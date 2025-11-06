Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker’s Pritzker Military Foundation Awards $110,000 to Aid Veterans and Military Families

Chicago, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pritzker Military Foundation, founded by Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker (Retired), announced $110,000 in grants to two nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting military members, veterans, and their families in honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month. The funding will benefit Veterans Moving Forward Inc. (VMF), which provides service, facility, and emotional support dogs at no cost to veterans and their families, and the Army Scholarship Foundation, which offers educational scholarships to the children and spouses of U.S. Army soldiers.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to stand alongside organizations that embody the very best of our nation’s values—service, resilience, and compassion,” said LTC Jennifer Pritzker USA (RET). “As a veteran, I take great pride in helping strengthen the support network for those who have worn the uniform and their families.”

The Pritzker Military Foundation contributed $100,000 to VMF to support the development and renovation of a new training therapy and veterans center. VMF is dedicated to providing service, therapy, and emotional support dogs to veterans, helping address challenges such as PTSD and mobility issues. Research shows that veterans partnered with service dogs experience a 20% greater improvement in PTSD and depression symptoms compared to those on a waitlist. The new facility in West Virginia will expand VMF’s capacity to place more dogs, shorten the average wait time by nearly two years, and create a lasting impact for the veteran community. Construction began in May 2025.

“We are deeply appreciative to the Pritzker Military Foundation for their generous support of VMF's mission,” said Kerri Kline, VMF President and CEO. “This grant will allow us to expand our reach and impact—creating a state-of-the-art training facility and veterans center where more canines can be raised, trained, and matched with the veterans who need them the most. With the Pritzker Military Foundation, we are transforming the lives of veterans and their families, strengthening our communities.”

The Pritzker Military Foundation also awarded $10,000 to the Army Scholarship Foundation in support of college scholarships for the children of U.S. Army soldiers and the spouses of enlisted soldiers on active duty. The grant will enable the organization to award ten $1,000 academic scholarships. No overhead or administrative fees will be deducted, ensuring that 100% of the funds go directly to scholarship recipients.

"The generous support from the Pritzker Military Foundation will help transform the futures of our military family members by opening doors to higher education through vital scholarships,” said Jeff Gault, Army Scholarship Foundation CEO. “These funds empower deserving students to pursue their dreams and honor the sacrifices made by their parents or spouses who served our nation in the US Army."

The Pritzker Military Foundation is a private foundation that accepts applications by invitation only. There is no open application period.

About the Pritzker Military Foundation

The Pritzker Military Foundation seeks to support the work of both the Pritzker Military Museum & Library—and similar nonprofit organizations—to preserve American military history, restore historic military artifacts and make them accessible to the public, and provide services and essential resources to active-duty military, veterans and families of service members in all branches of the United States Armed Forces. To learn more, visit www.pritzkermilitaryfoundation.org.

