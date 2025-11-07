Saudi Arabia Alkenes (Ethylene, Propylene, Butylene, Butadiene) Business Report 2025: Market Overview, PESTEL Analysis, Foreign Trade, Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies, Downstream Consumers

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alkenes (Ethylene, Propylene, Butylene, Butadiene) Market in Saudi Arabia: Business Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report presents analysis of the alkenes (ethylene, propylene, butylene, butadiene) market in Saudi Arabia.



Scope

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Saudi Arabia

Alkenes (Ethylene, Propylene, Butylene, Butadiene) market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Saudi Arabia PESTEL Analysis

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors



2. Alkenes Market in Saudi Arabia

2.1. Overview of Alkenes Market

2.2. Producers of Alkenes, Including Contact Details and Product Range

2.2.1. Producers of Ethylene

2.2.2. Producers of Propylene

2.2.3. Producers of Butylene

2.2.4. Producers of Butadiene and Isoprene

2.2.5. Producers of Other Alkenes



3. Saudi Arabia Foreign Trade in Alkenes

3.1. Export and Import of Ethylene: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.2. Export and Import of Propylene: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.3. Export and Import of Butylene: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.4. Export and Import of Butadiene and Isoprene: Volume, Structure, Dynamics

3.4. Export and Import of Other Alkenes: Volume, Structure, Dynamics



4. Major Wholesalers and Trading Companies in Saudi Arabia



5. Alkenes Consumers in Saudi Arabia Market

5.1. Downstream Markets of Alkenes (Ethylene, Propylene, Butylene, Butadiene) in Saudi Arabia

5.2. Alkenes (Ethylene, Propylene, Butylene, Butadiene) Consumers in Saudi Arabia



