Life Sciences Industry Interpersonal Project Management Skills Course: Build Strong Communication, Stakeholder Management, and Cross-Functional Team Effectiveness (VIRTUAL EVENT: Jan 22-23rd, 2026)

This course has been specifically designed to address the needs of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals, as well as those in the medical device, animal health and other life science industries. The programme will benefit both newly appointed and established project team leaders and managers wishing to refresh or update their skills.
Interpersonal skills are not just 'nice-to-have' but are 'must-haves' for any successful pharmaceutical project manager. These skills complement the technical aspects of project management, making you not just a manager, but a leader. The course combines theoretical knowledge with practical exercises tailored to real-world pharmaceutical project management.
Topics include communication strategies, stakeholder management, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, cross-functional team management, and effective collaboration. Investing in these skills will not only make you more effective in your role but also contribute to a more successful and harmonious work environment.
Benefits of attending
- Develop effective communication strategies for diverse stakeholders
- Understand the dynamics of cross-functional collaboration in pharmaceutical projects
- Learn conflict resolution techniques specific to high-stakes environments
- Build emotional intelligence for better team engagement and performance
- Cultivate leadership and influencing skills to enhance project success
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Understanding the role of interpersonal skills in pharmaceutical project management
- Defining interpersonal skills: their importance in regulated environments
- The role of interpersonal skills in achieving project milestones
- Identifying interpersonal challenges unique to the pharmaceutical industry
Effective communication with cross-functional teams
- Effective communication and how to gain project buy-in
- Preventing and overcoming misunderstandings
- Tailoring communication to diverse audiences
- Strategies for improving virtual and face-to-face communication
- Communicating effectively with the project stakeholders including cross-culturally
Stakeholder management and influencing skills
- Mapping and prioritising stakeholders in pharmaceutical projects
- Stakeholder management including how to influence without authority
- Engaging with project stakeholders
- Influencing skills
Emotional intelligence and self-management
- Self-awareness and managing emotions under pressure
- Building empathy and understanding team dynamics
- Strategies for maintaining resilience during setbacks
Building a leadership presence
- Key traits of effective leaders in pharmaceutical projects
- Improving your interpersonal skills as a leader
- Establishing credibility and building trust
- Communicating a clear vision and inspiring others
Day 2
Project team development
- Recognising the stages of team development
- How to modify your leadership style to get the best results in a project team environment
- Leveraging team strengths to improve outcomes
- Matrix management
Cross-functional team dynamics and collaboration
- Encouraging synergy across diverse functional areas and working styles
- Overcoming barriers to collaboration
- Building relationships that foster long-term teamwork
Motivating the team
- Understand how to motivate different people and what motivates your project team
- Techniques for maintaining engagement during long-term projects
- Celebrating successes and learning from failures
Conflict resolution and problem-solving in pharmaceutical projects
- Overcoming problems and root cause analysis
- Building relationships that foster long-term teamwork with different working styles
- Managing conflict
Project timeline management
- Identifying and managing common time-wasting activities in your projects
- Maximising your prime time to improve your personal performance
- Develop strategies to optimise time management to address delays and stay on track
Creating personalised action plans
Speakers:
Laura Brown
Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant
University of Cardiff
Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International.
She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.
