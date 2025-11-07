Built for Peace of Mind: How HomeInherit Serves Seniors





SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeInherit, a senior-focused financial services company , introduces a transparent and debt-free way for older homeowners to access a portion of their home’s future value while maintaining ownership and control. The approach prioritizes clarity, informed consent, and long-term security, helping seniors achieve financial peace of mind without the burden of traditional debt instruments.

A Mission Centered on Seniors

Millions of seniors remain house rich but cash constrained. Reverse mortgages and complex financial products often carry obligations and fees that reduce flexibility. HomeInherit’s system removes debt from the equation, offering a senior-first alternative that protects legacy, reduces stress, and preserves control.

“Our goal is to create a process that families can understand and trust,” said Guillermo Juárez, Chief Executive Officer of HomeInherit.

Leadership and Ethical Operations

HomeInherit’s leadership combines finance, technology, and community expertise. Juárez leads operations focused on measurable outcomes. Jan Zuazo, Chief Product Officer, manages investor relations and explores digital reporting tools that enhance transparency. Jacob Goren, Chief Technology Officer, oversees secure systems and automation infrastructure. Dr. David Vik, Chief Culture Officer, ensures service standards reflect the company’s values, while Tom Goren, Chief Senior Officer, and Dr. Lawrence Souza, Real Estate Director, guide ethical, data-driven portfolio management.

Simplicity and Trust by Design

HomeInherit’s agreements are written in plain English to maintain accuracy and transparency. The company partners with local organizations and caregivers to educate families on available options, emphasizing informed consent and family participation.

A Steady Path Forward

As HomeInherit expands, it remains committed to clarity before growth. “Our focus is on delivering peace of mind for senior home-owners that worked hard their whole lives for it,” Juárez added.

About HomeInherit

HomeInherit provides ethical and transparent financial solutions that allow seniors to unlock home equity without taking on debt. With a focus on trust, family inclusion, and clear communication, HomeInherit serves homeowners seeking security and money to finance their retirement.



