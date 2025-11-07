INSP INVESTOR ALERT: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Inspire Medical Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) common stock between August 6, 2024 and August 4, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until January 5, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Inspire Medical class action lawsuit. Captioned City of Pontiac Reestablished General Employees’ Retirement System v. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., No. 25-cv-04247 (D. Minn.), the Inspire Medical class action lawsuit charges Inspire Medical and certain of Inspire Medical’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Inspire Medical develops and manufactures an implantable medical device for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea called “Inspire.” The most recent iteration of the device, Inspire V, uses an implanted sensor and neurostimulator that, according to Inspire Medical, are designed to improve respiration during sleep.

The Inspire Medical class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Inspire V launch was a disaster because demand for Inspire V was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment; and (ii) contrary to defendants’ statements assuring investors that Inspire Medical had taken all necessary steps to ensure a successful launch and, later, that the launch was in fact proceeding successfully – Inspire Medical had failed to complete basic tasks that were essential predicates to launch.

The Inspire Medical investor class action alleges that on August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical revealed that the Inspire V launch was facing an “elongated timeframe” due to a number of previously undisclosed headwinds. “[M]any centers did not complete the training, contracting and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of [Inspire V],” the complaint alleges. Defendants further admitted that, although Inspire V’s CPT code had been approved for Medicare patients, “software updates for claims submissions and processing did not take effect until July 1,” which meant that “implanting centers would not be able to bill for those procedures until July 1,” the lawsuit alleges. Finally, the lawsuit claims that investors also learned for the first time that the Inspire V rollout was plagued by poor demand resulting from excess inventory. As a result, Inspire Medical reduced its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%, the Inspire Medical investor class action alleges. On this news, the price of Inspire Medical’s common stock declined more than 32%, the complaint alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Inspire Medical common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Inspire Medical class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Inspire Medical class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Inspire Medical class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Inspire Medical class action lawsuit.

