Internal Communications Measurement Virtual Conference: Audits & Data Insights (ONLINE EVENT: Dec 10th - Dec 11th, 2025)

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Communications Measurement Virtual Conference: Audits & Data Insights (Dec 10th - Dec 11th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Learn how internal communicators use data, analytics, and audits to measure effectiveness and optimize internal communication strategies. Discover proven methods for evaluating impact, identifying areas for improvement, and aligning communication outcomes with organizational goals.

This event offers practical insights into building insight-driven, results-oriented internal communications.

About This Measuring Effectiveness Virtual Event

This virtual event will equip you with the tools to assess and strengthen your internal communications using data, analytics, and audits. Learn how to evaluate performance, identify what's working, and use measurable insights to inform strategic decisions that support organizational objectives.

Build a data-informed internal communications strategy

Identify and track meaningful metrics tied to employee engagement

Conduct effective communication audits to uncover gaps and opportunities

Use analytics to guide messaging, channels, and timing

Translate insights into actionable improvements

Align measurement efforts with business goals and leadership expectations

Report results in ways that influence stakeholders and drive continuous improvement

Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Certificate Training Series

Access practical presentations showcasing real examples and proven strategies from industry leaders.

Certificate of attendance for CEUs.

Gain guaranteed extensive instruction on using data and analytics to enhance internal communication strategies.

Get real-time answers to your most pressing questions about interpreting metrics and turning insights into action.

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders, and consultants involved in:

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Brand Communication

Strategic Communications

Employee Communications

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Global Communications

Organizational Development

Training & Development

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Human Resources

Strategic Planning

Key Topics Covered:

General Session: December 10th, 2025

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

11:10 am - 11:55 am - Workshop: Communication Measurements Master Class Part 1 Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

11:55 am - 12:40 pm - Workshop: Communication Measurements Master Class Part 2 Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

12:40 pm - 12:55 pm - Case Study: Haiilo in Action - Driving Connection and Measurable Engagement

12:55 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: From Audit to Strategy - Bridging the Gap Angela Alexander, Communications Manager - City of Detroit Sandra Salviejo, Senior Director Communications - Blood Cancer United Moderator: Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc. JL Delayen, Intranet and Digital Channels Manager - DoorDash Alyssa Hagan, Director of Internal Communications - MGT

1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

General Session: December 11th, 2025

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

11:10 am - 11:40 am - Case Study: Look Both Ways: Integrating Data and Dialogue in Measuring Internal Communications Kirsten Laaspere, Director, Corporate Communications - Akamai Technologies

11:40 am - 12:10 pm - Case Study: Auditing Inclusive Communications to Build Trust La Vida A. Johnson, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Edelman

12:10 pm - 12:40 pm - Case Study: From Broadcast To Belonging: Building Trust Through Two-Way Communication And Empowered Local Leadership Larissa Schneider-Kim, Associate Director, Global Internal Communications - International Rescue Committee

12:40 pm - 12:50 pm - Sponsor Tech Talk: Elevating Internal Communications with Haiilo

12:50 pm - 12:55 pm - 5-Minute Measurement Break Sponsored by Haiilo

12:55 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: Choosing the Right Channel Strategy for Today's Workforce Rich Hazeltine, MBA, LSSGB, CPLP, SPHR, Quality Improvement & Accreditation Manager - Southern Nevada Health District Ala Alkhatib, Communications Officer - The Joyce Foundation Moderator: Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc. Stacie Barrett, Former Director, Internal Communication - Domino's

1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Speakers

Ala Alkhatib

Communications Officer - The Joyce Foundation

Angela Alexander

Communications Manager - City of Detroit

La Vida A. Johnson

Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Edelman

Rich Hazeltine, MBA, LSSGB, CPLP, SPHR

Quality Improvement & Accreditation Manager - Southern Nevada Health District

JL Delayen

Intranet and Digital Channels Manager - DoorDash

Kirsten Laaspere

Director, Corporate Communications - Akamai Technologies

Larissa Schneider-Kim

Associate Director, Global Internal Communications - International Rescue Committee

Sandra Salviejo

Senior Director Communications - Blood Cancer United

Angela Sinickas

CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oarpvg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.