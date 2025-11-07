UK Wills, Probate & Trusts Market Report 2025: Market to Reach £3 Billion this Year - Market Remains Fragmented Despite Some Consolidation, Law Firms Offering Will Writing Services Continue to Fall

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Wills, Probate & Trusts Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ninth annual edition of the report that provides a review of the market, looking at the market structure, key issues and new developments, market size and trends with historical data, the key players, future market developments, and forecasts to 2027.

Here are some selected findings:

The wills, trusts and probate market is expected to reach an estimated value of £3bn in 2025, an increase of 7.2% on 2024. The core will writing sector is increasingly price-led and market value growth is being driven by other estate planning services.

Older adults are accounting for a greater proportion of the total population: in 2024 the 55s and over-represented 31.9% of the total population and this is projected to increase to 32.7% by 2028 and 32.9% by 2032. Older adults provide the primary demand for wills, probate, powers of attorney (POA) plus related services such as care plans and funeral plans.

In 2024, grants of representation issued in England and Wales increased by 18.3% to reach 328,455 from 277,748 in 2023. In the first half of 2025 there has been a much bigger increase in grants issued, a 28% increase on the same period in 2023.

The overwhelming majority of grants issued are now digital reaching 81% of all of those issued in 2024.

2024 was a record year for applications to register a Power of Attorney (POA) with almost 1.5 million applications (1,495,704), an increase of 28.1% on 2023. This follows a record year in 2023 when applications passed 1 million for the first time. The first half of 2025 has seen some slowdown in applications although full-year 2025 numbers are still expected to pass 1 million.

CAGR for market value is forecast to be 5.9% between 2025 and 2029. Market segments mentioned earlier will continue to drive growth plus there will be more demand for general estate planning advice, tax advice, trusts as some individuals and businesses take another look at their finances as inheritance tax (IHT) changes start to have an impact.

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Another good year for market value growth expected in 2025

Probate - all grants of representation issued increased in 2024

Over 8 out of 10 grants of representation issued were digital in 2024

POAs applied for reached a record number in 2024, almost 1.5m

Number of trusts increases for first time in five years

THE FUTURE

Market forecasts

Deaths projected to increase up to 2029/30

Market value CAGR of 5.9% between 2025 and 2029

ASSOCIATIONS/MEMBERSHIP BODIES

