sales increased 16%, supported by solid results in the core Australia market. A key highlight in the Outdoor segment has been the success of the revamped Black Diamond apparel line, which saw sales growth of 29% over the prior year period. We continued to advance our overall strategic plan during the quarter, prioritizing our best customers and most profitable products and styles in Outdoor, and simplified the organizational structure at Adventure.”

“As we look toward the future, we are focused on unlocking the intrinsic value at each of the Outdoor and Adventure segments, especially as we consider the disconnect between the sum of the parts value of our two segments and today's market valuation. After multiple quarters of disciplined execution and operational progress, Black Diamond is emerging from a period of considerable transformation as a more resilient and focused business poised to capitalize on growth opportunities ahead. At Adventure, we are taking steps to align our cost structure and strategic roadmap with market realities. We continue to believe that the business is only beginning to tap into significant growth opportunities in the Americas and in Europe, and we are committed to fitting more vehicles across the globe to drive this growth. Across both segments, we are focused on near-term actions that will enhance profitability and set the stage for long-term value creation.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Sales in the third quarter were $69.3 million compared to $67.1 million in the same year‐ago quarter. Sales in the Outdoor segment decreased 1% to $48.7 million, compared to $49.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales in the Adventure segment increased 16% to $20.7 million, compared to $17.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

The decrease in Outdoor sales was due to a shift in timing for independent global distributor revenues into the second quarter, lower global direct-to-consumer revenues, and lower PIEPS revenue due to its sale in July 2025, partially offset by an increase in North America wholesale revenue. North America wholesale sales at Outdoor were up $3.1 million or 16%.

Increased sales in the Adventure segment reflected a favorable wholesale market in Australia for Rhino-Rack and increased contributions from the acquisition of RockyMounts. RockyMounts contributed $1.5 million of the growth compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin in the third quarter was 35.1% compared to 35.0% in the year‐ago quarter. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher volumes at the Adventure segment and a favorable product mix at the Outdoor segment. These increases were partially offset by an unfavorable product mix within the Adventure segment, tariff impacts at both segments, lower volumes at the Outdoor segment due to the sale of PIEPS, and unfavorable foreign currency impacts at the Outdoor segment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter were $26.2 million compared to $27.9 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee-related expenses, lower costs from PIEPS due to its sale, as well as other expense reduction initiatives across both segments and at Corporate to manage costs.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2025 was $1.6 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.2 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss excludes legal cost and regulatory matters expenses, inventory reserves, restructuring charges and transaction costs, as well as non-cash items for intangible amortization, disposal of internally developed software, contingent consideration benefits, and stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the third quarter was $2.8 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.0%, compared to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $2.4 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.6%, in the same year‐ago quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $5.7 million compared to net cash used of $8.3 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2025 were $1.2 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2025 was an outflow of $6.9 million.

Liquidity at September 30, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $29.5 million compared to $45.4 million.

Total debt of $2.0 million compared to $1.9 million.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2025 results. To access the call by phone, please dial (888)-596-4144 or (646)-968-2525. When the line is picked up, dial 9696620 and press #. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at www.claruscorp.com.

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leader in the design and development of best-in-class equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Driven by our rich history of engineering and innovation, our objective is to provide safe, simple, effective and beautiful products so that our customers can maximize their outdoor pursuits and adventures. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors®, and RockyMounts® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.

Use of Non‐GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations and related earnings (loss) per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations and related earnings (loss) per diluted share, (iii) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period-over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. We do not provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measures adjusted EBITDA and/or adjusted EBITDA margin for the fiscal year 2025 to net income for the fiscal year 2025, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting certain types of expenses and gains, without unreasonable effort, which affect net income but not adjusted EBITDA and/or adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Yates

Chief Financial Officer

mike.yates@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations:

The IGB Group

Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz

Tel 1-212-477-8438 / 1-212-227-7098

lberman@igbir.com / mberkowitz@igbir.com







CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash $ 29,508 $ 45,359 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $1,254 and $1,271 51,755 43,678 Inventories 86,546 82,278 Prepaid and other current assets 5,330 5,555 Income tax receivable 1,700 910 Total current assets 174,839 177,780 Property and equipment, net 18,582 17,606 Other intangible assets, net 25,577 31,516 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 45,212 46,750 Goodwill 3,804 3,804 Deferred income taxes 36 36 Other long-term assets 15,020 16,602 Total assets $ 283,070 $ 294,094 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,610 $ 11,873 Accrued liabilities 24,883 22,276 Income tax payable 47 - Current portion of long-term debt 1,980 1,888 Total current liabilities 37,520 36,037 Deferred income taxes 8,485 12,210 Other long-term liabilities 11,260 12,754 Total liabilities 57,265 61,001 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 43,054 and 43,004 issued and 38,402 and 38,362 outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid in capital 702,160 697,592 Accumulated deficit (425,032 ) (406,857 ) Treasury stock, at cost (33,156 ) (33,114 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,171 ) (24,532 ) Total stockholders’ equity 225,805 233,093 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 283,070 $ 294,094





CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sales Domestic sales $ 28,261 $ 24,365 International sales 41,086 42,750 Total sales 69,347 67,115 Cost of goods sold 44,981 43,618 Gross profit 24,366 23,497 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 26,155 27,880 Restructuring charges 155 478 Transaction costs 436 103 Contingent consideration benefit (355 ) - Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses 1,001 394 Total operating expenses 27,392 28,855 Operating loss (3,026 ) (5,358 ) Other (expense) income Interest income, net 108 373 Other, net (943 ) 1,164 Total other (expense) income, net (835 ) 1,537 Loss before income tax (3,861 ) (3,821 ) Income tax benefit (2,244 ) (664 ) Net loss $ (1,617 ) $ (3,157 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted (0.04 ) (0.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,402 38,352 Diluted 38,402 38,352





CLARUS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sales Domestic sales $ 77,794 $ 75,583 International sales 107,233 117,327 Total sales 185,027 192,910 Cost of goods sold 120,187 124,156 Gross profit 64,840 68,754 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 79,681 84,176 Restructuring charges 489 1,009 Transaction costs 686 168 Contingent consideration benefit (355 ) (125 ) Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses 3,463 3,795 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets 1,565 - Total operating expenses 85,529 89,023 Operating loss (20,689 ) (20,269 ) Other income Interest income, net 518 1,198 Other, net 999 669 Total other income, net 1,517 1,867 Loss before income tax (19,172 ) (18,402 ) Income tax benefit (3,877 ) (3,290 ) Loss from continuing operations (15,295 ) (15,112 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax - 28,346 Net (loss) income $ (15,295 ) $ 13,234 Loss from continuing operations per share: Basic $ (0.40 ) $ (0.39 ) Diluted (0.40 ) (0.39 ) Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.40 ) $ 0.35 Diluted (0.40 ) 0.35 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,390 38,286 Diluted 38,390 38,286





CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN THREE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sales $ 69,347 Sales $ 67,115 Gross profit as reported $ 24,366 Gross profit as reported $ 23,497 Plus impact of other inventory reserves - Plus impact of PFAS and other inventory reserves 1,878 Adjusted gross profit $ 24,366 Adjusted gross profit $ 25,375 Gross margin as reported 35.1 % Gross margin as reported 35.0 % Adjusted gross margin 35.1 % Adjusted gross margin 37.8 % NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Sales $ 185,027 Sales $ 192,910 Gross profit as reported $ 64,840 Gross profit as reported $ 68,754 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment 120 Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment - Plus impact of other inventory reserves 490 Plus impact of PFAS and other inventory reserves 3,323 Adjusted gross profit $ 65,450 Adjusted gross profit $ 72,077 Gross margin as reported 35.0 % Gross margin as reported 35.6 % Adjusted gross margin 35.4 % Adjusted gross margin 37.4 %





CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax Net Diluted sales profit expenses benefit rate (loss) income EPS(1) As reported $ 69,347 $ 24,366 $ 27,392 $ (2,244 ) (58.1)% $ (1,617 ) $ (0.04 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (2,149 ) 1,751 398 Disposal of internally developed software - - - 129 (129 ) Restructuring charges - - (155 ) 147 8 Transaction costs - - (436 ) (30 ) 466 Contingent consideration benefit - - 355 - (355 ) Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - - - (16 ) 16 Other inventory reserves - - - (57 ) 57 Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses - - (1,001 ) (287 ) 1,288 Stock-based compensation - - (1,545 ) (106 ) 1,651 As adjusted $ 69,347 $ 24,366 $ 22,461 $ (712 ) (66.5)% $ 1,782 $ 0.05 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net loss per share is calculated based on 38,402 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted net income per share is calculated based on 38,452 diluted shares of common stock. Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax Net Diluted sales profit expenses (benefit) expense rate (loss) income EPS(1) As reported $ 67,115 $ 23,497 $ 28,855 $ (664 ) (17.4)% $ (3,157 ) $ (0.08 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (2,416 ) 629 1,787 Restructuring charges - - (478 ) 112 366 Transaction costs - - (103 ) 23 80 Contingent consideration benefit - - - 12 (12 ) PFAS and other inventory reserves - 1,878 - 427 1,451 Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses - - (394 ) 171 223 Stock-based compensation - - (1,547 ) 392 1,155 As adjusted $ 67,115 $ 25,375 $ 23,917 $ 1,102 36.8 % $ 1,893 $ 0.05 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net loss per share is calculated based on 38,352 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted net income per share is calculated based on 38,455 diluted shares of common stock.





CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax (Loss) income from Diluted sales profit expenses benefit rate continuing operations EPS(1) As reported $ 185,027 $ 64,840 $ 85,529 $ (3,877 ) (20.2)% $ (15,295 ) $ (0.40 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (6,586 ) 2,263 4,323 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets - - (1,565 ) - 1,565 Disposal of internally developed software - - (365 ) 177 188 Restructuring charges - - (489 ) 186 303 Transaction costs - - (686 ) (1 ) 687 Contingent consideration benefit - - 355 - (355 ) Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - 120 - - 120 Other inventory reserves - 490 - - 490 Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses - - (3,463 ) (3 ) 3,466 Stock-based compensation - - (4,568 ) (1 ) 4,569 As adjusted $ 185,027 $ 65,450 $ 68,162 $ (1,256 ) 105.1% $ 61 $ 0.00 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,390 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,440 diluted shares of common stock. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Total Gross Operating Income tax Tax (Loss) income from Diluted sales profit expenses (benefit) expense rate continuing operations EPS(1) As reported $ 192,910 $ 68,754 $ 89,023 $ (3,290 ) (17.9)% $ (15,112 ) $ (0.39 ) Amortization of intangibles - - (7,316 ) 1,511 5,805 Restructuring charges - - (1,009 ) 208 801 Transaction costs - - (168 ) 35 133 Contingent consideration benefit - - 125 (26 ) (99 ) PFAS inventory reserve - 3,323 - 687 2,636 Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses - - (3,795 ) 784 3,011 Stock-based compensation - - (4,253 ) 879 3,374 As adjusted $ 192,910 $ 72,077 $ 72,607 $ 788 58.9% $ 549 $ 0.01 (1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,286 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,426 diluted shares of common stock.





CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Outdoor Segment Adventure Segment Corporate Costs Total Outdoor Segment Adventure Segment Corporate Costs Total Operating income (loss) $ 3,221 $ (1,721 ) $ (4,526 ) $ (3,026 ) $ 1,210 $ (2,507 ) $ (4,061 ) $ (5,358 ) Depreciation 550 344 - 894 640 340 - 980 Amortization of intangibles 222 1,927 - 2,149 286 2,130 - 2,416 EBITDA 3,993 550 (4,526 ) 17 2,136 (37 ) (4,061 ) (1,962 ) Restructuring charges 1 154 - 155 189 289 - 478 Transaction costs 414 - 22 436 - - 103 103 Contingent consideration benefit - (355 ) - (355 ) - - - - Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses 322 - 679 1,001 194 - 200 394 Stock-based compensation - - 1,545 1,545 - - 1,547 1,547 PFAS and other inventory reserves - - - - 1,878 - - 1,878 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,730 $ 349 $ (2,280 ) $ 2,799 $ 4,397 $ 252 $ (2,211 ) $ 2,438 Sales $ 48,688 $ 20,659 $ - $ 69,347 49,287 17,828 - 67,115 EBITDA margin 8.2 % 2.7 % 0.0 % 4.3 % (0.2 )% (2.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.7 % 1.7 % 4.0 % 8.9 % 1.4 % 3.6 %





CLARUS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING LOSS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Outdoor Segment Adventure Segment Corporate Costs Total Outdoor Segment Adventure Segment Corporate Costs Total Operating loss $ (899 ) $ (6,978 ) $ (12,812 ) $ (20,689 ) $ (2,896 ) $ (4,544 ) $ (12,829 ) $ (20,269 ) Depreciation 1,590 1,064 - 2,654 1,974 1,077 - 3,051 Amortization of intangibles 750 5,836 - 6,586 857 6,459 - 7,316 EBITDA 1,441 (78 ) (12,812 ) (11,449 ) (65 ) 2,992 (12,829 ) (9,902 ) Restructuring charges 132 357 - 489 559 450 - 1,009 Transaction costs 570 40 76 686 - - 168 168 Contingent consideration benefit - (355 ) - (355 ) - (125 ) - (125 ) Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses 2,050 - 1,413 3,463 3,079 - 716 3,795 Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets 1,565 - - 1,565 - - - - Disposal of internally developed software - 365 - 365 - - - - Stock-based compensation - - 4,568 4,568 - - 4,253 4,253 Inventory fair value of purchase accounting - 120 - 120 - - - - PFAS and other inventory reserves 490 - - 490 3,323 - - 3,323 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,248 $ 449 $ (6,755 ) $ (58 ) $ 6,896 $ 3,317 $ (7,692 ) $ 2,521 Sales $ 129,672 $ 55,355 $ - $ 185,027 132,496 60,414 - 192,910 EBITDA margin 1.1 % (0.1 )% (6.2 )% (0.0 )% 5.0 % (5.1 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.8 % 0.8 % (0.0 )% 5.2 % 5.5 % 1.3 %



