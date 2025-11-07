Kevin Costner supports disaster relief agency ShelterBox USA in virtual event, releases original song

Santa Barbara, California, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ShelterBox USA Marks 25 Years of Shelter and Hope – Kevin Costner joined in Honoring Families rebuilding after disaster

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Academy Award–winning actor, director, and musician Kevin Costner lent his voice to ShelterBox USA, the global humanitarian relief organization that provides emergency shelter and essential supplies to families displaced by disaster and conflict. Costner shared a deeply moving song he wrote and recorded with his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West. “Find Your Way” aired Thursay evening during the ShelterBox USA Virtual Benefit. The song reflects the resilience of the human spirit and the belief that even in the darkest moments —shelter and hope can be found.

The event can be accessed with this link: www.shelterboxusa.org/Virtual-Benefit

The virtual event was hosted by ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray.

Kevin Costner's song can be found at one hour eight minutes,

“Kevin’s song ‘Find Your Way’ captures the heart of what we do at ShelterBox,” said Kerri Murray, “It’s about holding on to faith when everything feels lost, and finding light and safety when the world feels uncertain. I met Kevin at an event where he learned about ShelterBox’s work, and he later shared that this song was written from that same place of belief in human strength and hope. His generosity and friendship have meant so much, and his music reminds us all that shelter is the first step toward recovery.”

About ShelterBox USA

Since its founding in 2000, ShelterBox has provided emergency shelter and life-saving aid to more than three million people across 100 countries. The charity holds a 100% rating on Charity Navigator and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times, including in 2025, for its work in the world’s worst disaster and conflict zones.

To learn more or donate, visit www.shelterboxusa.org

Media contact Paul Vercammen pvercammen@shelterboxusa.org Ph. 323-646 5315