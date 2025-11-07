Uğur Akkuş Appointed to the Board member of the United Nations Council of Global Change

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&S Investment Holding has officially announced that its Founder and Chairman, Uğur Akkuş, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Council of Global Change (CGC), an international body operating under the United Nations framework. The appointment underscores Akkuş’s long-standing influence in global investment, trade, and strategic economic development.





In his new role, Akkuş will serve as a Strategic Advisor in Political and Policy Affairs, contributing to high-level planning in governance, economic strategy, and public–private partnership models supporting global development. The Council works with international leaders across business, politics, science, education, and technology to advance initiatives focused on economic transformation, access to quality education, and public health innovation.

With more than two decades of corporate leadership, Uğur Akkuş has built one of the region’s most diversified investment ecosystems. A&S Investment Holding currently operates 22 companies across four countries, with interests spanning real estate, construction, finance, energy, tourism, media, export, education, technology, and retail. The group is known for its ability to mobilize capital for large infrastructure and growth-driven projects domestically and abroad.

Throughout his business career, Akkuş has held prominent roles in international cooperation and foreign trade platforms. He previously served in the Kuwait and Saudi Arabia Business Councils under Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), and was a member of the High Advisory Board of the Turkish American Businessmen’s Association. He remains active across Africa and the Americas through collaborations with organizations such as CAFRAD and OLADSCC, strengthening economic diplomacy and cross-border engagement.





In 2023, the United States formally recognized Akkuş as a “person of extraordinary ability”, granting him citizenship through the Einstein Visa program, a selective immigration category reserved for globally distinguished figures in business, science, academia, and the arts.

Akkuş has been the recipient of multiple business leadership awards and continues to take part in global summits, investment initiatives, and advisory programs focused on sustainable finance, innovation-led growth, and international market development. His appointment to the CGC Board further positions him among key decision-makers shaping forward-looking strategies for emerging economies and developing nations.

With the new role, Akkuş aims to expand cooperation between government institutions and the private sector to accelerate job creation, digital transformation, and long-term economic resilience. Speaking on the appointment, A&S Investment Holding stated that the company will continue aligning its investments with global development goals and supporting strategic partnerships that contribute to social progress worldwide.

Media Contact:

Company: A&S Investment Holding

Website: https://www.asinvestmentholding.com/

Email: info@asinvestmentholding.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by A&S Investment Holding. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a570a020-af31-40d1-aada-728503c9a651

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ca338de-b04f-4240-8ee1-a2ca01bd34d6