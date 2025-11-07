Real Estate Expert Connie Taylor of The Connie Taylor Group Shares Insights on How to Prioritize Home Features When Buying in HelloNation

AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What home features should buyers prioritize first? According to Connie Taylor, a real estate expert with The Connie Taylor Group in Amarillo, prioritizing key home features is essential for making a purchase decision that aligns with both immediate needs and long-term lifestyle goals. In her recent article in HelloNation , Taylor emphasizes the importance of clearly identifying the must-have features, such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, home layout, and critical amenities, before beginning the search process.

Taylor advises homebuyers to first determine absolute necessities based on household size, potential future growth, and lifestyle preferences. This step ensures a more efficient and focused home search. Additionally, she discusses the significance of choosing between single-story and multi-story homes, highlighting ease of access versus maximized space considerations.

Location is also crucial, Taylor notes, as urban settings typically provide convenience and shorter commutes but often involve higher costs and smaller living spaces. Conversely, suburban neighborhoods may offer larger homes, quieter streets, and access to desirable schools, making them ideal for growing families or those seeking a calmer environment.

Taylor further recommends paying careful attention to home layout, as this factor significantly influences everyday living. Open floor plans are appealing for entertaining, while traditional layouts provide privacy and defined spaces. Moreover, she underscores the importance of inspecting key utilities, including plumbing, HVAC systems, electrical wiring, and internet connectivity, as outdated or poorly maintained systems can negatively affect quality of life.

Future plans also heavily influence home-buying decisions. Taylor suggests considering how a home can accommodate changing circumstances, such as a growing family, aging parents, or remote work needs. This forward-thinking approach ensures that a chosen property remains suitable for years to come.

For additional guidance, read Connie Taylor’s full article, How to Prioritize Home Features When Buying , in HelloNation.

