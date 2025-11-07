Trex Company, Inc. INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (TREX)

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Trex Company, Inc. (“Trex” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TREX). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On August 2025, Trex assured investors that “our revised inventory strategy reduces the volatility typically associated with channel stocking and de-stocking” and “by level-loading our production, we can better manage inventory cycles, enhance operational efficiencies, and reduce volatility in our quarterly results.” The company also called for FY 2025 sales growth of 5% to 7%.

But after the markets closed on November 4, 2025, Trex surprised investors when it reported disappointing Q3 2025 financial results with net sales of $285 million coming in 5% below the mid-point of its guidance (significantly missing analysts’ consensus estimates), a sequential decline of about 26%. The company also reported a 12% decline in net income per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year periods. In addition, Trex said it expects a “muted” fourth quarter, explaining in part “we expect our pro channel partners to lower their inventories through the rest of the year” and revised its 2025 sales growth guidance down to roughly 0% compared to 2024. On this news, the price of Trex shares declined by $14.61 per share, or approximately 31.07%, from $47.04 per share on November 4, 2025 to close at $32.43 on November 5, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Trex securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

