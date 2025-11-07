Global Times: 'Global South Dialogue · China-Africa Roundtable Forum' held in South Africa

Beijing, China, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global South Dialogue · China-Africa Roundtable Forum" was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, where dozens of guests from Chinese and African political circles, academia and the media held in-depth exchanges on topics such as implementing the Global Governance Initiative, the role of the media, and China-Africa cooperation.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). In recent years, with frameworks such as FOCAC and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for international cooperation serving as key platforms, China-Africa cooperation has been growing.

In 2024, during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Summit of the FOCAC, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Africa should work together to advance modernization in six aspects. Xi also said China will work with Africa to take the 10 partnership actions for modernization to deepen China-Africa cooperation and spearhead the Global South modernization.

As the world's largest developing country and the continent with the largest concentration of developing countries, China and Africa share a common history of anti-colonial and anti-hegemonic struggles, as well as a shared mission of development and rejuvenation. They are natural members and core forces of the Global South. On the occasion of the upcoming G20 Leaders' Meeting to be held in Johannesburg, the Global Times, together with National School of Government of South Africa and the Centre for Public Policy and African Studies at the University of Johannesburg, co-hosted the "Global South Dialogue · China-Africa Roundtable Forum." The forum aims to jointly explore ways to strengthen South-South cooperation in the era of transformation, advance institutional innovation and sharing of experience, and contribute China-Africa wisdom and Global South solutions to promoting world peace and development and improving global governance.

In his opening remarks, Zhang Wei, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Global Times, said that this past October had witnessed the successful convening of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. China's efforts toward high-quality development, high-standard living, high-efficiency governance, and high-level opening-up have attracted global attention. The scale, resilience, and potential of China's economy - likened to a "vast ocean" - along with China's confidence, resolve, and capability to address risks and challenges, serve as a "reassurance pill" for the world economy. This will inject new impetus and bring new opportunities into the joint pursuit of modernization by China and Africa.

Zhang emphasized that as a media outlet with extensive influence in the international community, the Global Times is willing to forge extensive friendships with African think tanks, media organizations, and sectors from all walks of life, build consensus on strengthening people-to-people bonds, and pool strength for mutual learning among civilizations - so as to make the voice of the Global South more resounding.

Phindile Mkwanazi, Acting Principal with the National School of Government of South Africa, said in her opening remarks that Wednesday's dialogue is a step in that direction. "It reminds us that the Global South is not just a geographic concept. It is a logical and political space," she said. "This dialogue is not an end in itself. It's part of the growing network of reflection, resolved and informed. Moreover, it is through such connection between media and government, between South Africa and China that we can build more accountable, inclusive governance for all."

Busani Ngcaweni, Director of the Center for Public Policy and African Studies at the University of Johannesburg, said in his opening remarks that the Global Governance Initiative, proposed recently by China, presents a framework for a more inclusive and equitable international system, rooted in principles of sovereign equality, shared development and mutual respect. It challenges hegemonic tendencies by advocating for multi-centered governance and calls for a renewed commitment to international law that serves all nations, not just the powerful.

The new mood is unmistakable: confidence without arrogance. The new momentum is irreversible: cooperation without subordination. The Global South Consensus is no longer a claim. It is an unfolding project, a testament to the power of collective imagination and an invitation to build a more balanced world, he said.

Pinky Sharon Kekana, Deputy Minister for Public Service Administration of South Africa, said in a keynote speech that dialogue is a key feature in the foreign policy of South Africa and China toward promotion of mutual understanding and mutual respect to resolve conflicts that are increasingly threatening global prosperity. Dialogue represents our strong belief in embracing different civilizations and their knowledge in the construction of national and global shared prosperity.

"We must continue to embrace values of credibility, service, and commitment to our people. Through our partnership in dialogues such as this, and through the convergence of media, governance, and citizen participation, we can build a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Global South for current and for future generations," Pinky Sharon Kekana said.

In his keynote speech, Qin Zhanpeng, Minister Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, stated that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). China has upgraded its bilateral relations with all African countries that established diplomatic relations with it to the strategic level, and the overall positioning of China-Africa relations has been elevated to the All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era. This is the first time that the concept of "a community with a shared future for humanity" has reached the "all-weather" level on an entire continent.

In another two weeks, the G20 Leaders' Meeting will be held in Johannesburg. This is the first time the G20 Summit has come to the African continent, and the eyes of the world will be focused on South Africa. China fully supports South Africa's work as the G20 Presidency and expects the G20 Johannesburg Summit to issue a strong call for upholding the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, leaving a distinct African imprint on global governance.

The forum has set three thematic sessions, namely "Establishing Collective Consensus: China-Africa Vision in Advancing Global Governance Initiative and the Global South Influence," "Shaping Shared Discourse: China-Africa Media in Promoting Development and Prosperity" and "Building Joint Capacity: China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture, Trade, and Technological Innovation."

Yang Ou, President of the African General Bureau of the People's Daily, suggested that China-Africa media should act as recorders and narrators of development achievements, telling "cooperation stories" about building the All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era; serve as participants and promoters of cultural and civilizational exchanges and mutual learning, fostering the "public opinion foundation" for building the All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era; and take on the role of pioneers and forerunners in the new communication pattern, expanding the "frontier positions" for building the All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era.

Guests in attendance agreed that countries of the Global South should consolidate their strength through cooperation, deepen mutual understanding through exchanges, and shape the future through innovation. Only by uniting and collaborating, and speaking with a collective voice, can the stories of the Global South be heard more widely around the world, and can the concepts and demands of developing countries receive the due respect and responses on the international stage.

"I felt the profound significance of Global South cooperation at the forum," Ayanda Hollow, president of TV BRICS Africa, told the Global Times on Wednesday. "We look forward to partnering with the Global Times in telling the stories of the Global South. Promoting communication in the Global South is also our goal," he said.

Ayanda Hollow said he hopes TV BRICS Africa can better meet the communication needs between China, Africa and the Global South, noting that he also looks forward to the continued advancement of the 'Global South Dialogue' brand - to help more people understand China and Chinese leader's governance philosophy, and further expect the media of our two countries to continue playing their bridging role.



