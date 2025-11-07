Havila Kystruten AS: Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Havila Kystruten AS earlier today regarding completion of an extraordinary general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting resolved, among other things, to conduct a share consolidation (reverse share split) in the ratio of 50:1 and a share capital increase to facilitate the share consolidation, since the current number of shares in the Company cannot be divided by 50.

Havila Holding AS, a close associate of primary insiders Njål Sævik and Vegard Sævik, has subscribed for 41 shares in the share capital increase.

