Conflict Management for Pharmaceutical Executives Training Course: Build Practical Skills to Resolve Disputes Using the Seven Lens Toolkit and Improve Collaborations (Jan 26th - Jan 29th, 2026)

Effective conflict management is essential for pharmaceutical executives to navigate the complexities of a dynamic, globalised industry.

This four-module webinar equips participants with vital strategies and tools to identify, address, and resolve workplace conflicts. Key topics include understanding the roots and types of conflict, developing communication strategies, managing diverse relationships, and employing the innovative Seven Lens Toolkit for decision-making and problem-solving. Participants will gain practical experience through workshops, case studies, and role-play exercises. The course concludes with a personalised conflict management profile and a tailored development plan.

The webinar will be delivered over four half days to suit the time frames of individuals in the UK, Europe, East Coast United States and Canada. After the webinar, participants will be offered an opportunity to attend a 45-minute confidential coaching session with the course tutor where they will be able to share and discuss their PDP (Personal Development Plan).

Who Should Attend:

This course will be beneficial to anyone in an executive position at a pharmaceutical company.

Benefits of attending

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction

How do we define conflict in the organisation?

What causes conflict?

What types of conflict issues exist within the organisation (comparison of scenarios)

Defining problem-solving and decision-making related to conflict

Identifying typical challenges within the Pharma industry at the current time

Skill sets and competencies needed for conflict management, problem solving, and resolution (self-assessment tool)

Exploring and categorising the different types of conflict

Intrapersonal

Interpersonal

Intragroup

Intergroup

Understanding the key challenges and obstacles to managing and resolving conflict in the pharmaceutical industry

Self- and other-awareness (how I as an individual perceive a situation and how others relate to the same issue)

Thinking styles

Influencing styles (strategic versus tactical) when it comes to dealing with conflict

Cross-cultural differences and attitudes

Day 2

The 'Seven Lens Toolkit' for managing conflict

Assessing (researching facts, data and important information)

Envisioning (encouraging strategic thinking)

Testing (engaging in risk analysis and what if scenarios)

Approving (building trust and buy-in across cultures and functions)

Innovating (formulating creative ideas and solutions)

Delivering (developing and executing the action plan for dealing with conflict)

Self-assessment questionnaire - understanding your strengths and weaknesses

Day 3

Communication

Exploring the various methods of communication in the contemporary business world

Remote versus face-to-face communication challenges

Learning how to deploy communication tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet etc. for dealing with conflict (intragroup and intergroup)

How to navigate organisational structures when dealing with conflict e.g. hierarchical versus matrix structures

Solving problems and making decisions with people from different cultural backgrounds

Managing expectations when dealing with conflict

Understanding how conflicting values and ideas can affect conflict resolution

Day 4

Practical workshops with case studies and role play

Modifying our behaviour to suit conflict challenges

Understanding the differences between aggressive, assertive and passive behaviour

How to plan communication sessions prior to engaging in conflict resolution (one to one, one to group or within a group)

Exploring typical scenarios that occur within the pharmaceutical regarding conflict resolution case studies and role plays)

Learning, acquiring and practising effective behaviours that help to resolve conflict

Learning assertive techniques that help to deal with potential conflict

How to minimise negativity and acrimonious consequences when dealing with difficult people (role-playing exercises)

Conclusion

Participants will be given the opportunity to identify their own personal conflict management profile, as well as a 5-10 point Personal Development Plan (PDP)

Speakers:



Robert Hersowitz

Director

Falconbury Ltd



Robert Hersowitz is director of his own business consultancy specialising in organisational and management development and works closely with top management as a consultant and executive coach on change management, human resources and leadership issues. He has established an international reputation over the past 21 years, working with blue chip companies worldwide. Well-known for his work in designing and delivering management workshops and seminars across many sectors, he regularly contributes as a key-note speaker at international conferences and has written numerous articles.



