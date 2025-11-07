Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions November 7, 2025, at 13.15 EET
Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Mikko Pasanen
___________________________________________
Name: Mikko Pasanen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 129614/7/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 129 Unit price: 6.56 EUR
(2): Volume: 93 Unit price: 6.56 EUR
(3): Volume: 101 Unit price: 6.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 189 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(5): Volume: 209 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(6): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.6 EUR
(7): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.62 EUR
(8): Volume: 217 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(9): Volume: 800 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(10): Volume: 22 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(11): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(12): Volume: 134 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(13): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(14): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(15): Volume: 349 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(16): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.64 EUR
(17): Volume: 229 Unit price: 6.64 EUR
(18): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.64 EUR
(19): Volume: 116 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(20): Volume: 456 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(21): Volume: 8 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(22): Volume: 101 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(23): Volume: 131 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(24): Volume: 67 Unit price: 6.66 EUR
(25): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(26): Volume: 33 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(27): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(28): Volume: 400 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(29): Volume: 172 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(30): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.7 EUR
(31): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(32): Volume: 260 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
(33): Volume: 101 Unit price: 6.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions (33):
Volume: 8128 Volume weighted average price: 6.66315 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-11-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 6.82 EUR
(2): Volume: 221 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(3): Volume: 63 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(4): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(5): Volume: 11 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(6): Volume: 58 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(7): Volume: 40 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(8): Volume: 60 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(9): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(10): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(11): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(12): Volume: 84 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(13): Volume: 89 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(14): Volume: 403 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
Aggregated transactions (14):
Volume: 2248 Volume weighted average price: 6.81214 EUR
