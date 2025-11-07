HeraclesCapital Invests in MiloGold to Scale Proof-of-Reserve Infrastructure and Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Tokenized Gold

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeraclesCapital, an operator-led venture firm focused on blockchain infrastructure and tokenized real-world assets (RWA), has announced a strategic investment in MiloGold, a DMCC Free Zone–based platform developing Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) infrastructure for tokenized, vaulted-gold exposure.





This investment is aimed at broadening MiloGold’s institutional reach and supporting the growth of custody integrations, market liquidity programs, and transparent, real-time PoR reporting across the MENA region, Europe, and North America.

Why This Investment Now

Gold has long stood as the world’s most trusted collateral base, yet only a small portion of it is currently represented on-chain. As capital shifts toward RWA tokenization, which is projected to reach the trillions this decade, HeraclesCapital identifies PoR transparency, custody clarity, and liquidity depth as the critical factors for institutional adoption. MiloGold’s infrastructure directly addresses these institutional needs.

“We’re investing to demonstrate what good looks like in tokenized commodities,” said Hugh Ralph, Partner at HeraclesCapital. “When custody, PoR, and liquidity are engineered as one system, institutions can participate with confidence. Our role is to help bring that standard to the market openly and at scale.”

What HeraclesCapital Will Enable

HeraclesCapital’s operator team will collaborate with MiloGold on:

Regulated custody integrations with global vault providers and insurers

Liquidity engineering across centralized and decentralized exchange venues, along with market-making programs

Institutional APIs and reporting systems tailored for custodians and fintechs

Jurisdictional compliance including DMCC and VARA in the UAE, MiCA readiness in the EU, and pathways for North American expansion

The Infrastructure We're Showcasing

HeraclesCapital's investment was driven by MiloGold’s focus on four key infrastructure pillars:

Proof-of-Reserve (PoR): Utilizes Merkle-tree proofs, optional zero-knowledge attestations, and quarterly third-party vault attestations. These are displayed via a public dashboard that includes reserve ratios and a full audit history.

Utilizes Merkle-tree proofs, optional zero-knowledge attestations, and quarterly third-party vault attestations. These are displayed via a public dashboard that includes reserve ratios and a full audit history. Self-Reinforcing Reserves: Platform-generated fees are automatically directed back into PoR smart contracts, increasing reserve strength in proportion to on-chain activity.

Platform-generated fees are automatically directed back into PoR smart contracts, increasing reserve strength in proportion to on-chain activity. Security Posture: Independent smart-contract audits conducted by CertiK and Hexens are paired with AWS-grade hosting infrastructure and insured vaults.

Independent smart-contract audits conducted by CertiK and Hexens are paired with AWS-grade hosting infrastructure and insured vaults. Multi-Chain Design: $MLGD is deployed on BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20) and gold-backed NFTs on Solana, balancing low fees, high throughput, and broad wallet support.

“HeraclesCapital isn’t just an investor – it’s a strategic partner that understands infrastructure cycles,” said the CEO of MiloGold. “Together, we’re aligning transparency, compliance, and yield so institutions can treat tokenized gold as programmable, auditable collateral.”

Proof-of-Reserve (PoR): Transparency by Design

At the core of MiloGold’s infrastructure is a multi-layered PoR system that integrates Merkle Tree verification, Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), and independent quarterly audits.

Investors benefit from tools to verify their gold-backed holdings via a public PoR dashboard offering:

Real-time reserve ratios

Tools for individual wallet verification

Complete audit history spanning multiple periods



With $1B in Proof-of-Reserve capacity currently under development, MiloGold is raising the industry standard for mathematically verifiable, compliant digital gold.

Near-Term Execution Roadmap

Q4 2025: First version of custody integration with DMCC-regulated vaults, and initiation of market-making programs

First version of custody integration with DMCC-regulated vaults, and initiation of market-making programs Q1 2026: $MLGD token distribution, launch of DEX pools on PancakeSwap and Uniswap, Tier-2 CEX listings on LBank, MEXC, and BitMart, deployment of the OzGold NFT Marketplace and Staking App, and activation of the Vault Audit System

$MLGD token distribution, launch of DEX pools on PancakeSwap and Uniswap, Tier-2 CEX listings on LBank, MEXC, and BitMart, deployment of the OzGold NFT Marketplace and Staking App, and activation of the Vault Audit System Q2 2026: Introduction of gold-backed lending and borrowing, deployment of multi-chain bridges to Ethereum, Solana, and Base, and preview of governance tools with expanded institutional-grade reporting

Introduction of gold-backed lending and borrowing, deployment of multi-chain bridges to Ethereum, Solana, and Base, and preview of governance tools with expanded institutional-grade reporting Q4 2026: Evaluation for Tier-1 CEX listings and rollout of institutional custody and insurance frameworks underwritten by A+ rated providers

About HeraclesCapital

Established in 2018, HeraclesCapital is an operator-led venture firm that invests in blockchain infrastructure, DeFi, Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, and tokenized RWAs. The firm provides capital and strategic guidance in areas such as token design, liquidity engineering, compliance architecture, governance structures, and go-to-market execution.

Website: heraclescapital.com

Email: info@heraclescapital.com

About MiloGold

MiloGold is headquartered in the DMCC Free Zone in Dubai and is developing Proof-of-Reserve infrastructure for tokenized, vaulted gold assets. The platform merges LBMA-standard insured storage with on-chain verification via Merkle proofs and optional zero-knowledge technology. Its multi-chain approach includes $MLGD on BNB Chain and gold-backed NFTs on Solana. MiloGold aims to make gold into a programmable, auditable asset class, offering modules for trading, staking, lending, and leasing, along with continuous transparency and liquidity.

MiloGold Launches $MLGD Early Access Program:

10% discount on gold

5% bonus on contributions

Up to 20% pre-staking APY



Website: milogold.com

Email: info@milogold.com



