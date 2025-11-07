AEA Token Officially Launched: Pioneering a New Era of Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence Integration

New York, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clyra Capital Partners has officially launched AEA as a new generation of AI-driven core intelligent tokens. Designed to build a secure, efficient, and decentralized Web3 intelligent ecosystem, AEA promotes the deep integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. This initiative aims to provide a secure and efficient decentralized technological ecosystem for global investors and developers, under the strong support and leadership of Clyra Capital Partners.

1. A New Opportunity in AI–Blockchain Integration: The AEA Project Officially Launches

With blockchain technology rapidly advancing worldwide, industries are facing unprecedented opportunities. As a capital partnership firm focusing on the “intelligent future,” Clyra Capital Partners has strategically positioned itself in the convergence of AI and blockchain. As the Clyra Capital Partners PK event gains momentum, the online community of early investors continues to grow rapidly.

To express gratitude for their long-term support, the project proudly introduces the AEA Token Representing the concept of “Algorithm + Ecology,” AEA marks an important step for Clyra Capital Partners on the global technology stage.

Born out of the surging demand for AI technologies, AEA integrates blockchain with artificial intelligence to create a secure, efficient, and decentralized ecosystem. By coordinating shared computing resources through smart contracts, AEA optimizes data processing and computational power allocation, thereby reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

The platform supports Web3 applications and encourages developers worldwide to innovate in areas such as intelligent transportation, smart finance, and AI robotics—empowering the digital economy through blockchain–AI integration.

2. Backed by Global Capital Strength: Clyra Capital Partners’ Deep Involvement

Clyra Capital Partners is a value-driven global wealth management firm dedicated to helping high-net-worth individuals, family enterprises, and institutional investors achieve wealth growth, preservation, and succession. Guided by its core principles—Tailored, Long-term, Stable, and Resourceful.

Its services include:

Wealth Growth Planning : Personalized strategies focused on long-term family or business objectives.



: Personalized strategies focused on long-term family or business objectives. Wealth Preservation : Expert guidance on inheritance and financial continuity.



: Expert guidance on inheritance and financial continuity. Life Empowerment : Balancing current needs with future goals, including retirement planning.



: Balancing current needs with future goals, including retirement planning. Philanthropy Support : Enabling purpose-driven giving through education and charity initiatives.



: Enabling purpose-driven giving through education and charity initiatives. Technology-Driven Investment: Actively investing in frontier AI + blockchain projects such as AlgoEco AI (AEA).



As a strategic investor and organizer of the AEA project (alongside Associated Wealth Advisors, UBP Asset Management, and the AlgoEco AI Foundation), Clyra Capital Partners oversees project operations and management. This marks a major shift from traditional finance toward intelligent Web3 investment. Through AEA, the firm offers exclusive investment opportunities while ensuring fund safety, transparency, and fairness under strict oversight. Once allocation concludes, AEA tokens will be freely tradable, and the company will not interfere with individual investment decisions.

3. AEA Token Launch: Algorithm-Driven Ecosystem Innovation

AEA (AlgoEco AI Core Intelligent Token) is a core intelligent token launched by Clyra Capital Partners, designed to drive innovation through the integration of algorithms and ecological systems. The following are its key parameters:

The AEA (AlgoEco AI Core Intelligent Token) has a total supply of 50 million tokens, with an initial price of USD $0.20 per token. In this allocation round, a total of 15 million tokens will be offered.

This overview reflects the original design intent of AEA: to support balanced ecosystem development through a well-structured economic model while providing early investors with an entry point to cutting-edge technologies. The value of AEA lies not only in its nature as a digital asset but also in its potential to connect the global developer community with real-world application scenarios.

4. Transparency and Sustainability: The AEA Token Tokenomics Model

AEA adopts a transparent, balanced, and sustainable allocation mechanism to ensure long-term incentives and collaborative growth among all participants in the ecosystem. This model fully takes into account the ecosystem’s long-term development and investor confidence, with the allocation as follows:

The AEA token allocation is designed to ensure balanced ecosystem growth and long-term value for all participants. 28% of tokens are allocated to Ecosystem Development, funding AI research, platform upgrades, and developer incentives to support shared computing resources and ongoing Web3 innovation. 15% is reserved for Exchange Listing, ensuring liquidity and smooth trading on major exchanges. Another 15% goes to Presale Supporters, rewarding PK competition participants and early investors to enhance community engagement and loyalty.

10% is allocated to Market Making & KOL Partnerships to promote brand influence and global visibility through collaborations. 9% is dedicated to Marketing & Business Expansion, strengthening brand presence and driving strategic partnerships and real-world adoption.

The Core Team receives 7%, subject to three-year linear vesting to incentivize long-term contributions and ensure project stability. Finally, 6% is reserved for Strategic Partnerships & Advisory Programs, engaging industry experts and institutional partners to provide guidance on tokenomics, wallet custody, and risk management.

5. A Technology-Driven Future: Building an Intelligent, Decentralized Ecosystem

AEA is devoted to merging blockchain and AI to construct a secure, efficient, and decentralized technological ecosystem. By orchestrating distributed computing resources through smart contracts, AEA optimizes processing performance, reduces costs, and drives innovation across Web3, AI robotics, smart finance, and intelligent transportation.

At the technical level, AEA overcomes traditional AI’s computational bottlenecks through blockchain-powered decentralization—ensuring resilience, fairness, and scalability. Future expansion plans include smart city and automation applications, demonstrating Clyra Capital Partners’ global leadership in technology innovation.

Through the AlgoEco AI Initiative, the team aims to showcase integration results to global investors and explore the limitless potential of blockchain and AI in shaping the next digital economy.

6. Independent Listing: Enabling a Free and Open Market System

The AEA token will be independently listed on major exchanges, maintaining clear boundaries from Clyra Capital Partners and the AlgoEco AI project to ensure market-oriented operations and free trading:

The AEA token will be listed on both decentralized and centralized exchanges. On the Decentralized Exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap, the launch is scheduled for November 24, 2025. On the Centralized Exchange (CEX) Lumo Exchange, the token will go live on December 1, 2025.

After listing, AEA will enter a free trading phase, during which Clyra Capital Partners will not interfere with individual investment decisions. This plan provides strong liquidity support for AEA, further expanding its growth potential in the global market.

7. Global Investor Participation: Allocation Process and Eligibility

Registration Period: Oct 27 – Nov 24, 2025



Oct 27 – Nov 24, 2025 Allocation Period: Mid-to-late November (subject to second-round funding and exchange negotiations)



Mid-to-late November (subject to second-round funding and exchange negotiations) Organizers: AlgoEco AI, Clyra Capital Partners, Associated Wealth Advisors, UBP Asset Management, AlgoEco AI Foundation



Offline allocations have concluded (for strategic partners and premium clients), while online allocations are ongoing—exclusive to early investors of Clyra Capital Partners.

Participation Steps (4 stages):

Register and confirm eligibility.



Sign the equity subscription agreement.



Obtain the allocation invite code via your personal advisor.



Complete investment and claim AEA tokens.



All processes are conducted under strict supervision to ensure fund security and transaction fairness.

8. Six Core Advantages Defining AEA Token’s Investment Value

Technological Synergy: AI + Blockchain dual-engine integration solving computation and data efficiency challenges.



AI + Blockchain dual-engine integration solving computation and data efficiency challenges. Ecosystem Incentives: 28% reserved for long-term development; only 7% for the team (3-year vesting), ensuring sustainability.



28% reserved for long-term development; only 7% for the team (3-year vesting), ensuring sustainability. Listing Certainty: Dual launch on PancakeSwap and Lumo Exchange , supported by liquidity and buyback mechanisms.



Dual launch on and , supported by liquidity and buyback mechanisms. Institutional Endorsement: Backed by Clyra Capital Partners with strategic holdings, exclusive advisory, and real-time market updates.



Backed by Clyra Capital Partners with strategic holdings, exclusive advisory, and real-time market updates. Growth Potential: Early investors benefit from a 1:1.3 allocation bonus and high return potential.



Early investors benefit from a and high return potential. Professional Advantage: Access to expert advisory, advanced analytical tools, and continuous market intelligence.



As the intersection of AI and Web3, AEA’s strong foundation and broad application prospects enable holders to benefit naturally from the growth of the digital economy. Early participation often means capturing long-term value.

9. Building the Future of AI + Web3 Intelligent Finance Together

AEA is more than a token—it is the core bridge connecting AI and blockchain. It represents the future of intelligent asset management and the deep integration of decentralized finance and technology innovation.

Through AEA, Clyra Capital Partners aims to construct a more open, intelligent, and secure Web3 financial ecosystem. With the support of its early backers, AEA is poised to become a major driving force in global intelligent finance.





