$2,500 Lets Accredited Investors Back Ukraine’s Defense and Dual-Use Innovation with Pravo Ventures





Photo courtesy of Pravo Ventures

WASHINGTON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new U.S. platform is opening a secure, regulated pathway for accredited investors to participate in Ukraine’s fast-evolving defense and deep-tech economy—with investments starting at just $2,500.

Pravo Ventures , a Washington-based syndicate, connects American investors with Ukrainian startups that develop defense, dual-use, and frontier-technology solutions, sourced from the country’s leading accelerators and innovation clusters. Each deal is structured through standard U.S. special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) under SEC Reg D 506(c), giving investors familiar documentation, dollar-denominated instruments, and streamlined online workflows.

“Much of Ukraine’s resilience stems from its founders’ ability to innovate under fire,” said Hans Braunfisch, Pravo’s founder and former PwC Manager for Geopolitical Investing. “As policy shifts, we’re providing a private-sector solution to a public-sector problem—making it simple and accessible for Americans to back Ukraine’s innovators directly.”

Pravo sources opportunities from leading Ukrainian incubators and innovation hubs, including eō Business Incubators, Techosystem, Brave Innovators, and the Brave1 investor community, which has reviewed hundreds of defense-tech ventures and distributed over $30 million in grants.

It's closed; an invitation-only model protects founder IP and operational security while providing members with ongoing visibility into dozens of active opportunities each month.

Members also gain access to Pravo’s Intelligence Hub, which features concise investor briefings and the five-minute Ukraine Bulletin podcast led by Head of Intelligence and OSINT expert Vlad Sutea. The reports deliver scenario-based insights on Ukraine’s wartime economy and the technologies shaping its recovery—helping investors separate signal from noise.

Featured in Business Insider, Handelsblatt, and The Kyiv Independent, Pravo positions itself as a bridge between U.S. capital and Ukraine’s innovation economy—aligning financial returns with democratic resilience.

Accredited investors can apply for membership on the website. Participation includes access to proprietary intelligence briefings and curated deal flow. Investments begin at $2,500.

Pravo Ventures Inc. operates under Reg D 506(c) exemptions for accredited investors only. This release is for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities.

About Pravo Ventures

Founded in 2024, Pravo Ventures is the first U.S. platform linking accredited investors to Ukrainian startups. Based in Washington, D.C., and co-founded by Hans Braunfisch, Alex Ishin, and Vlad Sutea, it combines fintech efficiency with geopolitical purpose. By working with eō Business Incubators and the Brave1 ecosystem, Pravo brings access to vetted, battlefield-tested innovation. Its mission is twofold: broaden American access to frontier markets and provide Ukrainian founders with affordable capital.

