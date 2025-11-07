Life Sciences Industry Interpersonal Project Management Skills Course: Build Strong Communication, Stakeholder Management, and Cross-Functional Team Effectiveness (VIRTUAL EVENT: Jan 22-23rd, 2026)

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interpersonal Project Management Skills for the Life Sciences Industries Training Course (Jan 22nd - Jan 23rd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course has been specifically designed to address the needs of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical professionals, as well as those in the medical device, animal health and other life science industries. The programme will benefit both newly appointed and established project team leaders and managers wishing to refresh or update their skills.

Interpersonal skills are not just 'nice-to-have' but are 'must-haves' for any successful pharmaceutical project manager. These skills complement the technical aspects of project management, making you not just a manager, but a leader. The course combines theoretical knowledge with practical exercises tailored to real-world pharmaceutical project management.

Topics include communication strategies, stakeholder management, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, cross-functional team management, and effective collaboration. Investing in these skills will not only make you more effective in your role but also contribute to a more successful and harmonious work environment.

Develop effective communication strategies for diverse stakeholders

Understand the dynamics of cross-functional collaboration in pharmaceutical projects

Learn conflict resolution techniques specific to high-stakes environments

Build emotional intelligence for better team engagement and performance

Cultivate leadership and influencing skills to enhance project success

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Understanding the role of interpersonal skills in pharmaceutical project management

Defining interpersonal skills: their importance in regulated environments

The role of interpersonal skills in achieving project milestones

Identifying interpersonal challenges unique to the pharmaceutical industry

Effective communication with cross-functional teams

Effective communication and how to gain project buy-in

Preventing and overcoming misunderstandings

Tailoring communication to diverse audiences

Strategies for improving virtual and face-to-face communication

Communicating effectively with the project stakeholders including cross-culturally

Stakeholder management and influencing skills

Mapping and prioritising stakeholders in pharmaceutical projects

Stakeholder management including how to influence without authority

Engaging with project stakeholders

Influencing skills

Emotional intelligence and self-management

Self-awareness and managing emotions under pressure

Building empathy and understanding team dynamics

Strategies for maintaining resilience during setbacks

Building a leadership presence

Key traits of effective leaders in pharmaceutical projects

Improving your interpersonal skills as a leader

Establishing credibility and building trust

Communicating a clear vision and inspiring others

Project team development

Recognising the stages of team development

How to modify your leadership style to get the best results in a project team environment

Leveraging team strengths to improve outcomes

Matrix management

Cross-functional team dynamics and collaboration

Encouraging synergy across diverse functional areas and working styles

Overcoming barriers to collaboration

Building relationships that foster long-term teamwork

Motivating the team

Understand how to motivate different people and what motivates your project team

Techniques for maintaining engagement during long-term projects

Celebrating successes and learning from failures

Conflict resolution and problem-solving in pharmaceutical projects

Overcoming problems and root cause analysis

Building relationships that foster long-term teamwork with different working styles

Managing conflict

Project timeline management

Identifying and managing common time-wasting activities in your projects

Maximising your prime time to improve your personal performance

Develop strategies to optimise time management to address delays and stay on track

Creating personalised action plans

Laura Brown

Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant

University of Cardiff



Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International.

She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.



