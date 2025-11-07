Ensurge Micropower ASA – Update on the contemplated private placement and extension of bookbuilding period

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, Norway, 7 November 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 6 November 2025 regarding a contemplated private placement (the “Private Placement”).

After the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") had resolved to close the bookbuilding period in the Private Placement, the Company received a subscription from Mirabella Financial Services LLP, on behalf of Svelland Global Trading Master Fund and certain other accounts (together, "Svelland") for the entire Private Placement at a price of NOK 0.90 per share. The Board considers it to be in the best interest of all stakeholders to give investors the opportunity to consider their potential participation in light of this and has therefore resolved to extend the bookbuilding period for the Private Placement.

The bookbuilding period for the Private Placement is expected to close no later than 7 November 2025 at 16:30 hours (CET). The Company, in consultation with the Managers, reserves the right to at any time and in its sole discretion resolve to close or extend the bookbuilding period or to cancel the Private Placement in its entirety without further notice. If the bookbuilding period is shortened or extended, any other dates referred to herein may be amended accordingly.

Subject to the bookbuilding period being closed on 7 November 2025 at 16:30 CET, the extension implies that (i) notification of allocation (conditional with respect to Tranche 2) is expected on or about 10 November 2025; (ii) the settlement date in tranche 1 is expected on or about 12 November 2025; (iii) the extraordinary general meeting to issue the offer shares in tranche 2 is expected on or about 2 December 2025; (iv) and the settlement date for tranche 2 is expected on or about 4 December 2025.

Advisors

Arctic Securities AS and DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA are acting as managers and joint bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement. Ræder Bing Advokatfirma AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisors to the Managers.

For more information, please contact:

Shauna McIntyre - Chief Executive Officer

E- mail: shauna.mcintyre@ensurge.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Ståle Bjørnstad, VP, Corporate Development and IR, on 7 November 2025 at the time and date stated above in this announcement.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge (www.ensurge.com) powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the Company's team of battery specialists have pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production processes. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more news and information on Ensurge, please visit https://www.ensurge.com/news-room.

