DayOnes Live Invites Artists, Festivals, and Venues to Join the Future of Fan Engagement

Launching Digital Autograph Technology with Artikal Sound System at Jannus Live





TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next evolution of live entertainment has arrived. Tampa-based tech company DayOnes Live is calling on artists, festivals, promoters, and venues to join a groundbreaking movement transforming how fans connect with the people they love most.

On November 7, 2025, DayOnes Live will debut its patented digital autograph drop during Artikal Sound System’s concert at Jannus Live, marking the first time an entire audience will receive a verified digital autograph, delivered instantly from the stage to their devices.

“This isn’t just a product launch, it’s a call to the entire live entertainment industry,” said Eric Bush , founder and CEO of DayOnes Live. “Every artist and venue has the chance to own their fan relationship from the moment of impact. DayOnes gives them the tools to do it, safely, instantly, and authentically.”

At the heart of DayOnes Live is IP covering its audience-capturing technology, protected under U.S. Patent No. 10,749,935. This patented system allows artists to send verified digital autographs to every attendee in seconds, right as energy is at its peak. When fans accept the autograph, they instantly join that artist’s exclusive DayOnes group, a verified community of real attendees. The DayOnes Live digital autograph is set to become the new standard of fan engagement, an expected amenity at every major event.

This proprietary system forms DayOnes Live’s defensible moat, a secure, frictionless method to connect artists and audiences that no other platform can replicate.

DayOnes Live doesn’t just enhance the live experience, it redefines the business model behind it. Each autograph drop creates a verified list of attendees, allowing artists, teams, and venues to directly reach their DayOnes with exclusive follow-ups: presales, limited merch, VIP rewards, and messages, all without third-party interference or algorithms.

While most fan-engagement tools rely on SMS blasts or social algorithms, DayOnes Live creates real, verified connections tied to in-person attendance. Instead of renting audience data through third-party systems, DayOnes gives artists and venues a direct channel to their true fans, delivering higher engagement, authenticity, and zero noise.

“We’re turning every live event into a lasting marketing engine,” Bush added. “With DayOnes, you don’t rent your audience through social media, you own your fanbase from the moment they show up.”

For Artikal Sound System, partnering with DayOnes Live is about connection. “We’ve always believed in making every show personal,” the band said. “DayOnes gives us a way to reach everyone who came out and keep that energy alive long after the lights go down.”

Their debut activation at Jannus Live will mark a new era for both fans and performers, where attendance itself becomes the entry point to an artist’s world.

Following the Jannus Live debut, DayOnes Live will expand its pilot program across the U.S., with upcoming activations in both music and sports. The company is in advanced talks with major venues and promoters to roll out large-scale digital autograph experiences through 2026.

DayOnes Live is now inviting artists, festivals, and venues to join its pilot program at no cost. Early partners will gain access to the platform’s digital autograph technology, live-event support, and co-marketing opportunities as part of its nationwide rollout. To learn more or participate, contact dayonesmedia@gmail.com or visit https://dayones.live.

As DayOnes expands across music, sports, and entertainment, the company is now opening its Title Sponsorship opportunity to a select brand partner. The partnership will position the sponsor as the face of a new era in live engagement, connecting directly with fans through every digital autograph drop across concerts, sporting events, and conventions nationwide.

The Title Sponsor will gain a unique fan-to-brand funnel, converting real-world attendance into verified digital connections that drive measurable loyalty and sales.

About DayOnes Live:

DayOnes Live is a Tampa-based technology company pioneering the next generation of live-event engagement. Its patented platform allows artists, athletes, and venues to deliver secure, location-based digital autographs, access passes, and rewards directly to verified attendees, turning every live event into a lasting connection.

Website: https://dayones.live

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dayones.live

Contact for Pilot Program or Sponsorship Opportunities

Eric Bush

Founder & CEO, DayOnes Live

Eric.Bush@dayones.live

dayonesmedia@gmail.com

(813) 965-5741



Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4a762c0-89e5-4fda-a068-a22eeab5b09f