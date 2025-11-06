Kingstone Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Direct Premiums Written Grow 14% and Net Income Increases 56% to $10.9 Million

Management to Host Conference Call Tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

KINGSTON, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: KINS) (“Kingstone” or the “Company”), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company has also provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the News & Events/Presentations section of the Company website at www.kingstonecompanies.com.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights      
 Quarters EndedNine Months Ended
 September 30,September 30,
($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Direct premiums written1$75,810 $66,627 13.8%$195,047 $169,447 15.1%
Net combined ratio 72.7% 72.0%0.7pts 79.0% 80.7%(1.7)pts
Net income$10,872 $6,978 55.8%$26,007 $12,920 101.3%
Net income per share - basic$0.77 $0.61 26.2%$1.88 $1.16 62.1%
Net income per share - diluted$0.74 $0.55 34.5%$1.82 $1.05 73.3%
Return on equity - annualized 42.9% 55.6%(12.7)pts 39.8% 36.6%3.2pts


Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone, stated, “Building on the momentum from our record second quarter 2025 performance, we again delivered one of the strongest quarters in our history with net income of $10.9 million, diluted earnings per share of $0.74, a GAAP net combined ratio of 72.7%, and an annualized return on equity of 42.9%.

"Direct premiums written for the quarter grew 14%, driven by higher average premiums and strong retention. The hard market conditions in our Downstate New York footprint have not changed materially. Our volume remains strong with a month-over-month increase in new business since June and continuing into the fourth quarter.

"Net earned premium growth continues to be a powerful tailwind, exceeding 40% for the third consecutive quarter of 2025, primarily due to our reduced quota share.

"Our net combined ratio of 72.7% was supported by lower frequency and lower-than-expected catastrophe losses as well as an increase in ceding commission resulting in a lower expense ratio. Notably, even with typical third quarter catastrophe losses, our combined ratio would have been in the low eighties, reflecting the differentiated platform we have built at Kingstone.

"We will continue to execute with discipline, advance our measured expansion roadmap and allocate capital prudently to drive sustained, profitable growth. Our success underscores the strength and durability of our strategy, and we remain committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Guidance (see “Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements” below)

The Company affirmed its growth guidance and raised its profitability outlook for fiscal year 2025, calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $187 million, and is as follows:

Guidance Metrics2025E2025 - Previous
Direct premiums written1growth12% to 17%12% to 17%
Net combined ratio78% to 82%79% to 83%
Net income per share – basic$2.30 to $2.70$2.10 to $2.50
Net income per share – diluted$2.20 to $2.60$1.95 to $2.35
Return on equity35% to 39%30% to 38%


The Company affirmed its growth guidance and its profitability outlook for fiscal year 2026, calculated based on anticipated net premiums earned of approximately $233 million, and is as follows:

Guidance Metrics2026E
Direct premiums written1growth15% to 20%
Net combined ratio79% to 83%
Net income per share – basic$2.15 to $2.85
Net income per share – diluted$2.10 to $2.80
Return on equity26% to 36%


The following reflects the impact of dilution on total shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and for the full year 2025 and 2026 guidance:

Common Stock MetricsNine Months Ended2025E2026E
(shares in millions)September 30, 2025  
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic13.813.914.4
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted14.314.514.7
Total shares outstanding as of end of period – basic14.114.214.5
Total shares outstanding as of end of period – diluted14.814.814.9


Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial ResultsQuarters EndedNine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except policy and per share data)September 30,September 30,
  2025  2024 Change 2025  2024 Change
Direct premiums written1$75,810 $66,627 13.8%$195,047 $169,447 15.1%
Net premiums earned$47,925 $33,407 43.5%$137,663 $92,531 48.8%
       
Policies in force, at the end of the period    78,026  74,887 4.2%
       
Net investment income$2,499 $1,650 51.5%$6,848 $4,917 39.3%
Net gains on investments$182 $827 (78.0)%$591 $1,319 (55.2)%
Gain on sale of real estate$ $ %$1,966 $  NM
       
Underlying loss ratio1 44.1% 39.2%4.9pts 48.0% 47.9%0.1pts
Effect of prior-year reserve development %(1.9)%1.9pts(0.6)%(1.8)%1.2pts
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1 44.1% 37.3%6.8pts 47.4% 46.1%1.3pts
Catastrophe loss ratio1 0.2% 1.7%(1.5)pts 0.8% 2.7%(1.9)pts
Net loss ratio 44.3% 39.0%5.3pts 48.2% 48.8%(0.6)pts
Net underwriting expense ratio 28.4% 33.0%(4.6)pts 30.8% 31.9%(1.1)pts
Net combined ratio 72.7% 72.0%0.7pts 79.0% 80.7%(1.7)pts
       
Adjusted EBITDA1$14,671 $10,433 40.6%$33,710 $21,213 58.9%
Net Income$10,872 $6,978 55.8%$26,007 $12,920 101.3%
Net Income per share - basic$0.77 $0.61 26.2%$1.88 $1.16 62.1%
Net Income per share - diluted$0.74 $0.55 34.5%$1.82 $1.05 73.3%
Return on equity - annualized 42.9% 55.6%(12.7)pts 39.8% 36.6%3.2pts
       
Other comprehensive income, net of tax$2,186 $3,584 (39.0)%$5,431 $3,234 67.9%
Operating net income1$10,729 $6,325 69.6%$23,988 $11,878 102.0%
Operating net income per share - basic1$0.76 $0.55 38.2%$1.73 $1.07 61.7%
Operating net income per share - diluted1$0.73 $0.50 46.0%$1.68 $0.97 73.2%
Operating return on equity1 10.6% 12.6%(2.0)pts 27.5% 25.2%2.3pts
Operating return on equity1- annualized 42.4% 50.4%(8.0)pts 36.7% 33.6%3.1pts
       
Book value per share, at the end of the period - diluted$7.28 $4.32 68.7%
Book value per share, at the end of the period - diluted excluding AOCI$7.74 $4.97 55.7%

NM = Not Meaningful
1 Refer to section entitled "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures" included in this press release.

Conference Call Details

Friday, November 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To participate please dial:

U.S. toll free 1-877-423-9820
International 1-201-493-6749
   

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference call can also be accessed via webcast in the “News & Events/Events” tab of the Company’s website at www.kingstonecompanies.com or by clicking here. The webcast will be archived and accessible for approximately 30 days.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Kingstone is a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone delivers tailored homeowners insurance solutions through its sophisticated product suite, Select, supported by a scalable and efficient operating platform that enables the Company to pursue significant market opportunities and strategic expansion. KICO was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York in 2024 and is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The guidance provided above is based on information available as of November 6, 2025 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2025. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2025 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

  • the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;
  • risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;
  • risks related to limitations on the ability of our insurance subsidiary to pay dividends to us;
  • adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;
  • risks related to volatility in net investment income;
  • the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;
  • the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;
  • the credit risk of our reinsurers;
  • the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;
  • the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;
  • risks related to the limited market area of our business;
  • risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;
  • legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;  
  • the effects of competition in our market areas;
  • our reliance on certain key personnel;
  • risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and
  • our reliance on information technology and information systems.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period.

Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company’s policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company’s net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, gain on sale of real estate, and stock-based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, net gains (losses) on investments, gain on sale of real estate, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and does not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

Operating net income and basic operating net income per share is net income and basic income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and basic net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and basic operating net income per share.

Management uses operating net income and basic operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and basic operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and basic net income per share and do not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share is net income and diluted income per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of tax. Net income and diluted net income per share are the GAAP measures most closely comparable to operating net income and diluted operating net income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating net income and diluted operating net income per share along with other measures to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate and may vary significantly between periods. Operating net income and diluted operating net income per share are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income and diluted net income per share, and do not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments and gain on sale of real estate, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company’s overall return on average common equity.

Underlying loss ratio is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the GAAP net loss ratio excluding the effect of prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company’s business that may be obscured by prior year loss reserve development and catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company’s loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company’s underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The underlying loss ratio should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company’s net loss ratio.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company’s business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company’s net loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company’s underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company’s net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
     %     %
(000’s except percentages) 2025   2024  Change  2025   2024  Change
Direct Premiums Written Reconciliation:             
Direct premiums written$75,810  $66,627  13.8 % $195,047  $169,447  15.1 %
Ceded written premiums (44,161)  (46,081) (4.2)   (50,178)  (69,381) (27.7) 
              
Net premiums written 31,649   20,545  54.0    144,869   100,065  44.8  
Change in unearned premiums 16,276   12,862  26.5    (7,206)  (7,535) (4.4) 
              
Net premiums earned$47,925  $33,407  43.5 % $137,663  $92,531  48.8 %
              
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
 

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
     %     %
(000’s except percentages) 2025   2024  Change  2025   2024  Change
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:             
Net income$10,872  $6,978  55.8 % $26,007  $12,920  101.3 %
Interest expense 73   901  (91.9)   377   2,884  (86.9) 
Income tax expense 2,834   2,106  34.6    6,584   3,689  78.5  
Depreciation and amortization 645   619  4.2    1,882   1,836  2.5  
EBITDA 14,423   10,604  36.0    34,850   21,329  63.4  
Loss on extinguishment of debt    297  (100.0)   175   297  (41.1) 
Net gain on investments (182)  (827) (78.0)   (591)  (1,319) (55.2) 
Gain on sale of real estate          (1,966)    NM 
Stock-based compensation 430   359  19.8    1,241   906  37.0  
Adjusted EBITDA$14,671  $10,433  40.6 % $33,710  $21,213  58.9 %
              
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
 

NM = Not Meaningful

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and basic net income per share to basic operating net income per share for the periods indicated:

 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended  
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024  
                 
(000’s except per common share and outstanding share amounts)Amount Basic
income
per
common
share		 Amount Basic
income
per
common
share		 Amount Basic
income
per
common
share		 Amount Basic
income
per
common
share		 
                 
Net income$10,872  $0.77  $6,978  $0.61  $26,007  $1.88  $12,920  $1.16  
                 
Net gain on investments (182)    (827)    (591)    (1,319)   
Gain on sale of real estate           (1,966)         
Net gain on investments and gain on sale of real estate (182)    (827)    (2,557)    (1,319)    
Less tax expense on net gain (38)    (174)    (537)    (277)   
                 
Net gain on investments and (gain) on sale of real estate, net of taxes (144) $(0.01)  (653) $(0.06)  (2,020) $(0.15)  (1,042) $(0.09) 
                 
Operating net income$10,729  $0.76  $6,325  $0.55  $23,988  $1.73  $11,878  $1.07  
                 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding 14,142,374     11,404,360     13,849,283     11,142,043    
                 
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
 

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and diluted net income per share to diluted operating net income per share for the periods indicated:

 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
(000’s except per common share and outstanding share amounts)Amount Diluted
income
per
common
share		 Amount Diluted
income
per
common
share		 Amount Diluted
income
per
common
share		 Amount Diluted
income
per
common
share
                
Net income$10,872  $0.74  $6,978  $0.55  $26,007  $1.82  $12,920  $1.05 
                
Net gain on investments (182)    (827)    (591)    (1,319)  
Gain on sale of real estate           (1,966)       
Net gain on investments and gain on sale of real estate (182)    (827)    (2,557)    (1,319)  
Less tax expense on net gain (38)    (174)    (537)    (277)  
                
Net gain on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of taxes (144) $(0.01)  (653) $(0.05)  (2,020) $(0.14)  (1,042) $(0.09)
                
Operating net income$10,729  $0.73  $6,325  $0.50  $23,988  $1.68  $11,878  $0.97 
                
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 14,601,241     12,581,128     14,303,326     12,249,576   
                
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
 

The following table reconciles net income to operating net income and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:

 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(000’s except percentages) 2025   2024  Change  2025   2024  Change
Operating Net Income Reconciliation:           
Net income$10,872  $6,978  55.8% $26,007  $12,920  101.3%
            
Net gain on investments (182)  (827) (78.0)%  (591)  (1,319) (55.2)%
Gain on sale of real estate      %  (1,966)     NM
Net gain on investments and gain on sale of real estate (182)  (827) (78.0)%  (2,557)  (1,319) 93.9%
Less tax expense on net gain (38)  (174) (78.2)%  (537)  (277) 93.9%
Net gain on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of taxes (144)  (653) (77.9)%  (2,020)  (1,042) 93.9%
            
Operating net income$10,729  $6,325  69.6% $23,988  $11,878  102.0%
            
Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation:           
            
Net income$10,872  $6,978  55.8% $26,007  $12,920  101.3%
Average equity$101,265  $50,236  101.6% $87,181  $47,087  85.1%
Return on equity 10.7%  13.9% (3.2)pts
  29.8%  27.4% 2.4pts
Return on equity - annualized 42.9%  55.6% (12.7)pts
  39.8%  36.6% 3.2pts
            
Net gain on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of taxes$(144) $(653) (77.9)% $(2,020) $(1,042) 93.9%
Average equity$101,265  $50,236  101.6% $87,181  $47,087  85.1%
Effect of net gain on investments and gain on sale of real estate, net of taxes, on return on equity(0.1)% (1.3)% 1.2pts (2.3)% (2.2)% (0.1)pts
            
Operating net income$10,729  $6,325  69.6% $23,988  $11,878  102.0%
Operating net income - annualized$42,914  $25,300  69.6% $31,984  $15,837  102.0%
Average equity$101,265  $50,236  101.6% $87,181  $47,087  85.1%
            
Operating return on equity 10.6%  12.6% (2.0)pts
  27.5%  25.2% 2.3pts
Operating return on equity - annualized 42.4%  50.4% (8.0)pts
  36.7%  33.6% 3.1pts
            
(Components may not sum due to rounding)
 

NM = Not Meaningful

The following table reconciles the underlying loss ratio and the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2025
 2024
 Percentage Point Change 2025
 2024
 Percentage Point Change 
Underlying Loss Ratio Reconciliation:              
               
Underlying Loss Ratio44.1% 39.2% 4.9 pts 48.0% 47.9% 0.1 pts 
               
Effect of prior-year reserve development% (1.9)        % 1.9 pts (0.6)        % (1.8)        % 1.2 pts 
Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes44.1% 37.3% 6.8 pts 47.4% 46.1% 1.3 pts 
Effect of catastrophes0.2% 1.7% (1.5)pts 0.8% 2.7% (1.9)pts 
               
Net loss ratio44.3% 39.0% 5.3 pts 48.2% 48.8% (0.6)pts 
               
(Components may not sum due to rounding) 
  


KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 September 30,
2025		December 31,
2024
 (unaudited) 
Assets  
Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of  
$5,174,675 at September 30, 2025 and $5,959,265 at December 31, 2024)$6,043,708 $7,047,342 
Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of  
$261,180,534 at September 30, 2025 and $202,308,158 at December 31, 2024) 252,640,428  186,893,438 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $13,546,654 at September 30, 2025 and $13,527,554 at December 31, 2024 10,409,833  10,296,505 
Other investments 4,889,148  4,380,656 
Total investments 273,983,117  208,617,941 
Cash and cash equivalents 26,772,302  28,669,441 
Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $477,154 at September 30, 2025 and $402,290 at December 31, 2024 18,252,649  21,766,988 
Reinsurance receivables, net 60,019,060  69,322,436 
Prepaid reinsurance 2,142,329   
Deferred policy acquisition costs 25,377,781  24,732,371 
Intangible assets 500,000  500,000 
Property and equipment, net 7,861,007  9,283,970 
Deferred income taxes, net 4,138,144  5,597,920 
Other assets 9,543,853  6,424,776 
Total assets$428,590,242 $374,915,843 
   
Liabilities  
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves$141,194,246 $126,210,428 
Unearned premiums 140,041,140  134,701,733 
Advance premiums 7,711,957  3,503,063 
Reinsurance balances payable 5,690,029  10,509,121 
Deferred ceding commission revenue 7,562,417  11,541,239 
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,152,437  10,570,388 
Income taxes payable 1,832,290   
Debt, net (current $1,278,094 and long-term $3,474,590 at September 30, 2025,  
current $6,849,257 and long-term $4,322,163 at December 31, 2024, ) 4,752,684  11,171,420 
Total liabilities 320,937,200  308,207,392 
   
Commitments and Contingencies    
   
Stockholders' Equity  
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares    
Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 15,671,553 shares at September 30, 2025 and 14,448,205 shares at December 31, 2024; outstanding 14,147,428 shares at September 30, 2025 and 12,924,080 shares at December 31, 2024 156,715  144,482 
Capital in excess of par 99,264,372  89,063,326 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,744,530) (12,175,476)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 20,544,492  (4,755,874)
  113,221,049  72,276,458 
   
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,524,125 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (5,568,007) (5,568,007)
Total stockholders' equity 107,653,042  66,708,451 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$428,590,242 $374,915,843 


 
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
Revenues       
Net premiums earned$        47,925,053  $        33,407,194  $        137,663,376  $        92,530,708 
Ceding commission revenue         4,900,401           4,741,676           10,940,648           13,870,748 
Net investment income         2,499,071           1,649,673           6,847,934           4,917,129 
Net gains on investments         182,122           826,522           590,594           1,319,307 
Gain on sale of real estate         —           —           1,965,989           — 
Other income         145,843           146,663           437,503           401,128 
Total revenues         55,652,490           40,771,728           158,446,044           113,039,020 
        
Expenses       
Loss and loss adjustment expenses         21,232,324           13,027,597           66,334,564           45,125,492 
Commission expense         10,308,092           9,004,254           30,250,601           25,088,546 
Other underwriting expenses         8,358,432           6,894,590           23,491,221           18,675,720 
Other operating expenses         1,330,258           1,241,572           3,519,475           2,820,620 
Depreciation and amortization         644,653           619,056           1,881,880           1,835,503 
Interest expense         72,609           900,583           377,137           2,884,181 
Total expenses         41,946,368           31,687,652           125,854,878           96,430,062 
        
Income from operations before taxes         13,706,122           9,084,076           32,591,166           16,608,958 
Income tax expense         2,833,647           2,105,931           6,583,699           3,689,197 
Net income         10,872,475           6,978,145           26,007,467           12,919,761 
        
Other comprehensive income, net of tax        
Gross decrease in net unrealized losses       
on available-for-sale-securities         2,760,803           4,533,334           6,862,488           4,082,771 
        
Reclassification adjustment for net losses       
included in net income         6,322           3,939           12,126           11,468 
Net decrease in net unrealized losses         2,767,125           4,537,273           6,874,614           4,094,239 
Income tax expense related to items       
of other comprehensive income         (581,096)          (952,827)          (1,443,668)          (859,789)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax          2,186,029           3,584,446           5,430,946           3,234,450 
        
Comprehensive income$        13,058,504  $        10,562,591  $        31,438,413  $        16,154,211 
        
Earnings per common share:       
Basic$        0.77  $        0.61  $        1.88  $        1.16 
Diluted$        0.74  $        0.55  $        1.82  $        1.05 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding       
Basic         14,142,374           11,404,360           13,849,283           11,142,043 
Diluted         14,601,241           12,581,128           14,303,326           12,249,576 