Internal Communications Measurement Virtual Conference: Audits & Data Insights (ONLINE EVENT: Dec 10th - Dec 11th, 2025)

Learn how internal communicators use data, analytics, and audits to measure effectiveness and optimize internal communication strategies. Discover proven methods for evaluating impact, identifying areas for improvement, and aligning communication outcomes with organizational goals.
This event offers practical insights into building insight-driven, results-oriented internal communications.
About This Measuring Effectiveness Virtual Event
This virtual event will equip you with the tools to assess and strengthen your internal communications using data, analytics, and audits. Learn how to evaluate performance, identify what's working, and use measurable insights to inform strategic decisions that support organizational objectives.
- Build a data-informed internal communications strategy
- Identify and track meaningful metrics tied to employee engagement
- Conduct effective communication audits to uncover gaps and opportunities
- Use analytics to guide messaging, channels, and timing
- Translate insights into actionable improvements
- Align measurement efforts with business goals and leadership expectations
- Report results in ways that influence stakeholders and drive continuous improvement
Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Certificate Training Series
- Access practical presentations showcasing real examples and proven strategies from industry leaders.
- Certificate of attendance for CEUs.
- Gain guaranteed extensive instruction on using data and analytics to enhance internal communication strategies.
- Get real-time answers to your most pressing questions about interpreting metrics and turning insights into action.
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders, and consultants involved in:
- Internal Communications
- Employee Engagement
- Brand Communication
- Strategic Communications
- Employee Communications
- Intranet Communications
- Digital Communications
- Global Communications
- Organizational Development
- Training & Development
- Employee Relations
- Public Relations
- Human Resources
- Strategic Planning
Key Topics Covered:
General Session: December 10th, 2025
- 11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
- 11:10 am - 11:55 am - Workshop: Communication Measurements Master Class Part 1
- Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
- 11:55 am - 12:40 pm - Workshop: Communication Measurements Master Class Part 2
- Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
- 12:40 pm - 12:55 pm - Case Study: Haiilo in Action - Driving Connection and Measurable Engagement
- 12:55 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: From Audit to Strategy - Bridging the Gap
- Angela Alexander, Communications Manager - City of Detroit
- Sandra Salviejo, Senior Director Communications - Blood Cancer United
- Moderator: Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
- JL Delayen, Intranet and Digital Channels Manager - DoorDash
- Alyssa Hagan, Director of Internal Communications - MGT
- 1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!
General Session: December 11th, 2025
- 11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome
- Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
- 11:10 am - 11:40 am - Case Study: Look Both Ways: Integrating Data and Dialogue in Measuring Internal Communications
- Kirsten Laaspere, Director, Corporate Communications - Akamai Technologies
- 11:40 am - 12:10 pm - Case Study: Auditing Inclusive Communications to Build Trust
- La Vida A. Johnson, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Edelman
- 12:10 pm - 12:40 pm - Case Study: From Broadcast To Belonging: Building Trust Through Two-Way Communication And Empowered Local Leadership
- Larissa Schneider-Kim, Associate Director, Global Internal Communications - International Rescue Committee
- 12:40 pm - 12:50 pm - Sponsor Tech Talk: Elevating Internal Communications with Haiilo
- 12:50 pm - 12:55 pm - 5-Minute Measurement Break Sponsored by Haiilo
- 12:55 pm - 1:25 pm - Panel: Choosing the Right Channel Strategy for Today's Workforce
- Rich Hazeltine, MBA, LSSGB, CPLP, SPHR, Quality Improvement & Accreditation Manager - Southern Nevada Health District
- Ala Alkhatib, Communications Officer - The Joyce Foundation
- Moderator: Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
- Stacie Barrett, Former Director, Internal Communication - Domino's
- 1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!
Speakers
Ala Alkhatib
Communications Officer - The Joyce Foundation
Angela Alexander
Communications Manager - City of Detroit
La Vida A. Johnson
Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - Edelman
Rich Hazeltine, MBA, LSSGB, CPLP, SPHR
Quality Improvement & Accreditation Manager - Southern Nevada Health District
JL Delayen
Intranet and Digital Channels Manager - DoorDash
Kirsten Laaspere
Director, Corporate Communications - Akamai Technologies
Larissa Schneider-Kim
Associate Director, Global Internal Communications - International Rescue Committee
Sandra Salviejo
Senior Director Communications - Blood Cancer United
Angela Sinickas
CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.
