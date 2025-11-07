React19 Launches “This Is Our Shot” Campaign as U.S. Vaccine Injury Victims Continue to Go Unheard and Uncompensated

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the federal government’s Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has approved just 41 vaccine injury claims nationwide as of October 1, 2025, the nonprofit React19 has quietly filled the gap, providing $1,414,982 in direct medical grants to nearly 200 individuals across the United States.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This week, React19 announced the launch of ‘This Is Our Shot,’ a nationwide campaign to raise over $1 million for additional care grants. Two anonymous benefactors have pledged $250,000 each, creating a $500,000 matching fund that will double every donation until the match is met.

“When someone is injured, it shouldn’t mean they’re left to struggle alone,” said Brianne Dressen, React19 co-founder. “The government’s program has failed to deliver meaningful relief. Families are drowning in medical debt, and React19 has stepped in where no one else will.”

The React19 CARE Fund covers expenses for patients suffering serious, often disabling injuries after COVID-19 vaccination, including doctor visits, therapies, medications, adaptive equipment, and daily living needs. Unlike the CICP, which denies or delays many claims, React19’s model delivers direct, rapid assistance made possible by individual donors.

The ‘This Is Our Shot’ campaign spotlights the stories of several patients who have received Care Fund support, including Danielle Baker. When a COVID vaccine left this registered nurse Danielle Baker bedbound and dependent on oxygen, her life changed overnight. Once an active healthcare professional, she found herself facing a lifelong disability, and a system unprepared to help.

Told to prepare for hospice care, Danielle refused to give up. “I wasn’t ready to die,” she says. “React19 helped me when I had nowhere else to turn.” Through the Care Fund, she found hope, treatment, and a community determined to make sure no one is left behind.

“Every dollar donated to React19’s Care Fund goes directly to medical expenses for vaccine-injured individuals like myself,” said Baker. “Your support could mean the difference between receiving treatment, or going without.”

React19 was founded in 2021 by patients and clinicians seeking recognition, research, and recovery for those living with vaccine injuries. The organization now serves a community of over 40,000 patients, caregivers, and physicians.

“We can’t undo what happened,” said React19 co-founder Dr. Joel Wallskog. “But we can walk this road together. Every act of generosity tells someone, ‘I see you. I care about you. You matter.’ That’s what this campaign is about.”

The ‘This Is Our Shot’ campaign video, patient stories, and donation links are available at react19.org/care

About React19

React19 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing financial, medical, and emotional support to individuals experiencing prolonged adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination. Founded by patients and guided by physicians and researchers, React19 advocates for recognition, research, and recovery. Learn more at react19.org.

Press Contact: Brianne Dressen, media@react19.org

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83facaf7-4815-41ed-8113-eef805144b95