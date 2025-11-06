Bombardier Joins the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program, Empowering Soldiers and Veterans in Career Transition

The Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program connects service members with civilian career opportunities, offering guaranteed job interviews for qualified candidates with participating employers after military service

This program can offer transitioning U.S. service members meaningful industry experience in business aviation and defense, reflecting Bombardier’s deep commitment to supporting veterans as they reintegrate into civilian life and strengthening the company’s talent pipeline

As the first aviation company in Kansas to join the PaYS network, Bombardier strengthens its position as an employer of choice — both within the state and across the U.S.







WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced an official partnership with the United States Army through the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program, a nationwide initiative that helps soldiers and veterans secure meaningful employment following their military service. Bombardier is the first aerospace company in the state of Kansas to be part of PaYS.

By signing the PaYS agreement, Bombardier becomes part of a distinguished network of over 1,000 public and private sector organizations that have committed to supporting the career success of America’s Soldiers. Through PaYS, qualified service members are guaranteed up to five job interviews, aligning applicants’ military skills with civilian career opportunities.

“Bombardier has an enduring partnership with the U.S. Army, and we are honored to deepen that relationship through our participation in the PaYS program,” said Steve Patrick, Vice President, Bombardier Defense. “As the first aviation company in Kansas to join PaYS, this milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting America’s service members as they transition back to civilian life. With the continued expansion of our U.S. operations, we look forward to welcoming highly skilled veterans into our workforce.”

Bombardier has a strong footprint in the U.S., anchored by five service centres in key locations across the country – with a new site set to open in Fort Wayne in the second half of 2026 – and manufacturing facilities in Red Oak and Los Angeles. Through PaYS, qualified soldiers can take advantage of opportunities across Bombardier’s robust network supporting both civilian and military aircraft.

Established over 25 years ago, the PaYS Program connects soldiers — whether they serve on active duty, in the Army Reserve, or in the Army National Guard — with employers who recognize the value of their discipline, training, and leadership experience. Soldiers are eligible to participate in the program at the time of their enlistment and are guaranteed interviews with their selected partners upon completion of their service, provided job vacancies exist, and qualifications are met. For more information about the U.S. Army PaYS Program, visit www.armypays.com .

