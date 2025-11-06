Reykjavík Energy | Green Bond Auction Results

Today, November 6th, 2025, Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur; OR) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR031033 GB, OR180242 GB and OR180255 GB. Total bids amounted to ISK 2,540 million nominal value.

OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal installments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 11,265 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 640 million nominal value at yields between 7.90-8.11%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 480 million at a yield of 8.05%.

OR180242 GB bears fixed 4,50% nominal interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2042. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 11,058 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 1,540 million nominal value at yields between 7.49-7.70%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 1,440 million at a yield of 7,66%.

OR0180255 GB bears 2.60% fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 39,771 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 360 million nominal value at yields between 3.60-3.69%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 360 million at a yield of 3.69%.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.



