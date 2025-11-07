Pisen's YFCon 2025 Debut: Powering Real Connections

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In August 2025, Pisen — a trusted smart charging and mobile accessories brand with a footprint in over 70 countries — planted its roots in the U.S., opening flagship stores in Los Angeles and New York City. But it was at YFCon 2025, America's largest creator commerce expo, that the brand truly forged connections with the nation's creator community.

Hosted October 15–16 at the Long Beach Convention Center, Los Angeles, YFCon 2025 brought together more than 12,000 creators and over 300 brands. Building on its U.S. launch, Pisen made a splash at the event, transforming its booth into a dynamic hub for fostering authentic engagement with creators.





The Pisen team at YFCon 2025

All That and a Full Charge

At YFCon 2025, charging innovator Pisen designed a creator-focused booth to drive meaningful engagement with the creator crowd, turning on-site interactions into shareable moments.

During the two-day event, Pisen invited attendees to try out the brand's stylish charging gear, from the liquid foundation-inspired GlamVolt 2-in-1 Hybrid Power Bank & Wall Charger to the Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank and Bolt series travel-ready GaN chargers. Creators played fun games like Egg Twisters to win prizes and were encouraged to share their reactions on TikTok, igniting social buzz. The brand also elevated the experience with two influencer-hosted livestreams, featuring Q&As, exclusive flash sales, along with hands-on demos that extended the booth's vibe to tech-savvy fans tuning in remotely.





Pisen power banks on display at YFCon

Best of all, every creator passing by could charge their gadgets free — a lifesaver to keep productivity charged and hype alive. With over 600 creators engaged, the style-meets-tech brand turned tech into connection.

Step Up, Stand Out

For over 20 years, Pisen has crafted smart charging solutions and mobile accessories trusted worldwide, but it's still a fresh name in the U.S. This year, with two stores opening on both coasts, U.S. consumers can explore Pisen's latest charging gear and mobile repair services in person for the first time. YFCon 2025 marks another first: Pisen makes its debut at a creator-driven expo, connecting face-to-face with influencers who bring tech and style to life.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday loom, YFCon 2025 lands at the perfect moment, with live commerce sparking the holiday shopping surge. By teaming up with creators who spotlight tech with style, Pisen steps up, turning heads with innovative gear that blends fashion and function. With fan-favorite travel-ready portable chargers primed and more deals lined up on Amazon and TikTok Shop, Pisen is charging ahead to stand out.

Connecting the Dots

YFCon 2025's lights dimmed on October 16, but Pisen's U.S. journey is only just beginning.

For Pisen, tech is personal — and personalized experiences speak louder than any ad. The brand wants customers to see, feel, and try. Creators try a power bank with their setups, shoppers select designs that match their vibes, and trendsetters dive into new gear — each moment makes tech tangible and relatable.

Pisen's two U.S. retail locations are extensions of this philosophy. They're not just stores, but spaces where real connections take root: where customers can linger, explore, and engage. No question is too niche, no feedback too small.

When tech accessories move beyond just pixels on a website to become style statements that elevate daily life, Pisen's mission feels real: crafting tech that empowers life's moments, big and small.

About Pisen

Founded in 2003, Pisen is a leading global provider of smart power solutions and mobile accessories, committed to designing innovative products that empower human connections, spark curiosity, and light up possibilities. With a focus on quality and accessibility, the brand's diverse product lineup spans power banks, wall chargers, wireless chargers, cables, audio accessories, car chargers, smart home devices, portable power stations, and phone replacement parts.

To learn more about Pisen, visit: https://www.pisengroup.com/about-us/.

Contact: Hanyu Zhao, media@pisengroup.com