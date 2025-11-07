New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 Ahead of V1 Testnet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum as one of the most actively developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects of 2025. The team has officially confirmed that the platform has entered Phase 2 (Building Mutuum) of its roadmap, marking an important transition from planning to full-scale implementation. This phase focuses on technical progress, from smart contract creation to risk parameter setup, while preparing for the upcoming V1 Testnet launch on Sepolia, set for Q4 2025.

The project’s steady progress and transparency have drawn growing attention in the DeFi crypto space. While many new cryptocurrencies remain at the concept stage, Mutuum Finance continues to demonstrate consistent delivery, structured development, and active community participation.

Focused Development Underway

Phase 2 of Mutuum Finance’s roadmap represents the most technical stage so far. This phase includes several critical elements such as smart contract coding, front-end and back-end DApp development, and the implementation of advanced infrastructure and analytics tools. The goal is to create a stable and scalable foundation for the protocol before it moves into public testing.

Internal and external audit teams are conducting regular code reviews, ensuring that every component meets strict security and performance standards. This hands-on approach helps reduce vulnerabilities and ensures that all features function as intended before the platform transitions into beta testing.

Alongside these efforts, Mutuum Finance's development team is working on defining risk parameters that will shape the lending and borrowing mechanics of the protocol. These parameters, including collateral ratios, reserve factors, and asset limits, will determine how efficiently the system handles liquidity and protects user deposits.

The Path to V1 Launch

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap is divided into three structured phases: Introducing Mutuum, Building Mutuum, and Finalizing Mutuum. Each phase targets a different layer of progress.

Phase 1 focused on establishing the groundwork. It included launching the presale, expanding marketing campaigns, forming a legal and compliance team, and completing a full CertiK smart contract audit. During this stage, Mutuum Finance also introduced educational materials explaining how its protocol works, building transparency and community understanding early on.

Now in Phase 2, the focus has shifted toward the system’s core technology. Smart contract modules, liquidity logic, and DApp architecture are under construction. This development stage also includes the setup of advanced analytics dashboards designed to track protocol health once the system is live.

Once this stage concludes, Phase 3 will begin, focusing on bug reporting, testnet beta trials, and security reviews before the protocol’s public testnet release. The V1 version is already confirmed to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, marking Mutuum Finance’s transition from build stage to operational testing.

A Structured and Transparent Presale

Mutuum Finance’s presale continues to attract strong participation. It follows a fixed-price and fixed-allocation model, meaning each phase must sell out before advancing to the next. This creates a transparent process where token pricing and supply are predictable at every step.

The token, MUTM, launched at $0.01 during Phase 1 and is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a nearly 300% increase for early participants. The presale has raised over $18.4 million, drawn 17,750 holders, and sold more than 790 million tokens. Out of the total 4 billion MUTM supply, about 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) are allocated for the presale, ensuring broad community access.

Each stage of the sale has a limited token cap, creating steady momentum as allocations sell out. With Phase 6 already over 85% filled, attention has grown around how quickly the remaining stages may close as the testnet approaches.

Security and Transparency at the Core

DeFi projects depend on trust and transparency, and Mutuum Finance has built both into its structure. The completion of the CertiK audit, where the project scored 90/100 on TokenScan, provides strong assurance regarding its smart contract safety.

In addition to this, the project runs an ongoing bug bounty program worth $50,000, rewarding security researchers for identifying vulnerabilities before launch. This layered approach shows a serious commitment to platform integrity and user protection.

Mutuum Finance also promotes open engagement through its 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily presale contributor with $500 in MUTM tokens. This initiative has kept participation active while adding a transparent, competitive element to the presale.

Building a Sustainable DeFi Model

Mutuum Finance is not a short-term hype project. Its design revolves around sustainability and practical use in decentralized credit markets. The protocol’s Liquidity Pool system will allow depositors to earn variable or stable returns through mtTokens, interest-bearing tokens that represent their share in the pool.

Borrowers can access liquidity by locking collateral, with loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and liquidation thresholds automatically enforced by smart contracts. These mechanics ensure balance between risk and reward, making the ecosystem both functional and secure.

Furthermore, Mutuum Finance is developing an on-demand stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. Interest revenue from the lending protocol will flow into the project’s treasury, helping maintain stablecoin reserves and long-term platform health.

The platform will also use oracle integrations from leading providers to ensure accurate asset pricing and real-time updates for liquidations. These integrations are vital for maintaining fair operations in a decentralized environment.

Momentum and Growing Anticipation

The project’s consistent progress has generated significant anticipation ahead of the V1 release. As Mutuum Finance continues to move through Phase 2 of its roadmap, the pace of presale activity remains steady. The combination of transparent development, verified audits, and an organized roadmap has positioned it among the most closely watched potential top crypto projects this year.

The V1 Testnet on Sepolia will be a key milestone, marking the first time users interact with Mutuum’s core lending and borrowing mechanics in a live environment. It will include essential components such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken system, Debt Tokens, and Liquidator Bot.

With each development update, Mutuum Finance demonstrates progress that few early-stage crypto projects can match. Its methodical approach, backed by clear milestones and consistent delivery, continues to reinforce confidence as it moves closer to becoming a functional DeFi platform.