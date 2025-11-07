Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions November 7, 2025, at 13.15 EET

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Mikko Pasanen

Name: Mikko Pasanen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 129614/7/6

Transaction date: 2025-11-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 129 Unit price: 6.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 93 Unit price: 6.56 EUR

(3): Volume: 101 Unit price: 6.56 EUR

(4): Volume: 189 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 209 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(6): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(7): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(8): Volume: 217 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(9): Volume: 800 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(10): Volume: 22 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(11): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(12): Volume: 134 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(13): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(14): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(15): Volume: 349 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(16): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

(17): Volume: 229 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

(18): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

(19): Volume: 116 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(20): Volume: 456 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(21): Volume: 8 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(22): Volume: 101 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(23): Volume: 131 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(24): Volume: 67 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(25): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(26): Volume: 33 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(27): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(28): Volume: 400 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(29): Volume: 172 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(30): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(31): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(32): Volume: 260 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(33): Volume: 101 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions (33):

Volume: 8128 Volume weighted average price: 6.66315 EUR

Transaction date: 2025-11-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 750 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 221 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(3): Volume: 63 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(4): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(5): Volume: 11 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(6): Volume: 58 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(7): Volume: 40 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(8): Volume: 60 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(9): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(10): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(11): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(12): Volume: 84 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(13): Volume: 89 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(14): Volume: 403 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

Aggregated transactions (14):

Volume: 2248 Volume weighted average price: 6.81214 EUR





Aspo Plc





Erkka Repo

CFO





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com





For more information, please contact: Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping, Telko and Leipurin – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 800 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation