MEXC Dominates Early-Stage Token Growth: AI, MEME, and DeFi Drive +1625% Performance Surge





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, published its October operating report, reflecting a significant strengthening of its position in the initial listing market and high user engagement in new market narratives – from AI-based agent economies to meme coins and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols.

Rapid Response to New Sectors With 200 Promising Listings

In October alone, MEXC added 200 new tokens, 56% of which were first wave listings on the platform. The top 10 assets by trading volume demonstrated an average cumulative gain of +1,625%, with an average growth of +392% in the first 24 hours.

Best-performing sectors of the month:





The combination of fundamental developments (DeFi) and highly volatile narratives (MEME/AI) has enabled MEXC to become a key entry point for users embracing both short-term trends and long-term investment themes.

BSC Maintains Leadership and Strengthens Internal Market Cycles

In October, the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem maintained a dominant position in terms of the number of fast-growing projects and the stability of its liquidity. Eight of the top 10 tokens by growth this month were launched in the BSC ecosystem, indicating capital concentration and a robust cycle of internal liquidity consumption.

Such a performance signals an established demand structure within the network. The combination of the speculative mechanics of meme tokens and the developing infrastructure of DeFi protocols allows the ecosystem not only to attract short-term capital but also to retain it, redistributing liquidity across sectors.

Other major ecosystems such as BASE, TON, and SUI also demonstrated strong performance during the period. The BASE network continued to develop at the intersection of cryptocurrency payments and AI, reinforcing its position as a hub for new application-layer use cases. The TON ecosystem showed meaningful progress through the growth of decentralized lending protocols such as EVAA, expanding its financial infrastructure. Meanwhile, SUI focused on building foundational infrastructure for AI-driven computation, positioning itself as a technical backbone for emerging intelligent applications.

Airdrops and Launchpads Gain Momentum Among Early Users

Amid intensifying competition between ecosystems and growing demand for early access to promising projects, MEXC continued to develop its dual user access strategy through the Airdrop+ and Launchpad programs. In October, the platform hosted 49 Airdrop+ campaigns with a combined prize pool of approximately $2.5 million. Participant growth exceeded 15%, reflecting user interest in the opportunity to obtain tokens in the early stages of network development without significant capital investment.

Concurrently, Launchpad offered users the opportunity to participate in the SOL token sale at a 50% discount, attracting about 12,000 participants and raising over 437,000 USDT. This increased demand for the sale indicates that the launchpad model aligns the interests of the platform, projects, and investors. On the one hand, it lowers the entry barrier, and on the other, it allows the audience to participate in the asset distribution when the potential for profitability is highest.

This creates a strategic advantage for MEXC. Instead of speculative short-term turnover, the platform emphasizes long-term community engagement and distributed ecosystem development. For users, this model provides access to promising assets when their economic value and network effects are just beginning to emerge, thereby creating the foundation for participating in the industry's growth in its early and most dynamic stages.

MEXC's Strategic Position

October confirmed that MEXC remains a platform where new market trends are born and formed. High listing speed, multi-chain expertise, and systematic work with early-stage projects allow MEXC to capture new narratives as they emerge, create early market cycles within its own ecosystem, and serve as an entry point for both speculative capital and infrastructure development participants.

MEXC aims to continue expanding access to promising ecosystems and strengthening its early-stage market model for users worldwide.

