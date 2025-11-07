Construction contract (Päädeva–Orgita and Haimre road sections and traffic junction)

AS Nordecon group company Tariston AS and the Estonian Transport Administration have concluded a contract for the construction of the Päädeva–Orgita road section located at kilometres 62.2–64.8 and Haimre traffic junction and road section at kilometres 68.2–70.2 of National Road 4 (E67), also known as the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla highway, upgrading them to a 2+2 lane road. As part of the project, the Orgita and Haimre viaducts, one pedestrian tunnel, two wildlife crossings, and one livestock tunnel will be built. In addition, various collector and connecting roads are planned to link existing roads and adjacent areas to the national highways.

The cost of the contract is 27.78 million euros plus value added tax. The works will be completed in September 2027.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2024 was 224 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 425 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

