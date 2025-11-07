RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-11-07
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln205
Volume sold, SEK mln55 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.952 %
Lowest yield0.950 %
Highest accepted yield0.961 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-11-07
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln475 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids10 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.829 %
Lowest yield0.820 %
Highest accepted yield0.835 %
% accepted at highest yield       62.50 



 


Recommended Reading