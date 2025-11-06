Fusion Fuel Announces EGM Results: All Shareholder Proposals Approved

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (Nasdaq: HTOO) (“Fusion Fuel” or the “Company”), a leading provider of energy engineering, advisory, and utility solutions, today announced that all shareholder proposals were approved at the general meeting of shareholders held on November 6, 2025 (the “EGM”).

The meeting took place at the offices of Arthur Cox LLP, Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland. Shareholders approved all items of business, including the proposed increase to the Company’s authorised share capital, related amendments to the Company’s articles of association, and the authorizations to allot and issue shares and equity securities for cash. In addition, shareholders elected Pierce Crosby and Steven Gold as Class II Directors to the Board of Directors.

In connection with the election of Mr. Crosby and Mr. Gold, each of Jeffrey E. Schwarz and Rune Magnus Lundetrae resigned from the Board of Directors.

John-Paul Backwell, CEO of Fusion Fuel, commented:

“We welcome both Pierce and Steven to the Board of Directors and look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy to be an owner and manager of multiple independent, fast-growing, profitable companies in the energy and utilities sectors. In addition, we thank Jeffrey and Rune for their service and contributions as members of the Board of Directors over the past five years.

Today´s vote allows the Company to continue the potential transaction discussions around large-scale strategic transactions currently under discussion, including opportunities related to both digital and commodity asset treasury initiatives. We reiterate that this does not mean the Company will issue all authorized shares, but that it now has the flexibility for these negotiations.”

About Fusion Fuel Green PLC

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) is an emerging leader in the energy services sector, offering a comprehensive suite of energy supply, distribution, and engineering and advisory solutions through its Al Shola Al Modea Gas Distribution LLC (“Al Shola Gas”), Bright Hydrogen Solutions Ltd (“BrightHy”) and Biosteam Energy (Proprietary) Limited (“BioSteam Energy”). Al Shola Gas provides full-service industrial gas solutions, including the design, supply, and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems, as well as the transport and distribution of LPG to a broad range of customers across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. BrightHy, the Company’s hydrogen solutions platform, delivers innovative engineering and advisory services enabling decarbonization across hard-to-abate industries. BioSteam Energy provides biomass-powered industrial steam solutions to clients.

