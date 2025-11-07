Saudi Arabia Propylene Glycol (PG) Industry Report 2025: Capacity, Supply and Demand, Manufacturers, Trade, End-users Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propylene Glycol (PG) Market in Saudi Arabia: 2019-2024 Review and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the Saudi Arabia Propylene Glycol market. The report covers 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2029 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national market for Propylene Glycol.



Report Scope

The report considers present situation, historical background and forecast of Propylene Glycol market in Saudi Arabia

Comprehensive data on Propylene Glycol supply/demand, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years is provided in the report

The report gives information about Propylene Glycol market players in Saudi Arabia

Propylene Glycol market forecast for the next five years, including market volumes and prices is also included:

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of Saudi Arabia Propylene Glycol market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the Saudi Arabia Propylene Glycol market in 2019-2024?

What was Saudi Arabia Propylene Glycol supply in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in Saudi Arabia Propylene Glycol market?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of Saudi Arabia Propylene Glycol market in 2025-2029?

What will be the CAGRs for Saudi Arabia Propylene Glycol supply and demand?

Are there Propylene Glycol projects to be completed in 2025-2029 in Saudi Arabia?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Propylene Glycol Market in Saudi Arabia



2. Propylene Glycol Demand in Saudi Arabia

2.1. Demand Structure, Consumption in 2019-2024

2.2. Saudi Arabia Demand Shares in Regional Market and in Global Market in 2019-2024



3. Propylene Glycol Trade in Saudi Arabia

3.1. Import, Import Share in Consumption (Recent Years)

3.2. Annual Prices (Recent Years)



4. Propylene Glycol Market Forecast to 2029

4.1. General Market Forecast

4.2. Propylene Glycol Production Forecast to 2029

4.3. Propylene Glycol Consumption Forecast to 2029



5. Prices Forecast in Saudi Arabia



6. Propylene Glycol End-users in Saudi Arabia



List of Tables

Propylene Glycol Demand Structure, 2024

Propylene Glycol Demand Dynamics in Saudi Arabia in 2019-2024

Country Consumption Share Globally in 2019-2024

Country Consumption Share in Region in 2019-2024

Trade in Saudi Arabia in Recent Years

Import Share in Consumption in Recent Years

Structure of Import by Country in Recent Years

Import Prices in Saudi Arabia in Recent Years

Demand Forecast to 2029

