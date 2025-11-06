A+ Hybrid Batteries Expands Mobile Hybrid Battery Services to Additional Models

AURORA, CO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURORA, CO - November 06, 2025 - -

A+ Hybrid Batteries has announced an expansion of its mobile hybrid battery replacement and repair services to include several additional vehicle models. The company, known for its mobile hybrid battery diagnostics and installations across Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, now services hybrid batteries for the Honda Civic (2003–2005, 2006–2011, and 2012–2015), Toyota Prius (1998–2003), and Chevy Malibu (2008–2013). The update took effect on September 18, 2025, and reflects A+ Hybrid Batteries' ongoing commitment to meeting the growing demand for reliable hybrid maintenance solutions.

The company's mobile technicians are trained to diagnose and replace hybrid batteries directly at the customer's home, workplace, or other preferred location. This approach eliminates the need to visit a physical repair facility, offering drivers a time-efficient and cost-effective solution for hybrid battery care. Each installation is typically completed within 30 to 45 minutes, with all batteries covered under a standard three-year warranty.

"Our mission has always been to make hybrid maintenance more accessible and stress-free," said Nahome Yifru, Owner of A+ Hybrid Batteries. "By adding support for additional Civic, Prius, and Malibu hybrid models, we're responding to customer requests and broadening our ability to serve more drivers nationwide. Every vehicle we add to our service list represents another opportunity to help hybrid owners extend the life and performance of their vehicles."

A+ Hybrid Batteries sources its replacement batteries from trusted manufacturers and tests each unit for quality and durability before installation. The company's technicians conduct comprehensive diagnostics both before and after each replacement, ensuring optimal system performance. The mobile service model has become especially valuable to customers who live outside major metro areas, allowing hybrid vehicle owners in smaller cities and suburban regions to access professional support without logistical challenges.



Customers can avoid the inconvenience and expense of towing by using A+ Hybrid Batteries' mobile service model. The company dispatches certified technicians directly to the customer's location, eliminating the need to transport a vehicle to a repair facility and reducing overall service costs.

According to Nahome, the addition of these models was a strategic decision based on customer demand trends and the increasing age of early-generation hybrid vehicles. "Many of these models, particularly the early Toyota Prius and Honda Civic hybrids, are still on the road and owned by customers who value sustainability," said Nahome. "Our goal is to provide dependable replacement options so drivers can continue operating their hybrids efficiently rather than facing premature vehicle retirement."

Customer service has long been a cornerstone of A+ Hybrid Batteries' operations. The company's approach combines technical precision with a customer-focused experience, reflected in its growing base of repeat clients and positive feedback across multiple regions. Customers frequently note the convenience of same-day mobile appointments and the professionalism of the company's field technicians. A+ Hybrid Batteries also offers flexible payment arrangements, allowing customers to pay only after the work is complete, further supporting transparency and trust.

In addition to its current service areas, A+ Hybrid Batteries plans to expand its mobile operations to Las Vegas, Nevada, and Washington State later this year. These new regions are part of a broader growth strategy aimed at serving hybrid owners in both urban and remote markets. The company anticipates further geographic expansion in 2026 as hybrid adoption continues to rise.

"We're seeing more hybrid vehicles stay on the road well past 200,000 miles," added Nahome. "That longevity depends on having access to specialized service providers who understand the technology and can deliver timely, professional support. Our expansion is designed to ensure that level of service remains available wherever our customers are."

For more information about A+ Hybrid Batteries, to view available hybrid battery options, or to schedule a mobile diagnostic appointment, visit https://aplushybrid.com/.

###

For more information about A+ Hybrid Batteries, contact the company here:



A+ Hybrid Batteries

Solomon Yifru

(303) 961-3596

nahome11@gmail.com

10660 E Bethany Dr #21, Aurora, CO 80014