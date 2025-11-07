Denim Jeans Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 Featuring Levi Strauss, VF, The Gap, H&M, Kering, Pepe Jeans, PVH, Bestseller, and U.S. Polo

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denim Jeans Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Denim Jeans Market was valued at USD 85.42 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 121.76 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.09%

The global denim jeans market continues to thrive, driven by changing fashion trends, rising disposable incomes, and a growing preference for casual and comfortable clothing. Denim remains a staple across demographics due to its durability, versatility, and evolving designs. Increasing urbanization and the influence of Western culture have boosted demand in emerging economies. Consumers are showing strong interest in eco-friendly jeans made from organic cotton and produced with sustainable practices. The rise of e-commerce has further expanded market access, offering diverse styles and personalized options.







Key Market Drivers

Shifting Consumer Preferences Toward Casual and Versatile Apparel



One of the most significant drivers of the global denim jeans market is the growing consumer inclination toward casual and versatile clothing. In today's fashion landscape, comfort and practicality have taken precedence, with denim jeans emerging as a preferred wardrobe staple for individuals across age groups and professions. Majority of Americans buy apparel primarily for daily wear rather than for vacations (only 29% of clothing purchases were vacation-related), underscoring a clear shift toward practical, durable, and multifunctional garments like jeans. As work-from-home culture and hybrid working models become increasingly common, especially post-pandemic, the demand for semi-formal yet comfortable attire has surged.



Denim jeans fulfill this need by offering a blend of style, durability, and comfort. The adaptability of jeans - easily paired with both casual and formal tops - has enhanced their popularity among urban youth and professionals alike. Additionally, the emergence of denim in new fits, finishes, and silhouettes has made it a year-round essential for both men and women. From slim and skinny fits to relaxed and baggy styles, evolving preferences in fashion have led brands to constantly innovate, making jeans not only relevant but integral to the modern wardrobe.



Key Market Challenges

High Environmental Impact and Sustainability Pressures



One of the most pressing challenges facing the global denim jeans market is its significant environmental footprint. Traditional denim production is resource-intensive, requiring large quantities of water, energy, and chemicals, particularly during the dyeing and finishing processes. A single pair of jeans can consume thousands of liters of water and generate chemical waste, contributing to water pollution and carbon emissions.



As consumer awareness of environmental issues grows, brands are under increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices, yet shifting to eco-friendly methods often involves high initial investments, changes in supply chain processes, and sourcing more expensive raw materials like organic cotton or recycled fibers. Smaller manufacturers and brands may struggle to meet these demands due to limited capital and technical expertise. Furthermore, "greenwashing" - the practice of making misleading environmental claims - has led to consumer skepticism, requiring brands to provide credible third-party certifications and transparency in their supply chains. Balancing the need for sustainable innovation with cost efficiency and scalability remains a complex and ongoing challenge for the denim industry.



Key Market Trends

Shift Toward Sustainable and Ethical Denim Production



Sustainability has emerged as a transformative trend in the global denim jeans market, driven by growing environmental awareness and increasing demand for ethical consumption. Consumers are no longer just buying jeans based on style or fit - they are actively seeking information about how their garments are made, what materials are used, and whether labor practices are fair. This has led to a significant rise in the use of eco-friendly raw materials such as organic cotton, hemp, and recycled fibers. Technologies that reduce water and chemical use, like laser finishing, ozone fading, and foam dyeing, are being rapidly adopted across the industry.



Many brands are launching eco-denim lines or fully converting to more sustainable operations, supported by third-party certifications like GOTS, OEKO-TEX, and BCI. Beyond production, there's a growing focus on circular fashion, with some companies introducing jeans recycling programs, offering repair services, and promoting second-hand denim through take-back schemes. This sustainability trend is not just a corporate responsibility initiative - it has become a powerful differentiator in a crowded market, especially among Gen Z and millennial consumers who prioritize purpose-driven brands.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $85.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $121.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Levi Strauss & Co.

VF Corp.

The Gap, Inc.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Kering S.A.

Pepe Jeans S.L.

PVH Corp.

Bestseller A/S

U.S. Polo Assn.

Denim Jeans Market, By End Use:

Men

Women

Children

Denim Jeans Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Denim Jeans Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Vietnam

South America

Argentina

Colombia

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uiw6mq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment