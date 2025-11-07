Saudi Arabia Industrial AI Research Report 2025: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 30.4% to 2031, Driven by AI Efficiency in Oil and Gas, Smart Manufacturing Solutions, Supply Chain Optimization

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial AI market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30.4% from 2025 to 2031

The industrial AI market in Saudi Arabia is also forecasted to witness strong growth over the forecast period. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for automation and efficiency among industries, the growing use of sensors in industrial settings, and the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.



The future of the industrial AI market in Saudi Arabia looks promising with opportunities in the glass manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, automotive, machinery, chemical, oil & gas, and packaging markets. Within the type category, the software segment is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, glass manufacturing is expected to witness the highest growth.

Emerging Trends in the Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia



Saudi Arabia is proactively adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to transform its industrial sectors under the Vision 2030 program. The Kingdom is using AI technologies to enhance efficiency, increase productivity, and diversify its economy away from reliance on oil. These new trends highlight the shift in energy, manufacturing, and logistics industries, positioning Saudi Arabia as the region's leader in AI-driven industrial transformation.

The new trends in Saudi Arabia's industrial AI sector, including AI usage in oil and gas, smart manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, and workforce development, are driving significant transformation. These trends not only improve operational efficiency but also align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives of economic diversification and sustainability, positioning the Kingdom as a key player in the global AI-fueled industrial revolution.



Recent Developments in the Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia



Saudi Arabia has witnessed rapid progress in the adoption of artificial intelligence across its industrial sectors, including energy, manufacturing, and logistics. Recent trends reflect the Kingdom's commitment to embracing technological advancements as part of its Vision 2030 strategy. These trends are transforming industries, maximizing productivity, and positioning the country for the future of industrial transformation in the age of AI.

Recent advancements in Saudi Arabia's industrial AI sector, such as AI applications in oil and gas, smart manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, and healthcare, are driving the Kingdom toward transformation. These advancements support Vision 2030 by enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and economic diversification, positioning Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the global industrial AI revolution.



Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia



Saudi Arabia's industrial AI market presents numerous growth opportunities for key industries, driven by the Vision 2030 initiative and government support for technological transformation. Across energy, manufacturing, and logistics, AI has the potential to revolutionize industries, improve operations, and enhance competitiveness. Recognizing and leveraging these opportunities is essential to positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading player in AI-driven industrial growth.

Strategic growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia's industrial AI market, including AI in oil and gas, smart manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, and workforce development, are positioned to transform key sectors. These opportunities align with Vision 2030 and have the potential to improve operational efficiency, diversify the economy, and drive AI-led industrial transformation.



Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia Driver and Challenges



The industrial AI market in Saudi Arabia is driven by a range of factors, including technological innovation, economic goals, and regulatory environments. As the nation accelerates its AI adoption, government initiatives and industry needs are fueling this growth. However, challenges such as talent shortages and regulatory ambiguities remain. Understanding these drivers and challenges is essential for unlocking the full potential of AI in Saudi Arabia's industrial transformation.

The forces driving AI adoption in Saudi Arabia's industrial sectors, such as government support, technological innovation, economic diversification, efficiency needs, and sustainability goals, are fostering growth in the industrial AI market. However, challenges such as talent shortages, data security issues, and regulatory uncertainties must be addressed to fully realize the potential of AI in the Kingdom's industrial modernization.



List of Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. Through these strategies, industrial ai companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2019 to 2031

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2031)

3.2. Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia Trends (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2031)

3.3: Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia by Type

3.3.1: Software

3.3.2: Hardware

3.4: Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia by Application

3.4.1: Glass Manufacturing

3.4.2: Semiconductor Manufacturing

3.4.3: Automotive

3.4.4: Machinery

3.4.5: Chemical

3.4.6: Oil & Gas

3.4.7: Packaging

3.4.8: Others



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Operational Integration

4.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia by Type

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia by Application

5.2: Emerging Trends in the Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia

5.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Industrial AI Market in Saudi Arabia

5.3.4: Certification and Licensing



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players



