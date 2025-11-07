Reykjavík, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Notice of Results and Investor Presentation



TORONTO, ONTARIO – 7 November 2025 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, will publish its Q3 2025 Financial Results at 07.00 GMT on 14 November 2025.

A remote presentation for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 09:00am GMT, with a recording of the meeting available on the website thereafter.

To register via the webcast link, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ke4j7cd9

To register via the conference call, please use the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3fa04dcd1a854a66ac37890d9a0545c6

Instructions for conference call registration:

Click on the call link and complete the online registration form. Upon registering you will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Select a method for joining the call: Dial-In: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone. Call Me: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a US number.





Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd.

Ed Westropp, Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Freddie Wooding

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

amaroq@camarco.co.uk

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.